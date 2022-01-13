BCFC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In August 2021 I published an article in which I argued once again why Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is a good investment and gave four reasons why I bought the stock shortly before the article was published. Since then, the stock increased about 15% outperforming not only the S&P 500 (SPY) but leading to annualized gains of almost 40% (not including dividends). In this article I will argue why I am even more bullish about Walgreens Boots Alliance now and still think it is a great investment.

Quarterly Results

In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance generated $33,901 million in sales and compared to $31,438 million in sales in the same quarter last year this is an increase of 7.8% year-over-year. Operating income in Q1/22 was $1,283 million and compared to an operating loss of $535 million in the same quarter last year this was a significant improvement but makes it impossible for us to calculate any meaningful growth rates.

Walgreens Boots Alliance could also report $4.13 in diluted earnings per share - compared to a loss of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year. And when looking at adjusted diluted earnings per common share, we see an increase of 37.7% year-over-year from $1.22 in the same quarter last year to $1.68 this quarter.

VillageMD

When looking at the quarterly results above, we see a huge discrepancy between earnings per share on GAAP basis and the non-GAAP numbers. The huge discrepancy is stemming from $2,617 million in "Other income", which was a result of the "acquisition" of VillageMD that was completed on November 24, 2021. But acquisition is probably not the correct term - Walgreens Boots Alliance made a $5.2 billion investment in VillageMD and increased WBA's ownership stake from 30 percent to 63 percent. But VillageMD remains a standalone company and for 2022 it is even planning an initial public offering.

VillageMD will use the $5.2 billion investment to accelerate the opening of new Village Medicals at Walgreens primary care practices. Until 2025 at least 600 new Village Medical in more than 30 U.S. markets should be opened (and until 2027 even 1,000 are planned). Right now, 81 VillageMD co-located centers are open and by the end of calendar year 2022 it should be at least 160.

Aside from VillageMD, Walgreens Boots Alliance also invested about $330 million in CareCentrix and bought a 55% initial stake, but a 100% ownership is expected in the first half of 2023. CareCentrix is providing care coordination and benefits management for patients who want to heal or age at home. Currently, CareCentrix is managing care for 19 million members through over 7,400 provider locations.

Balance Sheet

Walgreens Boots Alliance spent $5.5 billion on acquisitions (or increasing stakes in other companies) and hence it makes sense to look at the balance sheet once again. On November 30, 2021, Walgreens Boots Alliance had $2,647 million in short-term debt and $11,199 million in long-term debt. When comparing the total debt to a total equity of $30,579 million, we get a D/E ratio of 0.45, which seems rather low and is no reason to worry. When comparing the total debt to the operating income Walgreens Boots Alliance could generate in the last four quarters ($3,826 million), it would take about 3.6 years to repay the outstanding debt. And while this is a little higher than I would like to see, we must point out, that operating income was already higher in than past ($,4834 million in fiscal 2019 and $6,223 million in fiscal 2018) and will be most likely higher again.

Walgreens Boots Alliance also has $4,135 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which could be used to repay outstanding debt. After subtracting this amount, it would take only 2.5 times the operating income of the last four quarters to repay the outstanding debt, which seems acceptable.

As consequence of the acquisitions, goodwill increased from $12,421 million on August 31, 2021, to $21,520 million, which is not great. Additionally, intangible assets also increased from $9,936 million to $12,770 million in the same timeframe. All in all, the balance sheet is not perfect, but it is acceptable and no reason to worry and neither solvency nor liquidity should be an issue for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Growth

When looking at the growth rates in the last few years, Walgreens Boots Alliance can certainly be described as struggling company. While revenue increased with a CAGR of 6.26% in the last ten years, earnings per share were basically flat over the last ten years and declined with a CAGR of 5.17% during the last five years. And when looking at these numbers, it is not surprising that investors are ascribing WBA such a low valuation multiple and that the stock is in a corrective phase for several years.

However, in its last virtual investor conference, management was quite optimistic that Walgreens Boots Alliance can return on the path of high growth rates it has been on in past decades. In the next three years, management is expecting rather low growth rates (which will accelerate over time), but from 2025 going forward management is expecting earnings per share to grow in the low teens.

Walgreens Long-term Guidance WBA Investor Day Conference

And when taking a closer look at the long-term growth algorithm, we can identify three main drivers of EPS growth. The base business (Walgreens' current business) will contribute about 3% to long-term growth and about 3.0% to 3.5% growth will stem from share buybacks, which the company will use again as a tool from fiscal 2025 going forward.

WBA Long-term algorithm WBA Investor Day Conference

However, the biggest part of long-term growth should stem from "healthcare" as management will ramp up healthcare investments to build out the "long-term growth engine". And these healthcare investments range from the above-mentioned majority stakes in VillageMD and CareCentrix, but also include majority stakes in Shields as well as the 28.5% shareholding in AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and the 21% shareholding in Option Care. In total, Walgreens is valuing its healthcare portfolio at $20 billion. And in the years to come the faster growing and higher-margin health care business will hit scale and contribute to growth. Management is also pointing out, that over the long run, the pace of the healthcare investments will have a huge influence on the long-term growth rates (implying that fluctuations are possible). But nevertheless, management is seeing a clear path to a growth model that aims for EPS growth of 11% to 13%. And a gross margin that will trend slightly lower due to continued pressure from pharmacy reimbursement is already reflected in that model.

Dividend and Share Buybacks

Walgreens Boots Alliance is also interesting for its dividend and the company is one of the dividend aristocrats as it increased the dividend for 46 years in a row. And with management's high expectations for EPS growth, we can also assume that the dividend will be raised similar to EPS growth. And I am aware that dividend growth in the recent past was rather disappointing for many investors (although dividend increased with a CAGR of 5.15% during the last five years, which is acceptable). Right now, Walgreens Boots Alliance is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.4775 per share resulting in a dividend yield of 3.52% right now. And when looking at the adjusted earnings per share of the last four quarters (which were $5.49), we get a payout ratio of 35% which is acceptable. GAAP EPS of the last four quarters would be even $7.42, but due to "other income" (see above) this number is distorted, and I would not use it here.

As already mentioned above, management will not focus on share repurchases in the next few years and we will only see limited amounts spent on share buybacks as management will rather focus on improving credit metrics. However, share repurchases are an important part of the long-term strategy and when looking at the growth algorithm mentioned above, share buybacks will most likely contribute between 3.0% and 3.5% to bottom line growth.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading for an extremely low P/E ratio of 7.25 right now, but due to "other income" the EPS of the last four quarters was unusually high and the P/E ratio might not be the best metric to use. But when looking at the forward non-GAAP EPS we still get rather low valuation multiples right now (10.71). Or when looking at the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio, Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading for 11.5 times free cash flow and although this is more or less in line with the average P/FCF ratio of the last five years (which was 11.03), the stock is still extremely cheap.

Data by YCharts

Instead of looking at the simple valuation metrics, we can also use a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value for Walgreens Boots Alliance. As basis for our calculation, we can use the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which was $4,057 million. When assuming that Walgreens Boots Alliance is not able to grow at all, the intrinsic value for Walgreens Boots Alliance would still be $46.76 (assuming a 10% discount rate and 867.6 million outstanding shares). When assuming a modest growth rate of only 3% for the years to come, the intrinsic value would increase to $66.80, and Walgreens Boots Alliance would already be undervalued.

But we can make several arguments, that an intrinsic value of $66.80 is still not accurate for Walgreens Boots Alliance. First, when looking at the average free cash flow of the last five years, it was much higher than the free cash flow of the last four quarters. And when using that amount ($4,995 million) as basis instead and assume once again 3% growth till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $82.25 for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

When looking at the growth assumptions and management's long-term guidance from above, we still must state that these assumptions are too cautious. An assumption of only 3% growth till perpetuity is also too cautious when looking at past growth rates of Walgreens Boots Alliance. When calculating with the assumptions from Walgreens Boots Alliance long-term growth algorithm (0% growth in 2022, about 4% growth in 2023 and about 7% growth in 2024 and 11% growth from 2025 going forward) we get an intrinsic value of $136.78 for the stock. And I still used the lower free cash flow of the last four quarters and of course only 6% growth till perpetuity starting a decade from now (as I always do).

Walgreens Boots Alliance vs. CVS Health Corp. (CVS)

I already saw Walgreens Boots Alliance as a great investment in the past but considering the company's latest moves and especially given the high growth rates of its long-term growth algorithm, I would see Walgreens Boots Alliance as a real bargain now.

In the past few years, I argued several times that CVS Health Corp. was a great investment and a real bargain. CVS is now trading above $100 and has doubled since the previous cyclical lows. In September 2021 (when my last article about CVS was published), the stock was trading for $86, and I called it still a bargain. With CVS trading for $106 at the time of writing we must stop using the term bargain at some point, but CVS is still undervalued in my opinion and certainly one of the better investments you can make in this insanely overvalued market. CVS Health also raised its guidance recently and considering adjusted earnings per share of $8.35 for fiscal 2021, the stock is trading for only 12.7 times earnings. And while these are non-GAAP numbers, the stock can still be called extremely cheap. When using assumptions, which are more than realistic in my opinion ($10 billion in FCF in fiscal 2021 according to guidance and 6% growth till perpetuity), we get an intrinsic value around $170 for CVS making the stock still undervalued.

In my opinion, both companies - CVS Health Corporation as well as Walgreens Boots Alliance - are great investments and while I saw CVS as the greater bargain in the past, I would now argue that an investment in Walgreens could lead to similar returns.

Conclusion

Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health Corporation are certainly two similar companies and are probably going in a similar direction. And it seems like Walgreens Boots Alliance is now assuming similar high growth rates for the business as CVS' management did a few years ago (growth rates in the low double-digits). Walgreens Boots Alliance also has a solid balance sheet and could even make a few more (smaller) acquisitions to strengthen its healthcare segment, which will be one of the drivers for future growth.

And the best part is, that at current share prices management does not have to be right with its growth assumptions. If Walgreens should really be able to grow in the low double-digits over the long run, we would have an extreme bargain on our hands. But even when management is completely wrong and overly optimistic and the business can grow only 3% annually, we still have an undervalued stock right now.