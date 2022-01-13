ImagineGolf/E+ via Getty Images

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) looks capable of generating over $US500 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current (high-$70s WTI) oil prices. Beyond 2022, it could also generate over $US350 million in positive cash flow at $65 WTI oil while also maintaining production levels and its current dividend.

This should allow Enerplus to easily take care of its upcoming debt maturities (including its 2024 Term Loan maturity) via cash flow.

Enerplus appears currently fairly priced for a long-term (after 2022) high-$60s WTI oil scenario.

This report uses US dollars unless otherwise noted.

2022 Outlook

Based on its preliminary 2022 budget, Enerplus expects to average approximately 122,000 BOEPD in production during 2022, including 75,000 barrels per day in liquids production. It is currently planning for average 2022 production to be slightly (approximately -1%) lower than its 2H 2021 production levels (excluding the production from its Williston Basin divestment that closed at the beginning of November).

At current strip prices of $79 WTI oil and $4.25 NYMEX gas, Enerplus would be projected to generate US$2.24 billion in revenues before hedges for 2022.

Enerplus Hedges Enerplus

Enerplus's 2022 hedges have around negative US$199 million in value at current strip prices. It has around 32% of its oil production hedged at an effective average swap/ceiling price of approximately US$55, while another 10% of its oil production is hedged with a ceiling of US$87.63. Enerplus also has a modest amount of natural gas hedges.

Units $ Per Unit $ Million USD Oil 23,679,375 $76.50 $1,811 NGLs 3,695,625 $27.00 $100 Natural Gas 102,930,000 $3.20 $329 Hedge Value -$199 Total $2,041

Source: Author's Work

With a US$400 million capital expenditure budget, Enerplus would end with around US$1.526 billion in cash expenditures (including US$31 million in dividends at its current dividend rate).

$ Million USD Royalties and Production Taxes $582 Operating Expenses $312 Transportation $138 Cash General And Admin $41 Cash Interest $22 Capital Expenditures $400 Dividends $31 Total Expenses $1,526

Source: Author's Work

Thus Enerplus would be projected to generate US$515 million in positive cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices.

This could reduce Enerplus's net debt to around US$340 million by the end of 2022 assuming that it does not increase its dividend or make additional share repurchases beyond its current CAD$200 million share repurchase program.

Enerplus's leverage would be reduced to around 0.35x 2022 EBITDAX by the end of 2022 in this scenario.

Share Count

Enerplus had approximately 255 million shares outstanding at the end of Q3 2021. It announced that it repurchased 8.4 million shares for CAD$107 million during November. If it finished its CAD$200 million share repurchase program in December, then it may have been able to repurchase another 7.1 million shares, bringing its share count down to approximately 240 million.

Notes On Valuation

With a 3.5x EV to unhedged EBITDAX multiple, Enerplus's estimated value is approximately US$10.75 per share at long-term $65 WTI oil. This increases to approximately US$12.33 per share at long-term $70 WTI oil. These calculations assume that oil prices stay around current strip ($79 WTI) for 2022, then revert back to long-term prices after.

For comparison, 2023 WTI strip is currently around $71 while 2024 WTI strip is around $66.

Debt Repayment

Enerplus should be able to easily deal with its upcoming debt maturities. As noted above, it is projected to generate over US$500 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices in 2022, while maintaining its current dividend.

Enerplus's liquidity position Enerplus

Enerplus should also be able to generate US$350+ million in positive cash flow at $65 WTI oil beyond 2022 while also maintaining production levels and its current dividend. Thus it could pay back its US$400 million term loan facility via cash flow if it chooses to.

Conclusion

Enerplus may be able to reduce its net debt to zero during 2023 while maintaining production around 122,000 BOEPD, depending on whether it wants to start a new share repurchase program or make additional acquisitions. It also has plenty of room to increase its dividend, which is currently under 10% of its cash flow at $65 WTI oil.

Enerplus's shares appear fairly priced for a high-$60s long-term WTI oil environment currently, with some upside if one expects oil to average $70+ in the long-term.