Adaptive Momentum Investing - 3 Market States Vs. Risk-ON/Risk-OFF
Summary
- Two variants of our momentum strategies, as described in numerous recent articles, are applied to a portfolio of non-leveraged ETFs.
- The first variant is the one we currently employ. It invests all funds to equities if the market is risk-on.
- The second variant uses three levels of equity investing: 100%, 50%, and 0%. The balance of funds is invested in US Treasury bonds.
- The two variants are compared separately over two seven-year periods: 2008-2014 and 2015-2021. They are also compared against the S&P 500 as benchmark.
- Over the first period from 2008 to 2015, the three-level strategy performs better than the two-level. The opposite is true over the most recent period from 2015 to 2021.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Adaptive Momentum Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The investing strategy used in my "Adaptive Momentum Investing" marketplace service determines the state of the market based on the difference in total return of the following four ETF pairs: (DBB, UUP), (XLY, XLP), (SLV, GLD) and (XLI, XLU).
Source Note: The idea of using the pairs (DBB,UUP), (SLV,GLD) and (XLI,XLU) as market risk-off indicators was first published in a post by Peter Guenther and others in a Quantopian Forum thread.
Details of the adaptive momentum strategy are described in my previously published articles on this site.
Two variants of our momentum strategies are applied to a portfolio of non-leveraged ETFs. The first version is the one we currently employ. It invests 100% to equities if the market is risk-on, and 0% if the market is risk-off. The second version adds a third state in which it invests 50% to equities.
The two variants are compared separately over two seven-year periods: 2008 - 2014 and 2015 - 2021. They are also compared against the S&P 500 as benchmark.
For future reference, we call the portfolios with risk-on/risk-off allocations as "2 levels" portfolios. The portfolios with three levels ate called "3 levels" portfolios.
The equity funds are allocated equally among the top 4 equity ETFs from this list: SPYG, SPYV, QQQ, XRT, SMH, XLF, XHB, PPH, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IJT.
The Treasury funds are allocated equally among the top 2 Treasury Bond ETFs from this list: IEI, IEF, TLH and TLT.
Back Testing Results
We performed back testing for two periods: (1) January 2008 to December 2014 and (2) January 2015 to December 2021. For each period we show the summary performance in a table. Below is the table with summary performance during the first period, followed by its chart.
|
2008 - 14
|
CAGR
|
stdev
|
maxDD
|
Sharpe R
|
Sortino R
|
2 LEVELS
|
19.68%
|
19.35%
|
-17.39%
|
1.02
|
1.32
|
3 LEVELS
|
20.72%
|
17.54%
|
-17.39%
|
1.18
|
1.54
|
SPY
|
7.09%
|
22.33%
|
-52.73%
|
0.32
|
0.39
Source: Data in the table and the figure was generated by author's software
Next is the table with summary performance during the second period, followed by its chart
|
2015 - 21
|
CAGR
|
stdev
|
maxDD
|
Sharpe R
|
Sortino R
|
2 LEVELS
|
26.41%
|
16.63%
|
-15.74%
|
1.59
|
2.05
|
3 LEVELS
|
22.68%
|
15.27%
|
-13.80%
|
1.49
|
1.88
|
SPY
|
14.91%
|
17.65%
|
-33.71%
|
0.84
|
0.97
Source: Data in the table and the figure was generated by author's software
Discussion
From the tables and from the charts, we see that both strategies vastly outperformed the S&P 500 over each 7-year period. On the other hand, during each period there was a small difference in performance of the two variants: the 3-levels outperformed during the first period, while the 2-levels did during the second period.
What is not so obvious is the fact that the outperformance was concentrated over around two events: the 2008-09 financial crisis and the 2020 COVID market crash. Outside those events, both strategies performed in line with the total US market.
Also, the relatively small difference in performance of the two variants are caused by two single events: The European banking crisis of 2011 and the increase of interest rates at the end of 2018. The response to those two events is the reason why the 3-levels variant outperformed during the first period and the 2-levels outperformed during the second.
Additional analysis of the results will be made and posted here later. Here is a table with annual returns of the two variants and the S&P 500 (SPY). The main differences between the strategies and SPY are in 2008 and 2020. SPY did better than the strategies in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017.
The 3-LEVELS variant did better in 2011; 2-LEVELS strategy did better in 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Overall, the 2-LEVELS strategy has a slightly advantage over the 3-LEVELS. Although the strategies lagged in 5 out of 14 years, overall both variants beat SPY by a large margin.
|
2-LEVELS
|
3-LEVELS
|
SPY
|
2008
|
24.78%
|
25.17%
|
-39.23%
|
2009
|
25.01%
|
27.26%
|
29.66%
|
2010
|
36.05%
|
35.07%
|
14.18%
|
2011
|
1.90%
|
15.28%
|
2.41%
|
2012
|
12.26%
|
8.28%
|
15.32%
|
2013
|
22.74%
|
23.62%
|
34.11%
|
2014
|
18.22%
|
12.59%
|
15.77%
|
2015
|
-1.20%
|
0.02%
|
1.26%
|
2016
|
24.91%
|
24.18%
|
11.99%
|
2017
|
15.70%
|
15.96%
|
21.24%
|
2018
|
6.41%
|
0.43%
|
-5.27%
|
2019
|
40.42%
|
29.46%
|
32.78%
|
2020
|
75.21%
|
70.57%
|
17.85%
|
2021
|
38.63%
|
33.00%
|
29.71%
|
2022
|
-2.09%
|
-1.93%
|
-1.39%
Conclusion
Without more, in-depth analysis, we cannot make a definitive conclusion as to which variant is expected to do better under current conditions. Intuitively, we believe that the 3-levels variant should do better during periods of high uncertainty of the stock market. But, that was not the case at the end of 2018, when the 2-levels was the winning choice.
ADAPTIVE MOMENTUM INVESTING
Apply the results of our research to achieve superior returns while keeping losses manageable during severe market corrections.
Get access to our four portfolios:
- High yield bond ETFs
- Non-leveraged broad market ETFs
- High 3X Leverage ETFs
- Top Momentum Large-cap stocks
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TQQQ, NAIL, SOXL, SPXL, VTIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.