The investing strategy used in my "Adaptive Momentum Investing" marketplace service determines the state of the market based on the difference in total return of the following four ETF pairs: (DBB, UUP), (XLY, XLP), (SLV, GLD) and (XLI, XLU).

Source Note: The idea of using the pairs (DBB,UUP), (SLV,GLD) and (XLI,XLU) as market risk-off indicators was first published in a post by Peter Guenther and others in a Quantopian Forum thread.

Details of the adaptive momentum strategy are described in my previously published articles on this site.

Two variants of our momentum strategies are applied to a portfolio of non-leveraged ETFs. The first version is the one we currently employ. It invests 100% to equities if the market is risk-on, and 0% if the market is risk-off. The second version adds a third state in which it invests 50% to equities.

The two variants are compared separately over two seven-year periods: 2008 - 2014 and 2015 - 2021. They are also compared against the S&P 500 as benchmark.

For future reference, we call the portfolios with risk-on/risk-off allocations as "2 levels" portfolios. The portfolios with three levels ate called "3 levels" portfolios.

The equity funds are allocated equally among the top 4 equity ETFs from this list: SPYG, SPYV, QQQ, XRT, SMH, XLF, XHB, PPH, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IJT.

The Treasury funds are allocated equally among the top 2 Treasury Bond ETFs from this list: IEI, IEF, TLH and TLT.

Back Testing Results

We performed back testing for two periods: (1) January 2008 to December 2014 and (2) January 2015 to December 2021. For each period we show the summary performance in a table. Below is the table with summary performance during the first period, followed by its chart.

2008 - 14 CAGR stdev maxDD Sharpe R Sortino R 2 LEVELS 19.68% 19.35% -17.39% 1.02 1.32 3 LEVELS 20.72% 17.54% -17.39% 1.18 1.54 SPY 7.09% 22.33% -52.73% 0.32 0.39

Next is the table with summary performance during the second period, followed by its chart

2015 - 21 CAGR stdev maxDD Sharpe R Sortino R 2 LEVELS 26.41% 16.63% -15.74% 1.59 2.05 3 LEVELS 22.68% 15.27% -13.80% 1.49 1.88 SPY 14.91% 17.65% -33.71% 0.84 0.97

Discussion

From the tables and from the charts, we see that both strategies vastly outperformed the S&P 500 over each 7-year period. On the other hand, during each period there was a small difference in performance of the two variants: the 3-levels outperformed during the first period, while the 2-levels did during the second period.

What is not so obvious is the fact that the outperformance was concentrated over around two events: the 2008-09 financial crisis and the 2020 COVID market crash. Outside those events, both strategies performed in line with the total US market.

Also, the relatively small difference in performance of the two variants are caused by two single events: The European banking crisis of 2011 and the increase of interest rates at the end of 2018. The response to those two events is the reason why the 3-levels variant outperformed during the first period and the 2-levels outperformed during the second.

Additional analysis of the results will be made and posted here later. Here is a table with annual returns of the two variants and the S&P 500 (SPY). The main differences between the strategies and SPY are in 2008 and 2020. SPY did better than the strategies in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

The 3-LEVELS variant did better in 2011; 2-LEVELS strategy did better in 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Overall, the 2-LEVELS strategy has a slightly advantage over the 3-LEVELS. Although the strategies lagged in 5 out of 14 years, overall both variants beat SPY by a large margin.

2-LEVELS 3-LEVELS SPY 2008 24.78% 25.17% -39.23% 2009 25.01% 27.26% 29.66% 2010 36.05% 35.07% 14.18% 2011 1.90% 15.28% 2.41% 2012 12.26% 8.28% 15.32% 2013 22.74% 23.62% 34.11% 2014 18.22% 12.59% 15.77% 2015 -1.20% 0.02% 1.26% 2016 24.91% 24.18% 11.99% 2017 15.70% 15.96% 21.24% 2018 6.41% 0.43% -5.27% 2019 40.42% 29.46% 32.78% 2020 75.21% 70.57% 17.85% 2021 38.63% 33.00% 29.71% 2022 -2.09% -1.93% -1.39%

Conclusion

Without more, in-depth analysis, we cannot make a definitive conclusion as to which variant is expected to do better under current conditions. Intuitively, we believe that the 3-levels variant should do better during periods of high uncertainty of the stock market. But, that was not the case at the end of 2018, when the 2-levels was the winning choice.