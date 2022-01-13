Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Despite dealing with supply chain issues in the second half of 2021, NIO (NYSE:NIO) has managed to improve its deliveries in the last couple of months and has all the chances to show a decent performance in 2022. In addition, as I've said in my latest article on the company, by scrapping all the limits on foreign ownership in the Chinese auto industry, Beijing made it less risky to own stocks of its manufacturers that trade on foreign exchanges. However, while I continue to hold NIO's shares and believe that in the upcoming months they could appreciate thanks to the expansion of the company within its home market, there's a risk that the business will not be able to establish a strong foothold in the European EV market anytime soon. In addition to the lack of its own factory in the region, the increased competition from local automakers could crush NIO's hopes of becoming a truly global EV brand in the foreseeable future. For that reason, I believe that investors should focus on analyzing the company's performance in its core market and don't expect any meaningful returns from abroad.

Why European EV Market Is Important

Europe is a lucrative market for NIO since the expansion into it will help it to position itself as a global EV brand. In addition, it's also a market with lots of opportunities that are ready to be seized. In 2020, Europe became the biggest EV market in the world, as it had 1.4 million sales of electric vehicles during that year. 2021 was another record year, as in the first 11 months of the year there were already 1.99 million registrations of electric vehicles in the region, which accounted for 18.4% of all registrations within the automotive market. Considering this, there's every reason to believe that once the data for December comes out, we'll see another record growth of EV registrations for the month.

All of this growth is possible thanks to the favorable environment in which electric vehicle manufacturers operate. As climate change is on the agenda of most European governments, they view the reduction of carbon footprint by their respective countries as a crucial step in achieving environmental goals to which they agreed upon after signing the Paris Agreement in 2016. That's why in recent years in addition to the expansion of the EV infrastructure and the construction of charging stations across the continent, a number of subsidies and other initiatives were introduced to have consumers ditch their ICE vehicles for electric vehicles. Thanks to this policy, the European EV market is now expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2020 to 2027 and is forecasted to be worth $143 billion by 2027.

Chart of Plug-In Electric Car Sales in Europe insideEVs

Getting a solid foothold in such a market would be beneficial for NIO. To increase sales of its EVs in the region, the company so far has invested in British automaker Lotus and at the same time announced a partnership with Shell (RDS.A) to build battery charging stations in the foreseeable future. In addition, NIO received an EWTA approval in June, which gives it the ability to sell its flagship vehicles across the European continent. After receiving this approval, the company started to sell its flagship SUV ES8 in Norway, where it already has battery-changing stations.

Going forward, NIO's major goal for 2022 is to expand into the German market. In the following months, its ES8 SUV will be used by MobilEye to test a robotaxi fleet there, while the company itself plans to start selling its ET7 electric sedans directly to consumers in the second half of the year. In addition, NIO has established several advisory boards across various European countries such as the Netherlands, Denmark, and others to prepare itself for a successful launch there. However, unlike China where NIO is already one of the most popular EV brands, it will be significantly harder for the company to penetrate and establish a solid foothold in the European EV market anytime soon.

European Competitive Environment Is Different

Given the attractiveness of the European EV market, the competition there is much more ruthless in comparison to China. That's why Chinese companies such as XPeng (XPEV), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), and several others, who are one of the most popular EV manufacturers at home, have a relatively weak presence in the European continent that's full of local competitors. Considering this, it's unlikely that NIO will be able to capture a significant portion of the market in the next few years. As XPeng's CEO said last year:

Chinese carmakers may need up to a decade to "gain a firm foothold" in Europe.

If we take a look at the leaders of the European EV industry by sales volume, we'll see that six automakers currently own 74% of the market. Out of those six, European brands such as Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VWAGY), Stellantis (STLA), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), and BMW Group (OTCPK:BMWYY) own the majority of the market with a 57% share combined, while their closest competitors Japanese Hyundai Motor Group (OTCPK:HYMTF) and American Tesla (TSLA) own 17% of the market combined. However, it's important to mention that both Hyundai and Tesla have their own manufacturing plants in the region, which makes it possible for them to equally compete with local legacy automakers.

Considering this, it's safe to say that those companies that have their own manufacturing plants in Europe have a greater chance of succeeding there. Let's not forget that due to the lack of its own plant, Tesla has been losing its market share in the region, and only with the completion of Gigafactory Berlin in recent months, it has a chance to remain competitive there. For that reason, it will be significantly hard for NIO to gain a foothold there with the lack of its own plant in Europe. What's worse is that NIO doesn't have its own manufacturing plant yet and relies on a third party to produce its vehicles even for the Chinese market. As a result, the company has no pricing advantage and control over its margins, as it doesn't produce its products in the first place and it ships them from China to Europe.

What's also important to note is that it seems that NIO's management is eager to enter the European market and become a global brand despite all the challenges. This in the end could lead to the further dilution of its shares in the foreseeable future to raise additional capital. The company has already diluted its investors last year when it raised up to $2 billion at the at-the-market offering and more offerings are likely to occur in the following quarters. Let's not forget that at the end of Q3, NIO had only $6.7 billion in liquidity and $1.5 billion in long-term debt. That amount of liquidity is unlikely to help the company to rapidly expand within the European market and catch up with its competitors since Volkswagen alone plans to spend $100 billion on electric vehicles by the end of this decade. In addition, Tesla alone spent €4 billion only on the construction of Gigafactory Berlin, which represents an absolute majority of NIO's current liquidity, just so that it can compete with regional legacy automakers. Given those numbers, it's safe to say that NIO's European expansion will become a capital-intense endeavor that's unlikely to gain any meaningful returns anytime soon.

The Bottom Line

In the end, I don't see how NIO will be able to successfully penetrate the ever-growing European EV market in the foreseeable future and compete with local manufacturers. Unlike Tesla, NIO doesn't have the first-mover advantage in the market and as a result, it won't be able to establish a solid presence there in comparison to its American counterpart. For that reason, I don't believe that holding NIO's shares for the long term is the right strategy at this stage, especially since the company's expansion to the new market will come at a high cost with no potential rewards in sight.

However, I still stick with my opinion, which I've stated in my latest article on the company along with a more expanded quantitative discussion, that it makes sense to hold NIO's shares at least for the short term. While the company will have a hard time competing in Europe, it still has lots of opportunities to expand its market share back at home in China. The latest increase in deliveries clearly shows that the company is finally able to address its supply chain issues and is on track to have another record performance in the following months. On top of that, by trading close to its 52-week lows and at 8 times its forward sales, NIO's stock has a potential to rebound and catch valuations of its peers such as XPeng and Tesla that trade at higher multiples, especially after Beijing made it clear that investing in the company is not as risky as before.