francescoch/iStock via Getty Images

The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:BATS:RYLD) provides the returns of a covered call (aka buy/write) option strategy applied to its namesake index (NASDAQ:^RUT). The target index for this strategy is the Cboe Russell 2000 BuyWrite Index (BXR). While the option premium collected each month is appealing to investors seeking regular income, there seems to be less discussion on what is actually received and what they forego in exchange for it.

An attribution of RYLD shows that it has earned 3.10% monthly from option premiums since inception, reinvesting 2.16% and passing on 0.95% to investors in the form of a monthly dividend/distribution. The net result of the return transformation effected by its option strategy is shown to be neutral for a normal return distribution. Possessing a healthy dividend, equivalent average return, and reduced volatility, RYLD is an appealing choice for income investors as well as those who may prefer to reinvest its monthly dividend.

There's An Index For That

RYLD seeks to track the returns of the Cboe Russell 2000 BuyWrite Index (BXR), a detailed overview about which is available. The strategy sells a near at-the-money (ATM) strike call on the Russell 2000 index with a 1-month expiration, and reinvests the income. Here, near ATM means the closest above ATM (difference is much less than 1%). Note also that an ATM strike is actually at the forward price (current price plus the effects of interest and dividends). The option liability is settled at expiration and the process is repeated monthly. Figure 1 shows its return profile for one month (or one cycle).

Alpay Kaya, CFA

The shaded regions show when one asset outperforms the other. Don't be tempted to compare their relative sizes as they must be normalized by probabilities (to be covered below).

One often hears two types of comments on this profile: (A) No one should relinquish all upside for a 1% monthly dividend; or (B) I don't care about appreciation, it provides income. Both statements are wrong. "A" is wrong because the monthly dividend is not equal to the option premium. As for "B", a considered decision on any investment first requires understanding it... so one should care.

Attribution

While RYLD does not have a long history, market conditions since its inception in mid-2019 have provided ample opportunity to examine its behavior. This includes its ability to track its target index as well as assessing its covered call strategy in general. Figure 2 shows normalized values for RYLD, its underlying index, and its target index.

Alpay Kaya, CFA (Data Source: Yahoo! Finance)

An investor holding the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) possesses the solid red line. Selling a covered call monthly as prescribed by BXR requires acceptance of the dashed red line, a monotonically non-increasing embodiment of ^RUT. Reinvestment of each option premium yields a dashed-dot line, green in practice (RYLD, adjusted) and blue in theory (BXR). Investors collecting dividends from RYLD get the solid green line.

The maximum cumulative deviation of RYLD from its target over 32 months is 2.4%. Considering that this is net of fees, tracking should be considered acceptable. Several points require attention regarding the strategy in general.

Because the early-2020 drawdown was so fast, the option premium collected (once per month) could not help much.

One may be surprised at how well the total return kept up with the Russell 2000 since then, during which the index was up more than 100% in 1 year. With reinvested option premiums, the strategy's total return was up considerably (though not as much). Surprising given that this run-up represents a period strongly favoring VTWO over RYLD. (That many holders of RYLD would not reinvest dividends is a personal choice.)

The past year shows the flip-side of that coin, where ^RUT is down but RYLD's total return is up almost 10%.

Figure 3 shows RYLD's dividends, implied option premium, and implied reinvestment broken down by calendar year. Just as returns vary greatly from year to year, so can option values.

Alpay Kaya, CFA (Data Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Although the Russell 2000 did perform better than the covered call strategy over the past few years, history is just one example of what is possible.

Returns, Transformed

As markets are noisy, consideration of what is possible suggests a statistical analysis. Figure 4 shows a histogram of 1-month returns for RYLD and VTWO subject to a normal distribution for the Russell 2000 (mean = 0, volatility = 15%/year).

Alpay Kaya, CFA

The histogram is split into two conditioned on the index being up or down. Given a fair option valuation, the overall average return for RYLD is equal to VTWO (or the index). The split configuration better displays the RYLD returns specific to each half of the index's distribution. Note that the magnitude of RYLD's average return in each subplot is about half that of the index, indicating a reduction in volatility.

Worthy of remark are the two bars in positive territory on the left subplot. Marked 9.3% and 6.6%, they indicate that RYLD transformed more than 15% of samples from negative to positive. Whereas the input distribution is split 50% positive/50% negative, RYLD is split closer to 65/35.

Conclusion

The covered call strategy employed by RYLD provides a healthy dividend yield attractive to income investors. That it also maintains the return of its underlying index on average, reduces volatility, and increases the percentage of up months should please all investors.