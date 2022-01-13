narvikk/E+ via Getty Images

The stock market looks a little dicey at the beginning of 2022. Tech stocks have been pulling back along with other industries that experienced a strong run up in recent years. So, I have been searching for stocks with attractive valuations along with high growth potential. One company that stands out in this regard is marine container shipping company, Danaos (NYSE:DAC).

Danaos is the type of company that provides services that the common consumer can easily take for granted. The company owns a fleet of about 65 marine ships. The fleet increased 12% from the 58 containerships that Danaos operated by the end of Q3 2020.

The company's ships operate in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. Danaos makes its money by leasing its ships to liners through long-term charters. The average duration of these charters is 3.3 years.

Danaos has the potential for strong stock gains as the company grows revenue and earnings at a strong double-digit pace. The stock's valuation is low, providing lots of upside potential.

High Company Ratings from Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha rates stocks among three general categories: Wall Street ratings, Seeking Alpha author ratings, and Quant ratings. The Quant ratings are broken down into these categories: valuation, growth, profitability, momentum, and revenue/earnings revisions. Danaos ranks about 11 among the many companies that SA tracks.

The high ratings for Danaos is important for stock performance because SA's top rated stocks have been back tested and proven to outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) as shown below:

By being categorized among the top rated stocks, Danaos has a good chance of outperforming the broader market in 2022. I will go into more details on why this is likely.

Danaos' Growth Prospects

Danaos is at a point where the company increased its fleet size to a level that it feels is optimal for the time being. The company's strategy is to only order new ships if they are backed by long-term contracts. This will ensure that new ships get deployed and produce cash flow as opposed to sitting idle.

Now the company is reaping the benefits of the cash flow from its current fleet. The company increased operating cash flow by about 41% to nearly $376 million over the past 12 months over 2020. This is also 71% higher than 2019's operating cash flow.

There is strong visibility into future cash flow stemming from the large charter backlog of $2.1 billion which runs through 2028. Another positive to this is the company's achievement of decreasing debt over the years. Total debt decreased from $3.7 billion in 2012 down to the current TTM level of about $1.4 billion. With steady cash flow growth, the total debt can continue to decrease or at least remain at manageable levels.

The supply/demand for the container market is expected to be stable at least in the 1st half of 2022 and likely through the whole year. Global container export volume is expected to increase by about 2% to 3% in 2022 due to a record high backlog. This should provide positive tailwinds for Danaos as there is likely to be a strong market for the company's shipping services.

One factor to watch for is the potential for lower container freight rates as the backlog congestion of ships decreases with an increase in the number of new ships being added in the market (increasing the total supply of available ships). Potential investors should keep an eye on the variations in the supply/demand situation.

High Expected Revenue and Earnings Growth

Danaos is expected to increase revenue by about 27% along with an increase in earnings growth of about 55% (consensus) in 2022. The company's EPS estimates for 2022 have increased over the past 3 months from $19.17 to the current level of $22.41. The increased estimate can help provide a boost to the stock as investors anticipate strong growth for the year.

The company's above average growth can be a strong catalyst to drive the stock higher if expectations are met or exceeded.

Low Valuation

There are a lot of stocks in the market with above-average valuations. However, most companies comprising the Marine Shipping industry are not among the overvalued ones. Danaos currently trades with a trailing PE of 1.6 and a forward PE of 3.14. This is lower than its industry's trailing PE of 4.4 and forward PE of 3.6. The entire industry trades at a deep discount to the S&P 500's trailing PE of 25 and forward PE of 22.

Danaos looks attractive on a price to cash flow basis as well as it trades with a trailing price/cash flow of 3.8 and forward price/cash flow of 3.3. The S&P 500 trades with a price/cash flow of 17.65. The drastic difference in Danaos' valuation vs. the broader market implies that the stock has plenty of extra room for growth.

The daily stock chart above shows that the stock has new positive momentum with the RSI above the 50 level mid-point. The green MACD line just recently crossed above the zero line and the red signal line which could indicate a new positive trend. The money flow [CMF] also recently turned positive after dipping into negative territory, demonstrating that money is coming back into the stock.

Of course there is no guarantee that Danaos' stock will continue higher. However, the fundamentals that I mentioned in the article make it likely for the stock to trend higher as the technicals are indicating.

Long-Term Outlook for Danaos

The long-term outlook for Danaos looks positive with its $2.1 billion backlog and average charter duration of 3.3 years. This provides good visibility for the company to generate strong cash flow over the next several years.

Danaos already has 90% of operating days covered for its ships in 2022. The company's ships open up gradually throughout the year. So, this mean about 12 to 14 ships would have to open up to get to 100% operating days for the year. The company did achieve 100% operating days in 2021.

I wanted to point out that the company owns over 8 million shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Holdings (ZIM). This can be a positive if ZIM shares continue to increase as they have been. However, a significant drop in ZIM shares could have a negative impact on Danaos' holdings. This is a risk for investors to be aware of.

Another risk to be aware of are any long-term changes in trade dynamics and the global economy which could affect the demand for the company's ships.

The low valuation for the stock provides plenty of upside as the company grows revenue and earnings at an above-average pace. Analysts have a one-year price target of $94 for the stock, representing about 27% upside. That looks reasonable or even a little conservative given how low the valuation is. If the company meets/exceeds earnings for most quarters, it is possible for the stock to exceed $100 within about one year. The target price of $100 would take the PE to about 4.5 based on the expected EPS of $22.41. The stock would still be a bargain at that price.