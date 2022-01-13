nensuria/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I still view SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares as a Hold.

My prior update on SOFI written on November 16, 2021, touched on the company's national bank charter application. This article discusses SoFi Technologies' three-year outlook.

In three years' time, SOFI should witness robust EBITDA growth driven by its lending business segment and the success of its cross-selling efforts. The key downside risks for SoFi Technologies' future EBITDA are weaker-than-expected revenue expansion (investments fail to deliver results), lower-than-expected EBITDA margins (actual investments exceed its budget), and a failure to secure the bank charter approval.

Is SoFi Stock Undervalued?

It is natural for investors to question whether SoFi Technologies' shares are currently undervalued, considering the company's poor stock price performance in recent months. Since the beginning of November 2021, SOFI's share price has declined by -38% as per the chart below. During this same period, the S&P 500 has done much better than SoFi Technologies with a +3% rise.

SOFI's Stock Price Performance Since November 2021

With the recent share price correction, SOFI's consensus forward next twelve months' price-to-sales valuation multiple has almost halved from 16.5 times as of June 1, 2021, to 8.4 times as of January 12, 2022, as per S&P Capital IQ data.

Separately, Wall Street analysts think that SoFi Technologies' shares are worth a lot more than what the stock is currently trading at. The mean consensus price target for SOFI is $24.00, which implies an upside of +73% as compared to SoFi Technologies' last traded share price of $13.86 as of January 12, 2022.

But there appear to be good reasons for SoFi Technologies' significant share price drop in recent months.

Firstly, a number of institutional investors have been either reducing their stakes or exiting their positions in the company, which could have affected investor sentiment and confidence in the name. On November 15, 2021, SOFI disclosed "a secondary offering of 50 million shares of its common stock by" shareholders, which included prominent names like "SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF), Silver Lake Partners, Qatar Investment Authority" among others. A November 21, 2021, Seeking Alpha news article also highlighted that SoFi Technologies "was the stock that saw the most hedge funds head for the exits (in Q3 2021), with Temasek, Coatue, and Third Point all shedding their shares."

Secondly, the fintech sector and growth stocks seem to be out of favor at the moment. A Seeking Alpha news article published on December 9, 2021, noted that "regulatory scrutiny appears to be increasing" with speculation that regulatory "agencies may seek to limit brokerages' ability to promote options trading to retail investors." Another December 3, 2021, Seeking Alpha news article highlighted that "the increased probability of tighter policy is likely weighing on growth stocks." In other words, there has been a significant rotation from growth stocks and tech-related companies to value stocks and other non-tech names for investors.

Thirdly, SoFi Technologies' most recent quarterly financial performance was mixed, which I discuss in detail in the next section of this article.

In conclusion, I don't think SoFi stock is undervalued. There are valid reasons for SOFI's stock price correction as mentioned above. Also, while SOFI's consensus forward next twelve months' price-to-sales valuation multiple of 8.4 times does not seem to be very demanding, its forward P/E valuations are rather rich. According to S&P Capital IQ data, SoFi Technologies is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2023 and FY 2024 normalized P/E multiples of 194.0 times and 34.7 times, respectively.

SoFi Stock Key Metrics

SOFI's future share price performance will inevitably be determined by the company's medium-term outlook. But it is necessary to evaluate SoFi Technologies' key historical financial and operating metrics before one can assess its future growth prospects.

SoFi Technologies has delivered a mixed set of results, as per its most recent 3Q 2021 earnings press release.

On the positive side of things, SOFI's 3Q 2021 revenue came in +8% above what sell-side analysts had expected. Specifically, the company's lending business was the star performer, with segment revenue up +30% YoY in the recent quarter which also represented a new historical high. SoFi Technologies also continued to expand its membership base, registering new member additions of 377,000 in Q3 2021 and which was +35% higher than that for Q2 2021.

More importantly, SOFI highlighted in its Q3 2021 earnings press release that "the third quarter (of 2021) was SoFi's highest ever for cross-buying of products by existing members" as evidenced by a "65% sequential increase in cross-buy volume among SoFi Money-first members." In my earlier November 16, 2021 article for the company, I stressed that "its key value proposition of making a wide range of financial products and services available on a single platform, which translates to a huge potential for cross-selling." SOFI has certainly done very well in terms of cross-selling.

On the negative side of things, SoFi Technologies' financial services and technology platform business segments did not perform that well in Q3 2021.

The financial services business witnessed a -26% QoQ contraction in segment revenue, thanks to a decline in the business segment's revenue contribution from its advisory, IPO underwriting, and brokerage services over the same period. For its technology platform business segment, new account growth has slowed from +20% QoQ in 4Q 2020 and +19% in 1Q 2021 to approximately +13% in 3Q 2021. Viewed from another perspective, the technology platform business segment's YoY increase in accounts moderated from +135% and +130% for 4Q 2020 and Q1 2021, respectively to +80% in the third quarter of last year.

In conclusion, a review of SOFI's key metrics in Q3 2021 suggests that the company's recent quarterly performance was mixed.

Where Will SoFi Stock Be In 3 Years?

To make an assessment of where SoFi will be three years from now, one should focus on two key factors.

The first key factor is SoFi Technologies' ability to maintain a delicate balance between growth and profitability going forward.

At the company's Q3 2021 investor results briefing, SOFI guided that it is "sticking to our commitment to reinvest $0.70 of every incremental revenue dollar, and drop $0.30 to the bottom line, as we scale our business." SoFi Technologies emphasized that this enables it "to invest in the new products and features necessary to position SoFi for long-term sustainable growth."

However, the differences in SOFI's future non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA forecasts based on management guidance and market consensus forecasts suggest that it might be challenging for the company to drive strong revenue growth and maintain high-profit margins at the same time.

Wall Street analysts expect SOFI to generate adjusted EBITDA of $185 million, $423 million, and $649 million for fiscal 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data. This is lower than the company's FY 2022, FY 2023 and FY 2024 EBITDA guidance (set in January 2021 and assuming no bank charter approval) of $254 million, $484 million, and $788 million, respectively.

In other words, the market consensus EBITDA estimates for SoFi Technologies points to either lower-than-expected revenue growth or weaker-than-expected profitability due to larger-than-expected reinvestments in the next three years. This seems reasonable, taking into account SOFI's mixed performance in Q3 2021, which includes a QoQ revenue decline for the financial services segment and slowing growth in accounts for the technology platform segment.

SOFI's January 2021 Management Guidance For Future Adjusted EBITDA

SoFi Technologies

The second key factor is SOFI's national bank charter application.

In my previous November 16, 2021 article for SoFi Technologies, I highlighted that "a national bank charter is expected to result in significant earnings accretion for SOFI, with a decrease in its cost of capital and an increase in the loan holding period."

At the 25th Annual Credit Suisse Technology Conference on December 1, 2021, SOFI commented that "things have progressed really nicely" with regards to the national bank charter application, and stressed that "we've had a great dialog with both the Fed and the OCC (Office of the Comptroller of the Currency) and are optimistic."

Nevertheless, I also emphasized in my mid-November update that "while I acknowledge the positive effects relating to the national bank charter, I am also wary of the risks related to a potential failure to secure this bank charter." It is impossible to be very certain about outcomes when it relates to regulatory decisions.

In summary, SoFi Technologies is expected to deliver strong EBITDA growth in the next three years. But the analysts see SOFI achieving lower EBITDA than its management guidance, which I attribute to the difficulty of balancing growth and profitability. Separately, I acknowledge that a bank charter approval will be a significant earnings growth driver and re-rating catalyst for the stock, but regulatory outcomes are always tough to predict.

Is SOFI Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

In terms of valuations, SOFI is not exactly cheap, when one considers its consensus forward fiscal 2023 and FY 2024 normalized P/E multiples of 194.0 times and 34.7 times, respectively.

With respect to the company's future earnings growth outlook, there is no guarantee that SoFi Technologies can eventually secure approval for its national bank charter application. Furthermore, there are signs (as per Q3 2021 results) that SOFI's financial services and technology platform segments are not growing as fast as they did in the past, so SoFi Technologies will have a hard time making a choice between investing more to finance future growth and preserving profitability.

As such, SoFi stock is still a Hold based on my opinion.