Amazon Vs. MercadoLibre Stock: Analyzing Their Key Drivers For 2022
Summary
- Amazon and MercadoLibre have been impacted by headwinds relating to their supply chains, respectively.
- MercadoLibre is dependent on Brazil bringing its record-high inflation rate under control.
- Amazon needs to further leverage AWS's growth opportunities in edge computing, and cybersecurity.
- We discuss their key catalysts in 2022.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) stocks significantly underperformed the market in 2021. It followed a phenomenal year in 2020 as both companies rode the pandemic tailwinds. However, the year also quickly turned into headwinds as 2021 unfolded, exacerbated by the supply chain disruptions and cost inflation. Therefore, we were not surprised that investors chose to reduce exposure in both stocks as they changed their focus towards the "brick-and-mortar" plays last year.
There are certainly some companies whose businesses have been significantly and permanently impacted by the reopening headwinds. However, we believe both Amazon and MercadoLibre are strong secular plays that have already been riding on their e-commerce tailwinds before the onset of the pandemic.
Although the pandemic accelerated the digital transformation towards m-commerce and e-commerce, we believe these secular tailwinds remain intact. Moreover, recent mobile statistics from App Annie show that mobile commerce will continue to be a key driver for consumers moving forward. Notably, MELI and AMZN are among the leading players who will benefit tremendously from the secular digitization trend.
Nevertheless, while both companies are massive e-commerce leaders, their underlying drivers are also quite different. We discuss what we think will be the key catalysts for both companies as they finally lap challenging comps from CY20.
AMZN and MELI Stock Performance
Both stocks had an underwhelming 2021 for investors, with MELI taking the brunt of the selling pressure with a disappointing 1Y return of -29.6%. However, as mentioned, both stocks have been huge long-term winners before the pandemic struck. While MELI stock has been more volatile, it has also outperformed AMZN stock over the last five years. In addition, both stocks also easily outperformed the broad market, delivering superior returns for their investors over time.
Why MELI Stock's Volatility is Likely to Continue
We can observe from the above chart that MELI stock has a current beta of 1.46, which is also significantly higher than AMZN stock's 0.79. Moreover, MELI stock's beta has also been trending higher compared to AMZN stock over the last year. As a result, investors who are not comfortable with volatility must have felt a certain amount of angst over MELI's stock performance. But, investors must understand that MercadoLibre's primary operations are in the LatAm region. The region's political and economic environment has much more flux than in the US, where Amazon is headquartered at.
The business environment in LatAm, especially in Brazil has also been undergoing tremendous stress recently. Since Brazil is MercadoLibre's most important market, investors must continue paying close attention to Brazil's economy.
We covered in our previous article that MercadoLibre reported robust business performances throughout FY21. Nevertheless, its stock performance has been overshadowed by the failure of Brazil's central bank to bring inflation under control. Like the US, Brazil's economy has also been significantly impacted by supply chain disruptions, exacerbated by record-high commodity prices, that drove up inflation tremendously. Bloomberg also reported that "a severe drought also pushed electricity bills up. Complicating matters, the real failed to strengthen despite an increase in exports as investors weighed the country's fiscal woes."
Consequently, Brazil's inflation rate continued to shoot up throughout 2021, as it ended the year at 10.06% in December. In November, it also reached an 18-year high as inflation shot up to 10.74%. Notably, it's also well above the central bank's target of 3.75%. Even though the central bank raised rates aggressively throughout the year, it has failed to anchor inflation expectations while also pushing the economy into a recession, with the potential threat of stagflation hanging over the horizon. Furthermore, the central bank recently emphasized that it will miss its 2022 inflation target. It also highlighted that it will continue its "significantly restrictive" cycle of rate hikes moving forward.
Therefore, investors should continue to expect MELI stock's volatility to continue. Given that MELI is a growth stock, unexpected interest rate hikes will adversely raise its discount rate, reducing the present value of its future cash flows. Consequently, it would impinge on MELI stock's valuation as investors scramble to account for interest rate risks appropriately. Given the flux going on in the Brazilian economy, MercadoLibre investors must continue to monitor the developments closely. Furthermore, we expect the high volatility in MELI stock to continue until the central bank can demonstrate credibility in its ability to bring inflation under control.
Amazon Needs AWS To Continue Driving Leverage As E-Commerce Headwinds Persist
We believe that the global supply chain headwinds are temporary. However, Amazon's massive e-commerce footprint has also not been spared. We highlighted in a previous article that the company invested $4B in trying to overcome the logistical setbacks to maintain the quality of its fulfillment capability. Recent checks also suggest that the supply chain headwinds could be normalizing. For example, Citigroup highlighted in a recent note that "the supply-chain pressures leading to longer delivery times and rising prices may be easing."
Nonetheless, these pressures are likely to persist in the near term but may ease from H2'22. Hence, we believe that AMZN stock may continue to trade in a tight trading range in the near term until its quarterly results start to show improvement. Notably, the critical aspect of its business that may catalyze its stock price could potentially be its AWS cloud business.
Keen Amazon investors know the critical importance of AWS to its profitability. Even though Microsoft (MSFT) Azure has been gaining share rapidly, AWS is still the #1 hyperscaler. Furthermore, the massive scale of the AWS cloud has been instrumental in attracting key enterprise customers. Monness Crespi Hardt also weighed as it articulated the advantages of AWS. It added (edited):
AWS is now available in 84 zones, 26 different geographic regions and has more than 200 fully-featured services with "millions of customers." Over the years, AWS expanded its reach well beyond the regions and availability zones of its core public cloud, with solutions that support on-premises, IoT, rugged edge, and the next frontier (e.g., AWS Ground Station for taking satellite data into AWS) workloads. (Seeking Alpha)
We believe that some investors don't afford sufficient credit to AWS's massive footprint. AWS offers a critical competitive advantage for Amazon as its primary profitability driver. Therefore, we believe that if AWS can continue to scale up by leveraging opportunities in edge computing, cybersecurity, and Cloud SaaS, it could continue to drive further growth.
Moreover, Atlassian (TEAM) was attracted to Amazon's massive global footprint as Insider reported (edited):
Atlassian was also drawn to Amazon's catalog of homegrown cloud services, including those around reliability, security, and data processing. It was also drawn to Amazon's global footprint, with cloud data centers around the world. (Insider)
Its keen competitors Microsoft and Google Cloud (GOOGL) (GOOG) have also been leveraging on the multi-cloud theme to encourage customers to diversify their cloud workloads away from AWS. Moreover, the recent outages suffered by AWS have also renewed concerns on companies reliant on just a single cloud.
Nevertheless, Atlassian CTO Sri Viswanath is not unduly concerned. He emphasized that a multi-cloud model "would add complexity and make it harder for Atlassian to ensure reliability. Atlassian's goal is to focus on the speed of innovation.' ((So)), it doesn't make sense to add complexity."
Notably, AWS has also raised the ante to compete more aggressively against Cloudflare (NET) in edge computing. VentureBeat reported that edge computing would continue to be a key driver for companies in 2022. As more workloads move to the cloud, companies are looking for ways to optimize costs, efficiency, and speed. VentureBeat highlighted:
The move is driven by physics and economics. Even when data travels at the speed of light, the time it takes to send packets halfway around the world to one central location is noticeable by users whose minds start to wander in just a few milliseconds. The price of data transmission is often surprising, and many CIOs have learned to make sure to include the cost of data exfiltration alongside the price of servers and disk drives. (VentureBeat)
In addition, we also believe that AWS is targeting to further expand its security infrastructure and offerings in 2022. Threatpost reported recently that "cyberattacks increased 50 percent YoY in 2021 and peaked in December due to a frenzy of Log4j exploits. ((It also)) reached an all-time high of 925 cyberattacks a week per organization, globally." Therefore, we think it makes sense and imperative that AWS leverages the opportunities from such momentum. We believe it will be a crucial part of AWS's business in 2022 as Amazon recently promoted AWS CISO Stephen Schmidt to its S-team, reporting directly to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Therefore, "Amazon is centralizing its cybersecurity operations."
Are Both Stocks a Buy Now Despite the Supply Chain Headwinds?
There's little doubt that Brazil's inflation rate has spooked investors who are investing in companies with significant exposure to its economy, such as MercadoLibre. But, if you think that its central bank can eventually bring inflation under control moving forward, we believe that MELI stock seems undervalued now. It's also trading near valuations last seen at the COVID-19 bear market bottom. For us, we think that Brazil's peak inflation rate would normalize eventually. Consequently, it could be a critical catalyst in lifting MELI's stock valuation if it can continue its run of robust business performances.
AMZN stock is trading at an EV/NTM EBITDA of 23x, in line with its 3Y mean of 22.7x. Moreover, it has also moved off its peak valuations in July'20. AMZN continues to improve its operating leverage despite its topline growth deceleration due to the supply chain headwinds. Notably, AWS has been a critical driver of its operating leverage, and we believe that the market will eventually notice that AMZN stock is now discernibly undervalued.
Therefore, we believe that investors could benefit by holding these two e-commerce behemoths in their portfolios, given their respective geographical exposure. Moreover, we believe that the headwinds that impact their stock performance could normalize soon. Consequently, we believe they could be re-rated by the market after their headwinds normalize and resume their undisputed long-term uptrend.
As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on MELI stock and AMZN stock.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Ong, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, MELI, MSFT, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.