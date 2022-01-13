kodda/iStock via Getty Images

Note to readers: This article was published to subscribers on January 5, 2022.

HFI Research

We’ve written about the virtues of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) for some time. Our faith in management has paid off as it stepped up its return of capital to equity owners as unit prices have remained subdued over recent months. We think there’s plenty more capital return to come.

MMP management has indicated it's not likely to pay down debt, pursue new growth projects, or buy major assets. Meanwhile, the company's free cash flow continues to grow and will likely surpass 2019 highs next year. We believe management will direct an increasing amount of cash flow toward unitholders in the form of unit repurchases and distribution increases.

Pulling In the Reins on Capex

MMP’s management has dramatically pulled back on capital spending. As one of the most disciplined capital allocators in the sector, it maintains a very high hurdle rate on its capital investments in order to sustain its industry-leading return on capital and equity. Opportunities that meet its return requirements have dwindled in recent quarters, so management has reduced capital spent toward organic expansion and joint venture capital projects.

The dramatic decline in capex spent toward organic expansion since the first quarter of 2019 is evident in the following chart.

HFI Research

The following chart shows the reduction in capital contributed to joint ventures. These fell to zero in the third quarter.

HFI Research

Lower capex represents a marked turnabout from the years before the pandemic, when MMP invested its capital aggressively. From 2016 to 2019, MMP ran a cumulative $1.5 billion cash-flow deficit, which it funded by adding $1.3 billion of debt. The cash flow deficit made MMP’s distribution coverage skimpy.

HFI Research

We’re actually fine with MMP running a cash flow deficit to fund projects of management’s choosing. In fact, we’d prefer management use MMP's cash to fund projects likely to generate a return on equity in excess of 30%, consistent with the company’s historical returns.

Nevertheless, MMP’s switch to cash flow surplus over the past 12 months is striking. The following chart shows the declining trend in capex in orange type, which can be compared to the previous chart showing the 2016 to 2020 timeframe.

HFI Research

The capital spending reduction has freed up capital for other uses, such as paying down debt, acquiring assets, repurchasing units, and increasing distributions to equity owners. The chart above shows that management has spent $498 million on repurchases over the past twelve months.

What to Do With All That Cash?

Management has stated that it's comfortable with MMP’s current debt levels. MMP’s leverage ratio stands at around 3.7-times, which might be high for a lower-quality operation, but is conservative for a high-quality business like MMP. The company can operate with a higher load than the typical midstream company because of its exceptionally stable cash flows. Debt allows the company to increase earnings while maintaining a high return on equity, thereby growing unitholder wealth.

Chairman and CEO Michael Mears discussed MMP’s capital allocation plans at the JPMorgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on June 22, 2021. Absent a significant change in macro financial and operating conditions, we expect management to adhere to the plans he laid out.

First, Mears made clear that MMP is not pursuing major capital projects aimed at expansion. He provided the following answer when he was asked whether growth capex in 2021 will come in at $75 million.

Thomson Reuters

The comments indicate that Mears expects MMP to spend $100 million in growth capex over the next few years, only 17% of what it spent on average each year from 2016 to 2019. This is lower than our estimate of MMP’s maintenance capex, which we peg at approximately $250 million to be conservative in our free cash flow estimates.

Acquisitions of assets or of entire businesses is another capital allocation avenue MMP could pursue if it wanted to. Mears nixed that option in today’s environment.

Thomson Reuters

With few growth opportunities worth pursuing and with asset purchases unlikely owing to too much competition for deals, Mears points to unit repurchases and distribution increases as the best use of capital.

Thomson Reuters

In the three months after Mears made these comments, MMP allocated $400 million of proceeds from recent asset sales toward unit repurchases. The repurchases in the third quarter alone amounted to 3.9% of MMP units outstanding.

Valuation

We value MMP units in the range of $51 to $57.

We expect MMP to repurchase significantly more units throughout 2022, assuming the unit price stays below $50. Management has done so in the past, has signaled its intention to continue doing so, has cash at its disposal, and obviously believes the units are underpriced at current levels. Its third quarter repurchases were made at an average cost of $48.27 per unit, higher than their current price.

If we assume management allocates $250 million of MMP’s excess cash toward repurchasing units each year over the next three years, the return prospects for MMP to 2025 are excellent. We assume MMP’s operating cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA increase by 3.5% due to rate increases on its long-haul pipelines and new projects entering service. We assume distributions to unitholders increase by the same amount.

Using free cash flow multiples, MMP units have implied total return upside of 80.2%. Our EV/EBITDA valuation implies a total return upside of 72.5% to 2025. This represents a 12.5% compound annual return for an equity that we view as extremely safe.

If MMP’s free cash flow remains flat through 2030, discounting it at 10% through 2025 puts MMP units’ value at $50.83. This is a good lower bound for our valuation. If instead, MMP’s free cash flow increases by 5% annually through 2030, its units are worth $68.22, representing 44% upside.

Risks

The market is concerned that MMP’s cash flow is at risk of a falloff in refined products demand, mainly gasoline, due to increasing fuel efficiency and growing EV penetration. The market's concerns are evident in the low multiples it assigns to MMP equity relative to the years before 2020. Consider that from 2016 to 2019, the market was willing to pay anywhere from 11.5-times to 18.7-times free cash flow, and from 12.5-times to 16.4-times EV/Adj. EBITDA. Today, it values the units at 9.3-times free cash flow and 10.3-times EV/Adj. EBITDA.

We don’t view decreasing refined products throughput as a concern for MMP, at least over the next decade. Aside from the monumental challenges facing a rollout of an electric vehicle fleet—which range from commodity constraints to power grid constraints to infrastructure challenges—the fact remains that MMP operates in relatively sparsely-populated regions where consumer, industrial, and farming activity will support refined product demand. For gasoline, we expect growth in the region's population and economy to offset the negative impact that rising fuel efficiency in new car sales will have on overall gasoline demand.

MMP website

We therefore disagree with the market’s verdict as reflected in today’s low trading multiples. We believe MMP’s assets are more likely to increase in value over the next decade than decrease.

Conclusion

MMP is a low-risk equity with the best management in midstream. It has excellent medium and long-term return prospects, including a high likelihood of distribution hikes and capital allocation. We strongly recommend that investors buy MMP units at today’s prices.