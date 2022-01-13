ilya131266/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Terry Smith, an influential fund manager of a top-10 shareholder in Unilever (NYSE:UL), Fundsmith, blamed Unilever for 'losing the plot'. In his yearly shareholder letter to Fundsmith investors, he wrote the following:

Unilever seems to be laboring under the weight of management which is obsessed with publicly displaying sustainability credentials at the expense of focusing on the fundamentals of the business.

He mentioned the public quarrel about the move by Ben & Jerry's to not supply their products to the West Bank as an example of a questionable and unnecessary action. Also, he criticized Hellmann's 'mayonnaise with purpose'.

In this article, I will analyze the recent performance of Unilever compared with some of its peers and try to grasp whether it is likely that the focus on sustainability is leading to worse results for the company.

Past performance compared with peers

The recent performance of Unilever has not been good. While most of the market experienced strong gains throughout the year 2021, Unilever's stock was left out and its price even decreased.





Performance of Unilever and some of its peers during the last 3 years (Source: YCharts)

As we can see in the above graph, Unilever performed worse than some of its most important peers. While Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Mondelez (MDLZ) experienced 50%+ gains during this period, Unilever's stock stood still.

In fact, the stock has been standing still for more than five years. Even since Kraft Heinz made a bid for the company and its share price quickly appreciated, Unilever has seemed to have moved nowhere. The bid was quickly rejected but the increased focus on margins and bump up in dividend were received well by more shareholders at the time. But after this, share prices have remained more or less flat.

Focus on sustainability leading to worse results?

Mr. Smith argues that the public display of sustainability credentials by the management makes the rest of the business suffer. It is very difficult to measure or check how much truth there is in this statement (since he suggests a causal effect between the two), but let me try my best.

As far as his examples go, I am also critical of the Ben & Jerry's West Bank story, since it is a slippery slope once companies start dealing with very sensitive political issues (no matter your political stance on the topic). Though according to Unilever CEO Jope, Ben & Jerry's has made this decision on its own, it became a hot topic, leading to divestments by some (state) governments in Unilever shares.

So Mr. Smith might be right about his Ben & Jerry's example, but it has nothing to do with sustainability. And I do not see why redefining the purpose of Hellmann's mayonnaise to become more sustainable was such a blunder.

The focus on sustainability also has some important advantages for Unilever, such as attracting great employees. Unilever is among the most sought-after employers in almost all their markets. Also, the credibility its focus on sustainability gives Unilever in negotiations with governments and NGOs is a real benefit. Furthermore, food sustainability is likely going to be one of the more important sustainability challenges during this century. Things like plant-based meat and other more sustainable sources of protein are important areas of innovation of the coming decades, and if Unilever plays its cards right it could be at the forefront of these innovations.

Its focus on sustainability also enables Unilever to make some promising acquisitions that could turn out to be real growth machines. Some of these acquisitions would have been more difficult to sell to shareholders without the focus of the company. And more importantly, smaller companies focusing on sustainability might prefer being acquired by a large company also focusing on the same topic. Without its focus, Unilever might have never made acquisitions like the Laundress and The Vegetarian Butcher.

Margins above growth

Procter & Gamble, Nestle, and Mondelez are some peers of Unilever which enjoyed a stellar performance during the last couple of years. Let us zoom in a bit and look at a possible reason why the stocks of these companies outperformed Unilever.





Annual revenue growth of Unilever compared with some of its peers during the last 5 years (Source: YCharts)

When we compare the annual revenue growth of Unilever to these three companies, a pattern emerges. After 2018, Unilever has dramatically underperformed these three companies in the area of revenue growth. In 2019, 2020 and 2021 Unilever even shrunk its revenue, while its competitors performed better on average.

Looking at the EBITDA margins of Unilever and these same three peers, we can conclude that the margins of Unilever are actually in line with its best-performing competitors.





EBITDA margin of Unilever compared with some of its peers during the last 5 years (Source: YCharts)

As Jamie Isenwater from Ash Park Capital, which is also an owner of Unilever shares, said:

(Underperformance of Unilever shares is) "a manifestation of having hiked margins too far in response to the Kraft Heinz bid, and nothing to do with them publicly displaying their sustainability credentials"

As such, the focus on margins even since the Kraft Heinz bid might have come at the expense of some of the company's growth. The good news is that Unilever already has plans to increase its growth. In their latest Q3 results, the company announced making investments in high-growth areas such as functional nutrition.

Commodity inflation - the real reason?

In my previous article about Unilever, I highlighted three risks which the company faces in the short to medium term. Of these risks, one of them likely has had a major impact on the company's performance.

Unilever is much more exposed to certain commodities (namely soybean oil and palm oil) than some of its competitors. In my article, I looked at the price developments of these two plant oils and concluded that prices have indeed risen. Let us take a look again at the same chart with a couple of months extra data:





Graph: Soybean and Palm Oil futures price

I could only find the Malaysian Palm Oil futures on YCharts, but here you can see that this graph looks quite similar to the international prices

As we can see, prices of soybean oil and palm oil have remained elevated and have risen further in the case of palm oil. This makes it likely that Unilever will continue to suffer from these high prices, as not all the price increases in their raw supply products can be passed on to consumers.

Takeaway

Terry Smith is worried that Unilever's focus on sustainability goes at the cost of the company's performance. Though I agree with him that Unilever has not performed well during the last couple of years, especially when compared with some of its peers, I believe the focus on sustainability is not to blame here.

I believe the most important reason for Unilever's underperformance is that the company is much more exposed to inflation in certain commodities. Soybean oil and palm oil have risen in price tremendously during the last couple of years and have remained elevated during the last half of 2021. Unilever's lackluster growth has also likely been an important reason for underperformance. If Unilever would focus even more on growth and less on margins, this could lead to stronger results in the long term. By slowly diversifying away from the input products palm oil and soybean oil, the company could reduce its exposure to these two products.

Unilever's focus on sustainability provides the company with a couple of difficult to measure benefits, such as a better negotiation position with governments and NGO's, a supply of motivated and talented employees, and a seat at the forefront of one of the most important sustainability challenges of this century: food sustainability. I believe these benefits outweigh the 'costs' of the focus on sustainability, and I think that the claim that Unilever's focus on sustainability comes at the expense of its performance is misguided.

Unilever is a great company with a bright future, but it currently has two main problems: lackluster growth and large commodity inflation exposure. Despite these problems, I remain a long-term investor in Unilever and it is one of my largest positions.

Thank you for reading! Please let me know in the comment section what you think about Unilever.