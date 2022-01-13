Boeing recently announced two pieces of good news at once:

First, the company sold 19 Model 767 freighters to the shipping and handling company UPS;

Second, the company received a contract for $329.3 million with the US Air Force.

Against the backdrop of this news, the company's shares at the moment gained almost 5% in price. However, we don't believe that these two contracts are enough to make the company attractive to buy. We will discuss that in today's post.

767 aircraft for sale - nothing unexpected

Boeing has 4 main revenue-generating segments:

Commercial Airplanes - production and supply of commercial airliners;

Defense and space sector (Defense, Space & Security) - development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircrafts, weapons and systems for strike, surveillance, and mobility;

Global Services - aerospace systems support services;

Leasing and lending (Boeing Capital Corporation) - <1% of the revenue.

Commercial aircraft sales and the defense sector have traditionally been the largest sources of revenue for the company. However, due to the pandemic, as well as technical problems discovered in the company's two most popular commercial aircrafts in 2019-2020 (i.e., 737 and 787) Boeing has experienced significant declines in commercial revenue, while revenue in the remaining segments remains fairly stable.

Boeing Revenues Company's Data

Despite significant progress in resolving technical issues in both problematic models, Boeing has yet to recover the supply of these models to production and sales levels before the discovery of the technical problems. Therefore, in Q3 2021, the company did not sell even a single Boeing 787 aircraft, and the production rate of this model aircraft is at the lowest level. The same is ongoing with the 737 model: the company still sells much fewer aircrafts of this model compared to the sales in 2016-2018, which is mainly due to the reduced volumes of passenger traffic due to the restrictions on traveling in the context of the pandemic, as well as the fact that not all countries permitted Boeing to resume flights of the 737 aircraft. For example, China - one of the significant markets for Boeing — only recently made a positive decision on this issue.

It is important to understand that, so far, the company's revenue in the commercial sector has been supported mainly by the sales of other aircraft models of the company: 747, 767, and 777. However, these models are much less popular than the 737 and 787, historically supplied in much smaller volumes, and make a much smaller contribution to the revenue. Nevertheless, deliveries of 747, 767, and 777 aircraft were not interrupted even in the midst of the pandemic and are now almost completely recovered. This means that while the news of the sales of a fairly large number of 767 aircrafts to the haulage company UPS is certainly positive for Boeing, it is not an extraordinary event and will not have much of an impact on the company's bottom line.

Number of Aircraft Sold Company's Data

Source: company’s data

U.S. Air Force contract will have minimal impact on the company's results on an annualized basis

The second piece of news that triggered a sharp jump in Boeing's share price is a $329.3 million contract with the US Air Force, according to which Boeing will provide services to ensure the operation of GPS satellites until the end of 2031. This means a 10-year contract duration, which means that the company will account for the proceeds from this contract over 10 years, which significantly limits the impact of this contract on Boeing's financial results in the coming years. In annual terms, the company's revenue in the Global Services segment from the new contract will be less than 1% when compared to the level of 2020. In addition, the positive impact of the new contract is far less than many of the contracts the company failed to win, such as the rejected $19 billion contract to supply military aircraft to the Canadian Department of Defense.

Valuation

As a result, we expect a minimal effect from both news on the company's business. As a result of valuation using EV/EBITDA and FCF Yield methods for 2024 (by that time, we expect the full leveling of the effect of the pandemic on the company's business), we get a fair valuation of Boeing shares at $163.9 per share. This suggests 24% downside potential from current levels and a SELL rating for the company's shares.

Conclusion

The market reaction to the recent news is an attempt by investors to find at least something positive in Boeing's business, which is suffering from the endless pandemic, technical problems in aircrafts, and failures in negotiating new projects (remember the failed negotiations with Ryanair). However, the real impact of these events doesn't merit the boost in shares, in our view. We're bearish on Boeing.

Author: Dmitriy Novichkov