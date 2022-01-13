sefa ozel/iStock via Getty Images

In our years of analyzing the oil market, we've come to a really simple conclusion: Let the market tell us just how healthy the market is.

You don't need to make any assumptions in the oil market. There are thousands of sophisticated oil traders trying to gun each other down just for a few pennies on each barrel. So our job is really just trying to analyze how healthy or unhealthy the oil market really is.

Brent timespreads have served us well since we started using it in 2019. The month 1-2 timespread tells us about immediate supply/demand and the 1-12 month timespread tells us about what the market thinks on this upcoming year's overall balance. Obviously, the steeper the backwardation, the better, and if it falls into contango, it becomes bearish.

Brent 1-2

Brent 1-12

And judging by the two charts, I come to the conclusion that the market expects the deficit to continue over the next 12 months. The steepening backwardation is a sign of both near-term supplies being more constrained or demand surprising to the upside and the forward balance being tighter than expected.

In the US, we see WTI timespreads perking up as well indicating to us crude storage draws should resume in February/March.

And on the refining front, crack spreads are holding steady, which is a good sign given oil prices are still moving up today. Product prices are holding with WTI's gains.

Finally, we turn to our global oil inventory tracker along with oil-on-water. Both charts appear to be fine despite the small builds we saw to start the year.

Kpler

Kpler

In summary, the oil market is healthy. There are no red flags.