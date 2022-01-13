Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Stats may hide more than what they reveal

We'd bet that January is the busiest time of the year for analysts and investors alike. A new wave of optimism hits, backed by the (questionable) "January Effect." Logically speaking, the 24 hours between December 31st and January 1st is no different from the 24 hours between December 30th and December 31st. Yet, being the emotional animals that we are, we set "New year resolutions" and "My investing goals for the year" just because the calendar shows a different year. Of course, there are some valid reasons like Tax loss harvesting.

Hence, it is easy to understand why articles galore the first few days of the year projecting how the stocks will do the rest of the year. This article was published after just one trading day in 2022, comparing Tesla (TSLA) and Moderna (MRNA) and how stocks tended to perform the entire year more or less the way they started the year. Think about the noise being generated here. What if on January 4th, 2022, the market had nosedived due to more COVID variants? One can bet that Tesla would have gone down and Moderna would have done well. In that case, can we conclude that Telsa would be a downer for 2022?

One of our largest positions, AT&T (NYSE:T) has started the year quite well. This has naturally prompted many encouraging articles on the stock, backed up by many (late) upgrades. This particular upgrade was baffling to say the least, as the price target was increased from $26 to $27 when the stock was already at $26.

Putting our skepticism aside, let's take a look at how correlated was AT&T's performance in the first month of the year to its annual performance in the past. To perform this exercise, we need the following data points:

The closing price at the end of the previous year.

Price at the end of January of the year in question.

Price at the end of the year.

Using the 3 data points above, we computed the January and full year performance of AT&T as shown below for 2017 to 2020. The result, to our surprise, shows that there is a correlation factor of approximately 7 between AT&T's performance in January and the full year performance. Let's call it "Factor 7". That means AT&T's investors are going to have a magical 2022 as the stock has so far risen 7% in January, and even if the stock just stays flat the rest of the month, investors are assured at 49% return for 2022. That is, the 7% January return times the "Factor 7" that has been confirmed by the accurate data shown below over a period of four years. Wowzie. What a deal.

2017 to 2020 Jan to Dec Data from yahoo finance

(Source: Table compiled by author with data from Yahoo Finance)

If you fell for that, congratulations. I have a bridge to sell and I've found my buyer. If you are wondering, why just 2017 to 2020, you are onto something. What if we include 2021? Oopsie, the "Factor 7" theory goes out the window.

2017 to 2021 Jan to Dec Data from Yahoo Finance

(Source: Table compiled by author with data from Yahoo Finance)

Was 2021 was just an outlier? We are determined to prove the "Factor 7" is real. Let's include 2016 and see what happens. Not good news either.

2016 to 2021 Jan to Dec Data from Yahoo Finance

(Source: Table compiled by author with data from Yahoo Finance)

What's the point here? That a decent statistician can prove most theories right by finding back-fitting explanation.

Getting back to AT&T and its 2022

Now that we've (hopefully) shown what doesn't matter (cherry-picked statistics), let's look at what does matter.

Momentum And Technicals

As skeptical as we are of analysts' upgrades, they do move stocks a little, at least in the short term. The fact that Discovery (DSCA) and AT&T continue getting positive coverage should help in the short term. Despite the impressive start to the year, AT&T's stock is a good 13% away from the median price target of $30.

From a technical standpoint, AT&T's stock is ticking almost all the boxes as shown below. The stock is trading above its 20-, 50-, and 100-day moving averages with only the 200-day moving average remaining to be taken out. With the stock's momentum and market's rotation into value/dividend stocks, it is not hard to fathom the stock breaking the 200-day moving average as well. Also key is the fact that despite the run up, the stock's relative strength index [RSI] is well below the over bought level of 80 in all but the 9-day interval.

AT&T Moving Averages Barchart.com

AT&T RSI Barchart.com

Fundamentals - Underappreciated 5G

We've recently written about the potential for investors in the WarnerMedia-Discovery (DISCA) deal. Hence, this section will focus on the other lucrative area: 5G. This is not a 2022 story in terms of reaping the rewards but in setting up the stones towards the rewards.

5G rollout seems to have cleared its latest hurdles and it might be finally time for the Telecom carriers to start seeing some returns on their massive investments in this area. The 5G market is projected to reach $320 Billion in 2026. While T-Mobile (TMUS) currently leads in 5G coverage, AT&T has already announced its plans to ramp up its 5G investments to $24 Billion after the dust settles on the WarnerMedia deal.

5G Coverage Statista.Com

The $320 Billion dollar projection for this market is supported by expanding needs in various verticals. Listed below are just our top 4 favorite areas.

Gaming: Serious gamers will know the pain of a lagging connection. It is (virtually) a question of life or death. AT&T has already partnered with NVIDIA (NVDA) and we expect more of this to continue as various providers (network/chip/content etc.) partner together to push their respective offerings as an integrated experience for the consumers.

Sports Streaming: This is probably more far-reaching than the Gaming population. Imagine having a more interactive experience that mimics being at the stadium while you watch the game from the comforts of your home. Sounds too good to be true but what is exactly AT&T is striving for through its 5G and augmented reality [AR].

Education: This may not be as exciting as the two categories but as more K-12s and Colleges adapt to online learning, AR and Virtual Reality [VR] are likely going to play a big role. So, what do thousands of students streaming at the same time need? You guessed it. Network speed and capacity.

Healthcare: Just like the Education sector, pre-COVID, not many of us thought it was possible to get Healthcare virtually. But here we are. Expect this trend to continue into more unchartered territories, including enhanced interactions between providers, patients, and researchers.

Debt

Despite the technical strength and fundamental turnaround that AT&T is showing, another bad move from this company will not surprise its investors. Take a look at the chart below and AT&T investors would wish that to be the stock's price action. Instead, it is the company's debt at the end of each quarter for the last 15 years.

We are closely monitoring the company's debt situation, ideally looking for it to come down. But any increase in debt will be the straw that broke the camel's back, and we'd be looking at reducing, if not exiting the position. For now, debt has remained more or less steady over the last 2 years.

AT&T's Debt Macrotrends

Conclusion

But back to the title of the article. What does a good start to the year mean for AT&T or any other stock? That the stock had a few good trading sessions. This is not predictive of the company's or stock's performance the next trading day, let alone an entire year.

AT&T's technicals and fundamentals do backup the recent turnaround in the stock (or vice versa). But be wary of statistics that hide more than what they reveal, like performance over a randomly selected time period. Chance plays a bigger role than past statistics in our future returns. So, good luck!