VCR: Essential Or Not?
Summary
- The consumer discretionary sector is estimated to witness steady times in 2022, with the Conference Board forecasting that the GDP will grow at a healthy 3.5%.
- However, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s portfolio is very expensively valued (Price/Earnings ratio of 28.5% and an average Price/Book value of 7.3).
- Moreover, the fund has invested 61% of its assets in its top 10 holdings, which makes its portfolio top-heavy and vulnerable to volatility.
As its name goes, the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) provides investors exposure to the consumer discretionary (non-essentials) sector at a low expense ratio of 0.10%. The demand for consumer discretionary goods is directly linked to the economy and disposable incomes.
As per the Conference Board, our GDP zoomed by 6.5% in Q4 2021 – and is expected to average 5.6% for 2021. Government spending, stimulus money, low mortgage rates, and the Fed’s largesse all combined to keep the economy going satisfactorily, though our debt shot up.
The Conference Board has estimated GDP to grow at 3.5% in 2022, but this estimate does not take into account the Build Back Better (BBB) program, which is mired in partisanship. It, however, accounts for a severe spike in COVID-19 cases in the winter of 2021–22. Therefore, the 3.5% GDP growth forecast is rather pessimistic, and even if a butchered BBB program were to be implemented, or if the Omicron variant does not turn out to be deadly as the hype suggests, then the GDP estimates will be revised upwards.
These data and forecasts suggest that the domestic economy will chug on at a decent run rate, and therefore the medium-term outlook for the consumer discretionary sector seems bullish.
That said, here is an analysis of VCR’s internals:
Price Momentum
VCR’s price has gained 584% since its inception in 2004. In between, the ETF has passed through two major turbulent periods – the 2015 default of Greece and the COVID-19 meltdown of 2020. In the last 12 months, the ETF’s price has gained 17%.
The ETF’s price momentum data imply that it delivers a reasonable return so long it is held for the long term and that a sharp dip can be an opportunity to jump in.
Dividend Yield
Though VCR has been paying dividends consecutively for the last 15 years, its TTM dividend yield is a lowly 0.81%. That is because VCR is designed for growth investors and its dividend yield, at best, can be regarded as a topping on the returns generated by its average annual price gain.
Portfolio Analysis
As of November 2021, VCR held 304 stocks with an average Price/Earnings ratio of 28.5% and an average Price/Book value of 7.3. These valuations make VCR a very expensive fund highly vulnerable to any market meltdown or shakedown. Not just that, VCR is a very top-heavy ETF that has invested about 61% of its assets in its top 10 holdings.
The ETF’s annual portfolio turnover ratio is just 8%, which implies that it hangs on to a majority of its stocks for the medium to long term. Typically, blue chips like the ones constituting VCR’s top 10 holdings (see the image above) tend to give reasonably decent returns when held for the long term, which kind of explains why the ETF’s price moves at a decent pace over the long run.
Peer Comparison
VCR’s comparison with John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (JHMC) and Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) reveals the following:
- VCR’s TTM dividend yield of 0.81% is higher than that of both its peers.
- VCR’s price has gained 17% in the last 12 months, which is higher than JHMC’s 13.5% and on par with FDIS’s price gains.
- However, in the last 3–5 years, FDIS’s price gains have been slightly higher than VCR’s. JHMC’s price moves have lagged in these periods and it is nowhere in contention with its peers.
Both VCR and FDIS seem to be leaders of the pack, with FDIS holding a slight edge over VCR – but then, the difference is too insignificant to draw any conclusions.
Summing Up
Though VCR is a high-risk fund that exposes investors to non-essentials, very long-term investors who are okay with a steady rate of growth and a very tiny dividend yield top-up may find this fund essential for their portfolio.
That said, the ETF’s portfolio valuations are very expensive and its holding structure is top-heavy. The Fed too seems over-aggressive these days, and any sudden or solid hike in the Fed rate can spook growth stocks. Therefore, I will maintain a cautious stance and go with a neutral rating.
