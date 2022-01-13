fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) CEO David Gandler Presents at 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference (Transcript)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference January 13, 2022 11:30 AM ET

Laura Martin

Good morning. Welcome to the Fourth Day of Needham's Growth Conference in its 24th Year. My name is Laura Martin and I'm a Senior Media & Internet Analyst here at Needham.

The format for the next 40 minutes will be a fireside chat with the CEO and CFO of fuboTV. If you have any questions, just enter them into your question box and send them over. It takes me about five minutes for me to see them here on my question dashboard.

So, why don't we start by doing a couple introductions. I'm happy to welcome to the stage the Founder and CEO, David Gandler as well as CFO, Simone Nardi. David co-founded fuboTV in 2015 and today is its CEO. fuboTV launched initially as a streaming soccer service and today is a sports-first cable replacement service. fubo is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FUBO.

Prior to fuboTV, David had a prolific advertising career with more than 15 years of video sales and local broadcast and cable TV within both the general and the Hispanic market, including the Scripps Networks Interactive, Time Warner Cable Media Sales, and NBC Universal Telemundo Media.

Simone Nardi has been fubo's Chief Financial Officer since March of 2020. Prior to fubo from 2013 to 2018, Nardi served as SVP and CFO of International Scripps Networks Interactive, where he was responsible for all finance and strategic planning for the company's international operations. Before that from 2005 to 2013, Simone served in various financial and management roles at NBC Universal. Simone's fun fact is that he joined General Electric in Italy in 1998. I going to tell you that General Electric training no better finance people on Earth. So, welcome both David and Simone.

David Gandler

Simone Nardi

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Laura Martin

So, I think let's start with sort of a general overview, David. Like for people less familiar with the fubo story, can you give us a quick overview of sort of the fubo story, how it fits within the OTT streaming ecosystem, and maybe some financial metrics that you have off the top of your head?

David Gandler

Yes, so fubo, as you said, is a sports first cable TV replacement service for the entire family. We have over 100 plus channels in our basic package, as well as over 50,000 sporting events. So, we have the largest football package that includes NFL and college football, and I believe we also have one of the largest RSN footprints in our space. Currently over 1.1 million customers, which as you know, we've experienced pretty solid growth over the last four or five quarters.

We've built out a proprietary technology stack, which includes a whole host of features that are quite unique to our platform. And we believe consumers will continue to favor streaming over traditional TV due to a more personalized and interactive viewing experience.

Our business model today is subscription and advertising. But as you know and I'm sure we'll talk about it a little bit as we're getting into wagering, which is a third revenue stream for the business. Revenue-wise, we're probably going to finish the year somewhere between $620 million and $630 million and average ARPU, as in last quarter was about $74.50.

Laura Martin

So, you pre-announced fourth quarter earnings on Monday. So, why don't either you or Simone walk through those for the audience to see everybody's up-to-date?

David Gandler

Go ahead Simone.

Simone Nardi

Yes sure. So, as you mentioned, when as -- we pan out some of the earnings in last week, we reflected how our expectation for revenue is actually above the prior guidance, we expect to finish the quarter Q4 between $215 million and $220 million on a full year basis between $622 million and $627 million, an increase between 138% and 140% comparing to 2021 and clearly even more, comparing to 2019.

The prior guidance we had for a full year basis was between $612 million and $617 million. We also discussed how and disclosed our 2021 Q4 advertising revenue are expected to grow over $25 million and increased these over 90% year-over-year for the quarter and basically give us now the ability to crossover an annual run rate of $100 million in advertising. That is a significant achievement for this company and clearly a much more pathing [ph] to grow from there.

The subscribers, as we discussed, continue to deliver the strong growth that we've seen in the first three quarters of the year and we expect to close -- we're expected to exceed 1.1 million subscribers, increasing more than doubling I guess, our subscriber base comparing to one year before and we did it efficiently spending in a measured way our marketing effort and we provided a indication our subscriber acquisition costs being at the lower end of our target range of one to one and a half time first month ARPU. So, again an efficient growth that we see continue to come through.

And then also acquire -- we're showing how we're acquiring efficient and strong cohort and we highlighted how we see that coming through in our improvement in the churn that continues to be improving compared to prior year same quarter. And we said Q4 is going to be at least 200 basis points better than in Q4 2020.

And finally, we said how our cash -- our balance sheet is still quite robust with $375 million or more in cash and cash equivalent and cash -- or restricted cash. So, a very strong quarter we've seen coming through and give us some additional base for conversation today.

Laura Martin

All right. So, David, let's go back to the virtual MVPD fundamentals, your growth trajectory has been extraordinary over the past six years and you recently crossed the 1.1 million paid subscriber mark. Looking at 2022, can you talk about tailwind to support your outlook for sub growth monetization and fubo's path to profitability?

David Gandler

No, these are -- that's a good question. I think it all stems from our strategy, which is rooted in the intersection of three mega trends. The first is the secular decline of traditional television, we're going to continue to see consumers leaving the cable ecosystem and moving into streaming. In fact, I think that if we continue to see higher inflation and recessionary pressure, we could see people actually begin to move out of cable even sooner, just given the discount of our service relative to cable.

The second is the shift of TV ad dollars to connected devices. Simone mentioned we continue to see strong revenue growth on the ad side. And the third, given our sports positioning is the opportunity in online sports wagering. So, those are the three mega trends that we believe are going to be the key drivers to our business in 2022.

We are laser-focused on providing a differentiated consumer viewing experience that supports our vision and we've said many times now; our goal is to transform the passive viewing into more active participation. And we have been developing a product that has key features, that's differentiated, like Multiview, free-to-play games, to attract more sports customers.

And all of these incremental changes to-date are driving revenue, sub growth, and streaming hours, which have also resulted in better retention. That's effectively kind of how we're looking at the business for 2022.

Laura Martin

Differentiates fubo's TV virtual MVPD versus others, like Hulu, Sling, and YouTube TV. And do you believe this differentiation is sustainable?

David Gandler

Yes, well, I think it's definitely sustainable. What you've seen in over the last four or five quarters is one, we continue to take market share quarter in, quarter out from all of these players. We've differentiated I believe in three areas, one is brand positioning. I think most people come to fubo because they believe it's a sports platform. And that is manifested itself through content. We have the -- as I said the largest football package that includes NFL and college, a significant number of RSN support, and over 50,000 sporting events. So, while the other platforms -- content platforms are more general entertainment, I believe we are certainly skewing towards sports.

And then the third area is obviously on the product side, where we really focused on enhancing sports features for our customers. So, we do believe it's sustainable and all of this is supported by our sector-leading NPS score of 65, which was highlighted very recently in Parks Associates report on virtual MVPDs.

Laura Martin

So, better client satisfaction you think is a core differentiator in your virtual MVPD, including -- plus the sports focus. Okay, fair enough. Rising sports fees, what do you think about fubo's ability to achieve meaningful leverage related to content acquisition fees at its current scale? We often hear that the smaller distributors are most exposed to cost increases of sports content. And how do you navigate around that?

David Gandler

Yes, well, I think the most important thing is I believe I've mentioned this to you in one of our previous discussions is that we actually amortize the cost of sports over our whole user base, 96% of our customers watch sports, so it's much easier for us to increase prices relative to other services.

And by the way, we've noticed in 2021, where fubo along with YouTube, Sling, Hulu, and others have raised prices and we did not see the type of headwinds that the other services had faced in raising prices because we continue to add more sports.

We've also continued to expand our ARPU, I think we're now 13 quarters in year-over-year with increasing ARPUs which allows us to actually pay for more sports. And as of this morning, you may have heard, we announced the acquisition of the direct rights for EPL in Canada. And so we've also started going upstream in cases where we believe the data demonstrates that the cost of content makes sense.

So, those are all areas that we've been focused on to continue to drive margins and as we scale our business now north of a million subscribers, the content deals are improving. And there's a few ways that those deals improve, some of which are obviously better pricing, lower escalators, and some just manifest themselves into more flexibility around packaging.

So, we do believe that our situation is improving and if you look at 2019, our cost of content was roughly 122% of revenue, whereas in our most recent quarter was somewhere around 90% to 91%. So, we are seeing operating leverage on that front a well.

Laura Martin

So, let's stay on margins. Can you talk about some of the year-over-year improvements in contribution margin and key levers you're seeing that will continue to drive contribution margin expansion in 2022?

Simone Nardi

I can take these. Look, I think that, as David mentioned, we're doing a great job in optimizing our content offering with an eye to profitability. This is reflected in the contribution margin that we've been delivering. As you know, in Q3, we reported at 12.4 adjusted contribution margin percentage points compared to 0.5 in Q3, 2019. And we improve that margin and our margins while growing for revenue significantly from $146.5 million in 2019 full year to over $622 million in 2021 as we -- is in our latest guidance.

We did expanding in sales and marketing less than -- in 2021, less than 25% of our revenue in the first three quarters that we reported, so efficiently driving this growth. And frankly, efficiently executing our margin creation strategy that is focused on three main areas.

Clearly, we keep expanding our subscription ARPU as a key priority through pricing, adjustment, local fees, and upselling is a critical expansion strategy for us. Increasing advertising ARPU, we are -- we have multiple levers to continue to enhance our monetization, working and focusing on CPM, feed rate, and yield optimization, and building the ability to monetize more and more on our opportunities and our engaged audience.

And by the way, continuously explore additional monetization opportunity on top and finally, to this point, optimizing our content costs, with data driven decisions to rebalance our content offering and leveraging our increased scales when we get to renewal, new deals to obtain incremental benefit on margin basis that can be a direct rate adjustment with a repackaging or other benefits that can improve our financial return margins. We believe that these opportunities, these lever continue to be available for further enhancement in the future.

Laura Martin

Do you think that content costs are your largest expense and they really focus -- and a lot of people focus on gross margin. I know there's a big stepping stone at the million subscriber mark. Do these stepping stones down in content costs owing to scale and size come every million? Or do they come more frequently?

David Gandler

So, it's different with each deal that we do. Obviously, smaller players are easier to cut deals with. So, we're focused on as these renewals come in, we're trying to demonstrate our value to content partners and I think, at a million subscribers, it's become clear that we actually create a lot of value. I mean, as you can tell from that line item, we're paying out hundreds and millions of dollars in fees that are net to these content partners. So, they're very happy with that. But we are starting to get a little bit more respect as it relates to these renegotiations as Simone mentioned and we do believe over time, the deals will continue to improve.

Laura Martin

So, I guess, I had this wrong. I thought once you hit the million subs, the content costs steps down. That's not right. It sounds like you have to wait for the renewal and then the content cost steps down, is that how it works?

David Gandler

Correct. And what's also important about that is there was always a question that came up is why are your deals so short? Here's an a prime example of why. If you signed a 10-year deal with 200,000 subscribers, even if you get to 8 million, you're paying the same rate as you paid when you had 200,000. So, for us, having shorter term deals allows us to renegotiate our rates.

Or even packaging flexibility, sometimes it's difficult to lower your rates, because in some cases, broadcasters have paid 100% increase on the NFL, right? So, it's not so easy to just get rate discounts, but in many cases, we are. And in other cases, we're getting packaging flexibility, which also allow us to create more margin driving opportunities.

Simone Nardi

A point to add to your point is that our content DLS target over time in terms of maturity, so the renewal is a continuous process, not with same player clearly, but we couldn't play [ph]. So, we never faced a cliff of content coming up for renewal. [technical difficulty]

Laura Martin

Well, the other point that's clear, then is that basically, the million subs that you hit three months ago is actually only going to drive faster gross margin expansion because we have to wait for the deals to come up. So, we aren't seeing the actual -- the margins have gotten much better, but they're going to actually structurally get better going forward because you only get the benefit when you renew, so sort of built-in margin expansion visible?

David Gandler

Correct. That is exactly right.

Laura Martin

Okay, fabulous. Let's go to wagering. How would you respond to the claim that the OSB market is too saturated for fuboTV to gain meaningful share? What is your vision for sports betting? And what is differentiated about fubo sports betting products? How have you -- how have the launches and you have some data now? So, why don't you share how the launches with the Sportsbook in Iowa and Arizona have gone relative to what you expected?

David Gandler

Yes. So, I think on the first question is, do we believe it's saturated? I think for once I will agree with everyone. Yes, it is 100% saturated. There is no loyalty and it's all about promos. I think if anything we've seen in New York in the first 48 hours is these promos are absolutely insane. But wagering for fubo is a natural extension of our offer. And it's a differentiated opportunity and this is why you're starting to see a lot of interest in the different states of players interested in partnering with us because we have an offer that we believe and a lot of the sort of operators believe is differentiated.

And this unique value proposition is actually tied to the video. And I took some notes early this morning from our gaming team and I think in our last year's conversation, I was hoping that we would see a 20% crossover -- I think when we were doing just napkin math and what's interesting for me today is 30% of total registrations in the first two very small states are crossover, meaning they have the fubo Sportsbook and the TV product. So, that's a very important note that's 50% better than we had originally anticipated.

20% of total deposits are also from crossover customers. So, this is with us doing barely any product work to be able to drive anything. So, it's a very nice baseline. And total bets from crossover customers make up about 25% -- 25% of our total bets are crossover customer bets, okay. Again, that's the number that's about 5% above than what I had initially thought.

And then one final nugget, which I also think is quite impressive is total bets. The average FSB customer in the first two months has placed about 9.5 bets. And when we look at the crossover customer, it's about 8.05 bets. So, what this tells me is that when we figure out how to drive subscribers into the wagering product with minimal acquisition costs, these should be highly accretive customers. And that's something that we're going to be very focused on in the coming months and we started kind of putting together a product team organized around getting TV customers into the Sportsbook.

And one of the things I think is interesting is as you know, we started with free-to-play and we've been tweaking that to see what's going to be able to drive the greatest value, but I can very easily see free-to-play becoming play-to-earn. And play-to-earn is a very interesting idea for us is because as people on the TV side are accumulating, let's just call it credits for lack of a better term, because we are licensed, and we'll be licensed in an increasing number of states, these people will be able to convert these credits into actual cash to place bets.

So, we think that this is going to create a really significant flywheel that will lead to more engagement, more attention, and allow us to very easily cross people from TV into betting, really leveraging our acquisition cost on the subscription side versus having to compete at the $500 or $800 level for FSB customers. And I think the real key is going to be unlocking casual wagering, which I believe we have a significant need over everybody else in the space.

Laura Martin

One of the cool things you did with Needham in December is demo your product and you demoed the actual product and it syncs when it hears the television -- the crossover or the 30% crossover, when the phone on the fubo sports betting app hears the television, it syncs up so you can bet on the next play. So, that's super cool and it probably increases -- like you said, increases the overall wagering.

My question is this. I had a CEO of an over the air broadcast this morning that said he actually has a much faster or less time delay, less latency than the virtual MVPDs and therefore, he is doing deals with DraftKings and FanDuel in order to -- because -- and they have less of a sports lease. So, do you -- when you sync your phone to the fubo Action, actually, could somebody actually know the result of what they're betting on before they bet using the fubo app or is that not the case?

David Gandler

No, no, that is not the case because what we do is we actually stop the bets before -- so the real-time bet is the real-time bet and the video is the video. So, the actual syncing of the physical bet is tied to real-time.

Now, what the system may not do is it may not show you something where you won't have time to bet, right? So, let's say it won't allow you to bet on every single serve and allow you to bet on every other serve, for instance, it's just an example. So, there's many ways that we can mitigate this. But again what your broadcasts or is focused on is a little bit different. We're focused on the overall experience and casual wagering, that to me is where the big money is. It's taking this funnel of people. We all watch sports, or a lot of us watch sports, but a subset of us actually bet because we're just -- personally, I don't bet either. But in a casual environment, where half a million people are watching on fubo or more, the Georgia-Alabama game, right? And we say, hey, Georgia fans, do you want to place a bet on Georgia, that to me, is a very different experience than having people look at different lines across different sportsbooks and looking to optimize promotions. So, we're after a very different experience.

And I think being able to tie all of this together is going to create that type of engagement, where again, we're starting to see what we're doing in our NPS scores, and in our attention that people are starting to gravitate towards our type of products. So, this is not a way to do robo betting where people need to have like in real-time, the ability to sort of put all their bets in, that's not what we're here to do. We let them keep that market, our job is a little bit different.

Laura Martin

Well, and I think a lot of sports is very deliberate, it takes a long time for an NFL to start or another pitch for the MLB.

David Gandler

Right.

Laura Martin

A lot of sports is very slow.

David Gandler

Exactly. So, whether it's a foul shot, a free throw, penalty kick, field goal, special teams, a timeout, it could be -- there's lots of ways in which we can gamify that, and I can tell you we've done very little right now. We're just learning about wagering. But what we're seeing is that if -- as we continue to tie the two together, it's going to be a really special experience that has significant barriers to entry. And we right now have obviously a leadership position, first mover advantage, call it what you will, but I think this is going to be an area where we think we can continue to expand margins, which will drive more subscriber growth and give us an opportunity to spend more on acquisition, but on a relative basis, continue to maintain fairly efficient cost.

Laura Martin

Do you think we'll see a lot -- some of the benefit of this in 2022 or is this more of a 2023-2024 benefit to the economic fundamentals?

David Gandler

Well, there's a couple things we'll be doing. Over the next few months, we will -- we're finally in a position to share a three-year model. So, we're going to work on that in the coming month to be able to prepare that for you and for our shareholders. I do -- I hope, because we did move pretty quickly to get the betting up, which no one thought was possible to get that up in 12 months, we hope to start taking advantage of some of this in the back half of 2022.

So, I'd love to say the start of the football season, but realistically, maybe it's November-December, because now we're starting to understand areas of focus for us. And the reality is we're going to be more focused on building out TV capabilities for betting versus just focusing on the mobile sportsbook. So, there's a lot of work here to do, but we think that we'll start to see some of that, as I said, maybe November-December.

Laura Martin

Fantastic. We have a couple questions from the audience, keep them coming. So, let's fast pass those to the front of the question queue. This one says, has YouTube TV closed the gap at all in sports with the launch of 4K sports?

David Gandler

Well, I mean, of course, everyone's trying to do what everyone's doing and you can see that YouTube's copying not only some of our features, but they're also copying our packaging, as well with their with the new sports packages, and their recently announced Latino packaging.

I think that they've got a long way to go to kind of where we are and we've already started on a roadmap that includes things like free-to-play and our wagering product that it's questionable whether they'll be able to do that even in the next year or two.

So, we feel we have a pretty solid advantage. And if you look at the social chatter around our product, we're continuing to gain momentum over YouTube TV and again, that's also reflected in our continued market share growth, particularly during these strong sports seasons.

Laura Martin

Other question, David, is about the 30% crossover rate, which I know you said was above your estimates, but the question is, basically, is the other 70% wasted? What's the others? Why are we bothering with the other 70%? Like, why is that add value to the fubo shareholder?

David Gandler

Well, first of all, you guys already know this about us, we're very data-driven. So, it's very important for us to test everything before we come to any conclusions. Before being able to test out the value of the Sportsbook in and of itself, I think it's important to note that we want to have as many entry points into our platform as possible. So, if people want to come in through the Sportsbook and then realize the value of our TV product, and the integration of features that allow them to experience sports in a better way, then that's not necessarily a bad thing.

I think the question really is going to come down to the cost of acquisition. And so there's actually an arbitrage play here. If the cost of acquisition of a sports bettor or a wager is call it $600, $700, $800, $900 and the cost of us driving subscriber growth between one and 1.5 times our first month's ARPU, which as you know, in the fourth quarter was at the very lowest end of that range, then all of a sudden, it may make sense to spend a little more to dry those cells. But at the moment, this -- this number is 30%. I guess the question is, can we get it to 50% or more? And do we really want to close the loop and not allow people to come in just from the book itself? So, those are things we're going to be testing over the next call it six to 12 months?

Laura Martin

Yes, and you make the point, it's just early, we're still gathering data and we're doing A, B testing and you started need all kinds to figure out what the best use of them is?

David Gandler

Exactly, exactly.

Laura Martin

I mean, in theory, I mean, maybe this is a dumb idea, but it could -- if you're raising -- if you're getting buying customers really inexpensively, couldn't you resell them to DraftKings or FanDuel since they're paying so much if you can't use them for your own purposes?

David Gandler

Yes, but when someone comes in, right, first of all, we don't plan on spending the type of dollars that the betting companies are spending. So, I don't foresee that being an opportunity or a risk even. But if they do decide to come in through the betting app, we want to do our best to be able to expose them to all of the great things that are available through their fubo membership.

Laura Martin

Okay, great. Let's move on to acquisitions because I don't have more questions on the floor. Can you walk us through the rationale between the Molotov and Edison AI acquisitions? What are the key revenue and cost synergies from each and how do these deal dovetail with fubo's overall growth strategy?

David Gandler

Yes, well as you know, nothing we do is just for the sake of doing it. We were very deliberate about our actions and, the Molotov acquisition, in fact, came in time this morning, as I said, we announced the acquisition of EPL rights in Canada. So, developing a global platform, it really wasn't about spending a lot of money and developing a European business. It's more about acquiring team, technology, and a group of people that have a complementary business.

And with a limited amount of cash infusion, we think we can build something that's going to allow us to be more efficient over time, and prepare us for a point in time when we're ready to expand that business. Key synergies, of course, you're going to be around technology, we've just added about 107 people to our fubo Technology team. And we're actually -- they are in New York today, we're integrating them into the into the global fubo business and so that will be a key focus.

From a synergies perspective, you should think about things like CDN costs, AWS, Google Cloud Analytics cost around things like Amplitude and Tableau and Data Dog. So, there's a lot of that.

And then from our side, we know we've proven to be really strong on user growth, funnel optimizations, acquisition efficiencies. So, we're going to provide them with all of that data and our goal is not really to make this into a cash burning business and really more of bringing it in line to what we're looking for, and really prepare ourselves for that moment, when we're going to really want to put the pedal to the metal as it relates to growth. So, that's on the Molotov side.

And by the way, because it's in France, Canada also has a French-Canadian component of that business. So, again, all of this was tied to things that we believe will create short-term value, as well as preparing us for long-term business, because at the end of the day, internet businesses are supposed to scale and be blown. So, to just think about us as a domestic business, I think would be a mistake. The other thing is that three, four years from now, this is going to look like a really great acquisition when we look back on this.

On the other side, Edison AI is an AI-powered computer vision platform that recognizes and tracks key objects, brands, athletes, actors, all kinds of things. And so this group allows us to expand or expand our data science and engineering team, globally. And this is a key component of what how we think about our advertising business, how we think about creating data visualization on screen.

It has known and unknown opportunities that we believe are going to drive further this product differentiation that we're talking about, and really enhancing the sports business. Again, these are two acquisitions that I think are going to have a short-term impact as well as long-term implications that will allow us to continue to develop barriers to entry for our business.

Laura Martin

You used the words incur a small incremental investment. Can you talk about what's happened with the incremental cash burn from these two acquisitions?

David Gandler

Yes, so Edison AI again, I mean, what we would need to do here in the U.S. would have been to hire 25 or 30 machine learning engineers, which as you know, today in the United States, hiring is very, very difficult. So, we ended up acquiring a technology stack that is already known to companies like Comcast and others and they have working relationships. And so we'll already be able to leverage some of that tech, on day one, and you'll start to see that come through very soon.

So, the reality is we would have had to acquire engineers anyway. So, this to us was a no brainer. And we've already been had the opportunity to test and see and play with the product and the technology and we're very happy with the team. So, this is something we would have had to have done anyway. To be able to acquire a team that's this strong, the way we did, we think we were very lucky.

Laura Martin

So, the incremental cash burn in the case of Edison AI is minuscule because you would have had to hire those people? What about for Molotov?

Simone Nardi

So, for Molotov--

David Gandler

Yes, go ahead. Sorry Simone.

Simone Nardi

Yes, I think for Edison AI is a more efficient way to have lower cost resources brought on the table and technology really develop the unit to invest on to build up. So, from a pure operating cash flow going forward that is accretive to our bottom-line.

David Gandler

Yes. Simone, do you want to touch on Molotov quickly as well?

Simone Nardi

Yes, for Molotov, clearly there is a business, as existing business to David point, the talent and technology clearly are as well you know available at this point the way with the company.

In terms of developing this specific business plan, we are going to provide more details and Molotov at this the stage, we did not disclose yet, final requirements. But the main point I think is important to communicate is that this is not going to be a business that's going to require a lot of funding, it's going to be very measured. And to David's point, we always like to kind of test and expand if we see the path to profitability within reach. So, it's going to be a measure evolution of the business, in important territories, in a measured way to drive return to shareholder.

David Gandler

Yes, I just -- Laura, just to be clear, we're not planning to spend hundreds of millions of dollars trying to go into Germany and Italy, this is really about focus and taking a measured approach. It takes time to build a high quality global platform that can scale quickly when we're ready. So, this is just -- think of it as an investment that's going to allow us to really focus on our product, our technology, and give us a chance to help people that are about four years behind us or market that's four years behind us with all of the understanding and the data analytics, and personnel that we have to help them get their business to cash flow breakeven.

Laura Martin

Okay, let's have another question from the audience. And David, there's something going on with your lighting, you got all dark.

David Gandler

I don't know what's going on here. So, I apologize.

Laura Martin

Okay. Let's see. So, another question, what is the latest competitive intelligence on Walt Disney will do with ESPN Sports-Betting?

David Gandler

Yes, it's hard for us to understand or think about what others are doing. What I can say is everything we've said, we've done, we've delivered on whether it's a KPI, whether it's a product launch, whether it's a feature launch, everybody else is kind of talking about what they're going to do, we're actually doing it. And given our ability to take share so far, we're very comfortable with our market leading position in our specific space.

And there are regulatory hurdles that take time. And again, whatever they do is going to be great for them. In my opinion, they have such a strong brand and they're so good at monetizing, I would love -- if I was them, I would love to just license my brand and have somebody else figure it out and just pay me. So, I wouldn't be surprised if that's the -- that would be their approach in the short to mid-term.

Laura Martin

Yes, I've been very surprised about this. Bob never would have -- ignore Walt Disney would have ever been aligned with Disney brand with sports betting, sort of shocking. But anyway, let's go to what's Wall Street missing about fubo?

David Gandler

Well, in my opinion, probably everything, but that's normal because this has been a business that has executed on many fronts in a very short period of time. I think there are probably a few misconceptions. One is -- and I'll probably just go back to Q3. I've said this many times, this is a company that executes very well. It does what it says and says what it does.

And recall in Q3 of last year when we dropped Turner, many pundits said we were dead. Nobody drops a major media partner, especially one with all the sports content and is able to continue to grow. We've defied gravity. We've used that data, we've been able to do that.

This past Q3 in September, everybody thought we bought growth. And again, look exactly what we did. We spent a little bit extra on subs, that has translated into 200 basis point improvement in churn. So, we did not buy growth, right? We actually acquired high quality cohorts and you also see that in the fourth quarter, because we spent at the lowest part of the range on acquisition. So, when we look at on a year basis or an annual basis, you'll see that we actually spent at the low end of our range. And this is a range we've talked about since testing the waters, so there's nothing new here.

Also, I think another thing is that we're going to burn cash forever. I've never seen a business that has scaled over time that has burned cash forever, variable models improve over time, you're starting to see us flex a muscle on the margin expansion front. We're starting to move slowly into direct rights. We just -- with the announcement of EPL today which have fixed costs associated with them.

We're focused on our advertising business which we have a lot of work to do and a lot of low hanging fruit, a lot of monetization opportunities there and the wagering part of our business is starting to look like a pretty solid opportunity. So, I think those are kind of the first two.

And the last one is that we're sub-scale. I've hearing sub-scale at 100,000 subscribers or 200,000 subscribers, where there's a million subs, there's 2 million and more, as you know and I think we're really well-positioned to take an important share of the overall streaming market. And I think even today's announcement from Paramount Plus of acquiring EPL rights in Mexico, really speaks to the fact that all of the content that's being acquired, right, the TV series, the hundreds of billions of dollars, that shall be spent in 2022, is still not enough. And they're still having to acquire sports rights to drive to their platform.

So, I do believe that we're going to be an important conduit for many of these media companies that will continue to rely on us into the foreseeable future to drive profits for them. And I do believe that our sector-leading NPS is a testament of our continuing development. So, there's lots of things that are starting to come to fruition for us and I think over time investors will see that the execution and the margin opportunity here, particularly, as we share with you and others our three-year plan, I think once that all comes into play, investors may change their minds.

Laura Martin

When I think about KPIs, what do you want Wall Street to focus on in 2022 on external KPIs that sort of show that you're moving towards creating value? Is it subs? Is it margin expansion? Sort of what's your North Star and what you want Wall Street focusing on in terms of metrics?

David Gandler

Yes, look, great question. As a younger company, we have to unfortunately focus on all of them in a very balanced way. But if you were to push me to choose today, I would say there's a few areas. One is you should continue to focus on our rollout of product and technology, that's very important, because that is going to be a key driver of differentiating.

Another area is going to be obviously the wagering product and how that evolves over the next six to eight months, and how many states we can launch and taking advantage of our subs. And of course, one of the key areas for us in 2022 is going to be margin expansion. And there's going to be a very significant focus this quarter, the first quarter on ad tech, because while we've developed our video technology platform and a lot of the proprietary capabilities that you see, we have yet to do that on the ad side.

Frankly, I thought we were going to have more time to develop ads, because I didn't think we were going to grow as quickly. I knew we were going to grow quickly, but not to the degree we did, which means that our ad tech is actually not scaling, right? So, we have to -- we have a lot of third-party services that on days where we have a significant amount of traffic, it's just not scaling. And so we're going to be heavily focused on ad tech, because we want to unlock a lot of that value that's going to drive margins.

So, keep an eye on that ad revenue number. Keep an eye on the product numbers and product velocity and the wagering rollout. I think those are key areas where we're going to be focused and should that come to fruition, we think we're going to create a lot of value for shareholders both in the short and mid-term.

Laura Martin

Excellent answer. Let's go to risks. What could go wrong? So, if we're sitting here a year from now, David, and all went bad? What happened?

David Gandler

Wow, good question. Well, I used to think about risks all day long. I think 2021, we've been really focused on our business. I think the only real risk that I see is irrational behavior from the whole industry, meaning the type of promotional activity you're seeing in gaming, if that would come into play in the virtual MVPD space, meaning 60%, 70% giveaways, things of that nature that would obviously not allow us to focus on margin expansion, because we want to operate in a very rational world.

Now, the fact that it's such an expensive space and everyone has millions -- well, the key players like YouTube and Hulu have millions of customers. I doubt that will be a case. But to me, that would be a real risk.

Laura Martin

I totally get that. That's one of the risks of having massive competitors that don't have a strategic focus on. It's both the good and the bad of having competitors that don't strategically focus on your core business. My last question, unless I get some more from the floor is what is the most important thing you want to accomplish in 2022?

David Gandler

So, for me personally, I think the ad business and the technology and the product teams and the marketing teams are doing a phenomenal job. I think for me; the most important thing is to unlock the strategy behind TV and wagering.

If we are to figure out what that funnel or what that relationship looks like, I think we're going to unlock a tremendous amount of value that is even very difficult to quantify because that, to me is sort of an area where -- that's where the sports fan really dreams of being able to put games across their TVs and talking to their TVs, and placing bets and talking to their colleagues or their friends or their family members, betting against them peer-to-peer, really creating this fortnight-ish experience. If we're able to unlock that, I think sky's the limit on what we can do in terms of driving margin and cash flow.

Laura Martin

Well, in a way, you're creating this business because you have a vision, and then your product guys execute it and then YouTube copies it because they got a lot of great engineers. So, then they copy your packaging, they copy your tag. But really you're creating the entire, let me call it, integrated virtual MVPD wagering business from scratch from a clean piece of paper.

David Gandler

Yes.

Laura Martin

So, it's a worthy challenge for you, David, but it's a hard one.

David Gandler

Yeah. But I think on a one major point here is that because this is a regulated space, I have to doubt, maybe, the folks at Google will correct me here that they will attempt to come into our space, because remember, you can't have cash equivalents unless you are regulated. And you have to go jurisdiction-to-jurisdiction. And the reason why I don't believe that that is a path they will take, is because if they move into a regulated space, that begs the question, should the fangs be regulated in general? And is it a bad thing?

And that is a can of worms, that I don't think anybody in their right mind would want to open up because, if any regulator looks very closely into what Google is doing, they have all of these services that -- and I think I heard it on CNBC the other day, where they actually did a deal with a broadcaster who is planning to use their Google Cloud Platform. And what that tells me is that in the short-term, they're happy to provide deals to leverage the Google Platform, but in the long-term, customers will pay. So, I do not believe over the long haul that YouTube will want to be in any regulated space, normal Google. So that we do have an advantage there. Maybe it's short-term advantage, I don't know, but we certainly will have a leg up. And I think that just gives us enough time to become an industry leader.

Laura Martin

No, I agree with you. It's a $2 trillion market cap company and its virtual MVPD business is $260 million, it's tiny. Why did they want to put themselves in the regulatory crosshairs, true of Amazon, true of Sling, true of Disney. Why would any of those big conglomerates want to be reg -- suddenly regulated on purpose because of a small adjacency business in their portfolio.

David Gandler

And one they don't even know if they'll be successful. There's a lot of questions there. So, again, I think we're in the right space and I think we're doing the right things. And we're going to continue to deliver in 2022. I'm very excited about our prospects going forward, actually more so than I was a year ago. And I think you'll start to see some of that value in the back half of 2022.

Laura Martin

Well, I'm going to call it there. We're a little over time. Thank you, audience for being with us. We have about 200 listeners and I appreciate your time, Simone and David. Really great conversation, really enjoyed it. Have a great day.

Simone Nardi

David Gandler

