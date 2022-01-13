Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment

There haven't been many opportunities to buy Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) since the stock famously soared after CEO Lawson's timely insider purchases in 2017. The recent volatility in the tech sector has sent the stock crashing down, resulting in compelling valuations for a top tier growth stock. TWLO has maintained high dollar-based expansion rates, has $5 billion of cash on its balance sheet, and is generating cash flow. The stock trades at 6x 2024e sales, suggesting substantial upside over the next several years. I rate shares a buy, as gifts like this do not come often.

TWLO Stock Price

Tech has fallen. That is clear when looking at the stock price of TWLO, which has halved over the past year.

I warned readers to avoid TWLO in September. Since then, the stock has fallen 40%.

After the fall, the stock is finally a compelling buying opportunity.

What is Twilio?

TWLO enables modern day customer communication. Companies like Shopify (SHOP) and Nike (NKE) use TWLO to power their customer support contact centers and enable digital engagement.

More specifically, TWLO provides a programmable communications cloud. Its customers use the product to improve the way they communicate with customers.

A very simple use case is the automated customer service chat box that seems so common nowadays. Besides Shopify and Nike, TWLO is used across the entire market, as it is recognized as the clear leader in cloud communication development.

As our lives shift more and more toward the digital realm, TWLO's product and services will only become more and more relevant.

Twilio Financial Results

In the latest quarter, TWLO generated strong 65% top-line growth.

TWLO has been acquisitive which naturally boosts that growth rate. When adjusting for acquisitions, TWLO grew revenues at a 38% organic rate.

That represented steep deceleration from the 50% growth reported in the sequential quarter, but is understandable considering the dramatic pull forward in growth that the company has experienced during the pandemic. Historically, the main draw for TWLO stock as an investment has been its high dollar-based net expansion rate, which has remained over 130% for many quarters.

Unlike other tech companies, which charge on a per product basis and thus need to continually create new products to maintain a high dollar-based net expansion rate, TWLO uses a usage-based pricing model. As its customers use TWLO more and more, TWLO directly benefits from the increased usage. This inherently makes its dollar-based net expansion rate more sustainable.

TWLO has guided for at least 30% organic revenue growth through 2024.

TWLO also guided for long-term gross margins of up to 65%, a significant boost from the 49% of this past quarter, and 20% operating margins. I expect that number to prove conservative as operating leverage should be strong over the long term.

Is TWLO Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold

Wall Street appears to believe the long-term guidance as evidenced by consensus estimates. The confidence likely stems from the high dollar-based net expansion rate.

Based on 2024 numbers, TWLO is trading at 6x sales. Even if we use the 20% operating margin guidance provided by management, TWLO is trading at a 1x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio') based on 2024 numbers. I note that TWLO has a clean balance sheet with $5.3 billion of cash - equating to over 12% of the market cap. TWLO is not yet profitable on a GAAP basis, but has already reached non-GAAP profitability. This means that the company is generating operating cash flow and thus has less risk of financial weakness. These two factors combined with the high dollar-based net expansion rate justify a 2x PEG ratio, which would imply about 100% upside over the next three years. Yet even that is likely understated, as I expect the company to achieve at least 30% operating margins over the long term. That would pave the way for 150% potential upside over the next three years. I see little risk to the growth story, as at this point it seems questionable to be concerned about customers building in-house solutions. The greater risk is compression in the dollar-based expansion rate, which seems inevitable over time. Yet at these prices, the risk-reward proposition is skewed very favorably as investors have a chance to buy a top tier operator at bargain valuations. I rate shares a buy, as gifts like this do not come often.