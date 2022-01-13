Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

"Many shall be restored that now are fallen, and many shall fall that are now in honor". Horace

Introduction

CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX:CRMZ) was last written up on SA in 2016. The write-up did a good job of highlighting the business attributes and potential of the company. This investment thesis will focus on recent events and will describe how these developments suggest the company presents a compelling risk / reward dynamic after falling 50% in price since the previous write-up 5 years ago.

This idea might be suitable for personal accounts only, as it concerns an extremely illiquid stock (cfr section "why does the opportunity exist?").

Why does the opportunity exist

There are a number of reasons why the opportunity exists:

Microcap (+/- $21 million market cap) traded on the OTC market

Low float - insiders own 61% of the company and in addition to that there are 2 institutional shareholders that together hold a further 10% of the shares

Illiquid - trading volume of about 500k / year - wide bid/ask spread - on some days no trading takes place

No analyst coverage

Non promotional management: the company does not hold conference calls and does not attend investor conferences

Underlying profitability has been masked by investments in new products and improvements of the existing products

Some disillusioned shareholders have given up on the company as the stock price has dropped by 50% over the last 5 years and 20% over the last 10 years (despite improving fundamentals)

Recap of what the company does

In order to assess the creditworthiness of a counterparty, credit managers in the US mainly rely on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) proprietary Paydex score that is based on whether a company pays its bills on time. DNB, who according to CRMZ's CEO services 80% of the market in the US, is able to calculate this score as it has access to its customers trade receivable information that shows which companies are not paying their bills (on time).

CRMZ's CEO, who is a former hedge fund manager, became an activist investor in the company in 1983. After selling the assets from the business he acquired, he entered into the credit reporting business in 1998 by acquiring assets (customer contracts, receivables, equipment, software and intangibles) from Market Guide Inc for a purchase price of approximately $2.4m and rebranded the company to CreditRiskMonitor.

Because unlike DNB it did not have access to trade receivable data, CRMZ started issuing credit reports (containing Altman Z" default scores, ratio analysis, peer analysis and trend reports) on public companies based on other information. Over time, CRMZ gained access to the valuable trade receivable information from its subscribers and non-subscribers via its trade contributor program and further updated its product suit with two proprietary measures capturing bankruptcy risk using its own algorithms and weighting techniques (the FRISK® score for public companies was developed in 2016 and the PAYCE ® score for private companies was developed in 2018). According to the CEO, about 80% of the approximately 1350 CRMZ customers are shared with DNB. Subscribing to the CRMZ service allows them to limit their reliance on DNB (which allows them to lower their DNB usage fees).

The company's product suit is straight-forward with the Fundamental service being offered under a package with a fixed annual subscription fee of approximately $6k or $10k, depending on the coverage (domestic, which is only N. America, or worldwide). It includes unlimited usage and coverage of public companies, featuring multiperiod spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for usefulness in credit evaluation. Additional logins (for larger customers) can be purchased at an annual fee of $900 / login.

For an additional fee, in conjunction with the Fundamental service, the company also offers since 2007 a Credit Limit Service that helps credit managers to manage credit line limits.

Other services offered represent less than 1% of revenues are related to financial statement sourcing and the sale of individual credit reports (at a price of $49.95 / report).

They are currently also working on a solution targeted to purchasing managers (a product that assesses the creditworthiness of the company's suppliers in order to limit supply chain disruptions).

Competitive landscape - Cortera - a competitors' story

The large competitors in the field besides DNB are Experian (EXPN.L), Equifax (EFX) and Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO). But there are also smaller competitors like Cortera (formerly e-credit). Their case is quite interesting because I understand that they initially had an agreement with Experian to have access to their trade receivables data. Under that agreement they were required to pay a significant percentage of their gross revenues to Experian.

According to Crunchbase, investors (mainly venture capital firms like Volition Capital, Battery Ventures, Allen & Company and Tomorrow Ventures) have invested over $500 million in Cortera, that has 280 employees, had revenues of $35 million in 2019 and approximately 20.000 users. This is the press release from the latest capital raise that was executed in 2018 before being acquired by Moody's (MCO) in early 2021 for an undisclosed amount. I understand that they cancelled their agreement with Experian to access the trade receivable data in 2014 because they managed to obtain the data via a platform they built themselves.

What I learn from this is (1) incumbents enjoy a dominant position over new entrants that do not have access to trade receivable data (2) trade receivable data CRMZ has access to indeed has a lot of value for the company. The CEO also explained this in his Q3 2019 commentary:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CRMZ/news/CreditRiskMonitor-Announces-3Q-Results?id=245989

Recent developments

The companies' countercyclical business model benefits from the current macro-economic downturn

The sale of credit related data is expected to do well in a macro economic downturn, which is evident from historical financials (the company has experienced a CAGR of > 20% in revenues over the period 2007 - 2010) as well as from recent financials. Sales have increased 8.5% YoY in 2020 and a further 9.5% YTD (9m 2021 over 9m 2020), which is more than double the average YoY sales growth over the last 5 years (4.7%). Further sales growth in the high single digits is plausible due to a combination of (1) the 'attractive' macro-economic environment for the sale of credit related products and (2) the distribution model shift as referred to below.

Image created by author based on company financial statements

Distribution model shift

Until 2019, the company's distribution model and sales efforts were focused on telephone sales, trade show representations, speaking at conferences and driving traffic to the company's website. The company has realized that this distribution model has its limits for a company of its size. This is also evident when reading employee reviews ("long sales cycle", "the company has a great product, but is difficult to sell via cold calling", etc).

Since 2019, they started switching gears by concluding partnerships to complement their internal sales efforts:

in September 2019, they announced their first partnership with HighRadius, a Fintech unicorn SaaS company that helps companies automate Accounts Receivable and Treasury processes.

In June 2020, they announced a partnership with Esker (ticker: ALESK.PA), a €1.8billion market cap company that helps its approximately 6.000 customers to transform their procure-to-pay and purchase-to-order processes.

In July 2020, a partnership was announced with Resilinc, a company active in supply chain monitoring.

CRMZ's credit management solution will be integrated through an API for their partners' subscribers. More information on these partnerships can be found via this link: partnerships.

My understanding is that the compensation structure for these partners is similar to the compensation structure for sales personnel: they receive 25% of the first year's subscription revenue and 5% as from the second year.

In my opinion, the fact that these companies are willing to form a partnership with / resell a product from a tiny microcap speaks volumes about the CRMZ product and provide a real validation for the company.

Insider buying

Richard Lippe joined the company in May 2020 as a Director and has purchased about 40k shares at prices ranging between $1.50 and $1.68 over the period May-July 2020. While a $65k investment might not seem extraordinary, it is definitely not insignificant as his purchases accounted for 50% of the trading volume over that period.

Access to trade receivables data provides optionality

As referred to in the previous section, the trade receivable data CRMZ has access to is extremely valuable information. I understand that the monetization of this data is one of the aspects they are still working on. There are some issues regarding privacy because they cannot simply sell the data to a third party without the customer consent, but there are some work-arounds like offering lower subscription fees to the customers that allow the use of their data for other purposes.

Financials

The company sports a pristine balance sheet, with the main component at the asset side being cash ("the float" - $11.7m as per 30/09/2021) and the main component at the liability side being the $9.3m in unexpired subscription revenue, an uneconomic liability as the unexpired subscription revenue is recognized as income over the subscription term (usually twelve months).

Company financial statements - 10Q Q3 2021

The company has consistently grown revenues from $1.3m in 1999 to $16.8m over the TTM. In the current, less certain economic environment however, annual revenue growth in the high single digits should be possible, especially taking into account the distribution model shift the company underwent since 2019.

The main reason why the stock is currently so cheap is because the 80% increase in revenues since 2010 has been accompanied by a doubling in costs (combination of S&M, additional content and G&A), which lead to lackluster profits since 2016.

It seems the company hit an inflection point this year since it had net income of $1m on $12.7m in sales over the 9 months ended September 2021.

Company financial statements - 10Q Q3 2021

It is worthwhile mentioning that the company has a history of returning cash to shareholders. Since 2010, the company has paid out $5.6million in (special) dividends, representing over 25% of the current market cap.

Image created by author based on company information

The company did not pay out any dividends since COVID hit, presumably to not endanger the decision to obtain forgiveness on the PPP loan (cfr. next section).

Valuation

Since the previous write-up in 2016, the valuation has come down from trading at a market cap of around 3 x TTM sales ($37m market cap vs $12.5m in sales) to a market cap of around 1 x TTM sales ($21m vs $16.8m), which is very attractive for a subscription business that has over 50% of its market cap ($11.7m) in cash, no debt* and the characteristics of a high quality business:

Revenues increased over 30% since 2015 (from $12.5m in 2016 to $16.8m over the TTM);

Clean balance sheet (net cash) and capital structure (limited options outstanding, no warrants);

Recurring revenues: the annual subscription model provides the company with recurring revenues and a "float" as the customers are required to prepay their annual subscription;

No customer concentration with the company servicing 35% of the Fortune 1000 and over 1.000 other companies worldwide;

Low capital intensity: the company does not have inventory, manufacturing or warehouse facilities. Having no major capital requirements, there is a 100% free cash flow conversion. Since 2010, the company paid out about $5.6m (about 25% of the current market cap) in (special) dividends.

*It is worth noting that the $11.7m cash balance contains the receipts of a $1.5m PPP loan for which the company received forgiveness in December 2021

Taking into account the low reinvestment cost and the corresponding high free cash flow conversion, I believe the company is best valued on a multiple based on the free cash flow (growth). I look into three different scenarios:

In my base case scenario (annual revenues continue to grow at 8%), the company grows revenues to $25m by 2026 and free cash flow increases to $2,5m. In that scenario, the stock price should more than double from the current valuation (approximately 2*revenues / 20 * FCF). I assign a 60% possibility to this scenario.

In my bull case scenario (annual revenue growth increases to 15%), the company grows revenues to $34m in 2026 and earns $4m. In that scenario, a $120m market cap (4*revenues / 30 * FCF) does not seem unwarranted. I assign a 20% possibility to this scenario

Even in a bear case scenario, where revenues start to decline (highly unlikely), or where revenues grow, but the operating leverage I expect does not kick in (more likely), I don't expect a decrease in market cap because of the company profile and the high quality of the revenues. I assign a 20% possibility that the stock price stays flat over the next 5 years.

The weighted average market cap is around $62m, for a CAGR of 18% from the current valuation over a 5-year period.

For reasons of simplicity, I have left out the return from dividend payments or the possibility to increase returns due to stock buybacks, a flexibility the current balance sheet and cash flow profile of the company offer.

Catalysts

Continued growth in revenues

Increased profitability and FCF

Return of dividend payments and/or stock buybacks

Uplisting to a major exchange

Increased investor relations efforts

Conclusion

I started the article with a quote from HoraceL "Many shall be restored that now are fallen, and many shall fall that are now in honor."

CRMZ is a high-quality microcap that has consistently grown revenues. It is currently trading at a $20 million valuation that is cheap taking into account the current financials (the $1 million profit over the 9 months ended September 2021) and the historical valuation (at multiples of up to 5 x historical revenues whereas the company currently trades around 1 x revenues).

Investors in the company should be able to generate annualized returns over 10% investing in the company at the current valuation which is very interesting in the current low interest rate environment.