alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Hoegh MLP (HMLP) is a world leader in LNG Floating Storage and Regasification Units - FSRUs. Those vessels can also be used to transport LNG.

An excellent SA article on Hoegh by Andres Rueda and its ability to sustain the high dividend was published on March 30, 2020. Nonetheless the market punished HMLP as it did most companies in the Covid panic.

An MLP is structured to pay dividends and one was paid reliably every quarter from early 2015 then increased over the next 2 years to the equivalent of $1.75 per unit on annualised basis which meant around 10% - rather nice and especially knowing it was safe given statements by the Chairman, such as "All our assets are operating according to contracts, and we are in close dialogue with all our customers to make sure any issues are addressed in a coordinated manner".

Similar reassuring statements had been made regularly in quarterly reports when contractual problems with a customer in Indonesia had long been known - since around 2015 - if I am putting statements from the customer into context correctly.

Those statements from the Chairman and others I mention later in this article are all press releases from the Hoegh MLP's website unless otherwise stated.

The Board did not read that SA article nor those regular Chairman comments and cut the dividend from that $1.75 to $0.04 punishing the stock price still further.

The board's reasons were subsequently found to be shallow and formed the basis for their inadequate takeover bid that is being disputed.

I shall expand on that dispute later but first will say more about the company and why I like it - seemingly the same reasons those insiders want it all for themselves.

Hoegh MLP

FSRUs have established themselves as the preferred mode of access to the global LNG market, with multiple clear advantages over traditional onshore import terminals.

Less capital intensive (c. 1/2 of the installation cost)

Faster to install (down to 6 months vs. 4-5 years)

Flexibility (to relocate the FSRU or use it as an LNG Carrier)

In addition to the standard FSRU setup with pipeline to shore with regasified LNG, it can serve as a hub for LNG such as:

Small-scale distribution at sea - reloading LNG to smaller carriers serving other demand centers

Small-scale distribution onshore - reloading LNG on to trucks for onwards distribution by road

Bunkering - providing LNG as marine fuel, directly or by smaller shuttles

Connectivity to shore - adaptable to local conditions by jetty or other mooring solutions

The vessels normally work on long term, fixed rate contracts and can also be used for short term emergency back up use plus those mentioned above.

It costs an enormous amount of money to build onshore facilities and often they take years to get approved by bureaucracies determined to stop anything from happening.

While they bicker LNG demand is going up and will continue to do so done many years to come as shown in this research by Shell.

At present parts of Europe have an energy crisis due to lack of gas and are competing with China and India to get LNG. I wrote about that in a recently published article T'Winners for Twenty Twenty Two: Tellurian and Chart Industries

In normal times I could easily have included HMLP as one of those but the inadequate buy-out offer has totally upended normal times in value and ethical terms leading to...

The Dispute

The buy-out offer by HLNG is not really an offer in any normal meaning of the word because unit holders are not being given the choice of rejecting it. The "offerers" intend to take something we own as partnership unit holders at a price much less than most of us paid for it. The people judging over the fairness of this appear to be loaded in HLNG's favour.

The board used an alleged contract infringement by a customer in Indonesia as the main reason in order to conserve cash because a refinancing had been interrupted and the top company, HLNG, had insufficient money to tide things over. At the same time, they said they would continue operating the FSRU on site in Indonesia as required by the very contract they claim the other side had breached.

In my view Indonesia is an important part of this story. I had many years experience dealing with Indonesia when heading up the operations of leading US and German companies in the region. Indonesia is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Transparency International ranks it the 102nd out of the 180 countries that it measures. For comparison the US is number 25.

Almost anything can be arranged there for a price! All dealing with it know about that and normally ensure payments are secure before supplying goods or services.

That should have been even more so with this customer - PGN - because it was known it supposedly had little money in 2015. Indonesian state-owned gas firm PT Perusahaan Gas Negara, PGN, is a unit of Pertamina. One's head spins as since it is state owned it has money! Also Pertamina imports LNG for use in multiple locations around the vast Indonesian archipelago of over 17,000 islands. My best investment ever - Cheniere Energy (LNG) - supplies some of that from the US via a 20 year contract it has with Pertamina. I have heard nothing from Cheniere about having problems there.

In any event if a customer stops paying - and this is the case anywhere in the world - the normal thing is to stop supplying the goods or services. The vessel could have easily been moved elsewhere and earned money on short term contracts. HMLP continued to supply its services as normal!

When the issue was brought to light HMLP never spelled out the details of the problem as this report on the dispute in July, 2021, makes clear. Nor did they tell us that the customer - PGN - was seeking to terminate the contract in 2015 as mentioned in that report. Statements such as this for the 3rd quarter of 2019 were the norm in quarterly reports since; Steffen Føreid, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer stated: "Höegh LNG Partners' assets all performed according to contract and at 100% availability in the quarter".

This statement in the 3rd quarter 2020 results from the Sveinung J.S. Støhle, the then Chairman of Höegh LNG Partners and President & CEO of Höegh LNG repeated that and made a reassuring comment about customers: "All our assets are operating according to contracts, and we are in close dialogue with all our customers to make sure any issues are addressed in a coordinated manner"

Other sources of news not long after tell a different story. This one by Argus Media stated "Utilisation at the Lampung import terminal has held low since it came on line in 2014, receiving just three cargoes so far this year with no deliveries in 2020 and six a year earlier."

HMLP supposedly just continued to work as normal and instead they used the dispute that seemingly was not affecting operations to cut the dividend and now as an excuse to buy-out the company at a low price. Strange they suddenly found money to buy a company they had told us they had no money to rescue just a short time before when "all our assets are performing according to contract."

This active takeover planning mostly appears to have started around the time the board of HLNG was taken over by Morgan Stanley appointees - the four named as a Director below:

Havard Furu Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer of Hoegh LNG GP LLC -- 46 2020 Tonesan Amissah Director of Hoegh LNG GP LLC -- -- 2021 Alberto Donzelli Director of Hoegh LNG GP LLC -- -- 2021 Carlo Ravizza Director of Hoegh LNG GP LLC -- -- 2021 John Veech Director of Hoegh LNG GP LLC -- 56 2021 Kathleen Mcallister Independent Director of Hoegh LNG GP LLC -- 57 2017 Robert Shaw Independent Director of Hoegh LNG GP LLC -- 65 2014 David Spivak Independent Director Hoegh LNG GP LLC -- 53 2014

Officers and Directors data as of Dec 28, 2021,

One of those is the top man of Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners: "Mr. Alberto Donzelli serves as Director of Hoegh LNG GP LLC of the Company. Mr. Alberto Donzelli is a Managing Director and co-head of Europe for MSIP. He also serves as a director of Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd. ("Hoegh LNG")". The bios of all the directors and that quote is from the company website list of directors

None of the executive directors - including the CEO who is described as being interim on that list - has any experience actually managing such a company! And none of those appointed in 2021 has any management experience in a similar company at all nor in a related sector.

Morgan Stanley is not among my favourites as it did something similar with a Chinese company that I invested in on the NYSE that got hijacked in a smart way and investors lost all.

No doubt it employs and army of lawyers to ensure what it does is legal but being legal does not make it correct. We do not steal because the law tells us not to, we don't because we know it to be wrong.

What makes this story even more questionable in all ways is the timing. On December 6, 2021, HLNG made its takeover offer for HMLP. On December 24, 2021 - just 18 days later - HMLP announced "the Partnership closed a refinancing of the commercial tranche's outstanding amount of $15.5 million in full. The refinanced PGN FSRU Lampung debt facility's commercial tranche will amortize with equal quarterly installments to zero by June 2026"

Suddenly that problem we were led to believe could lead HMLP into bankruptcy was solved. And, of course, that nice new board knew nothing about this when it made its takeover bid at a manipulated down low price.

Unsurprisingly some are questioning this, including the legality of it, and challenges were started long before this "problem" was solved.

I am not a lawyer and this is an investment idea article but I shall mention some views by others that challenge this takeover bid...

Challenges

First is one by a US law firm who made this announcement:

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quote: "Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Höegh LNG Partners LP ("Höegh LNG" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-19613, is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Partnership securities between April 3, 2020 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The Partnership was formed by Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd., a leading floating liquefied natural gas ("LNG") service provider. The Partnership's purported strategy is to own, operate, and acquire floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") and associated LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Partnership has interests in five FSRUs, including the PGN FSRU Lampung based in Indonesia. Through agreements and business structures briefly described below, the Partnership has a 100% economic interest in the PGN FSRU Lampung.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Partnership was facing issues with the PGN FSRU Lampung charter; (2) as a result, the PGN FSRU Lampung charterer would state that it would commence arbitration to declare the charter null and void, and/or to terminate the charter, and/or seek damages; (3) the Partnership would need to find alternative refinancing for its PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility; (4) the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility matured in September 2021, not October 2021 as previously stated; (5) the Partnership would be forced to accept less favorable refinancing terms with regards to the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility; (6) Höegh LNG would not extend the revolving credit line to the Partnership past its maturation date; (7) Höegh LNG would reveal that it "will have very limited capacity to extend any additional advances to the Partnership beyond what is currently drawn under the facility"; (8) as a result of the foregoing, the Partnership would essentially end distributions to common units holders; (9) the COVID-19 pandemic was not the sole or root cause of the Partnership's issues in Indonesia, in 2019, before the pandemic, there were already a very low amount of demand in Indonesia for the Partnership's gas; (10) the auditing, tax, nor maintenance of PGN FSRU Lampung were not the sole or root cause(S) of the Partnership's issues in Indonesia; and (11) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 27, 2021, the Partnership issued a press release which announced that: (i) the Partnership had reduced its quarterly cash distribution to $0.01 per common unit, down from a distribution of $0.44 per common unit in the first quarter of 2021; (II) the refinancing of the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility, which had been scheduled to close by the end of the second quarter of 2021, was not yet completed due to the failure by the charterer of the PGN FSRU Lampung to consent to and countersign certain customary documents related to the new credit facility; (III) the PGN FSRU Lampung charterer stated that it will commence arbitration to declare the charter null and void, and/or to terminate the charter, and/or seek damages in relation to the operations of the vessel and its charter; (iv) the revolving credit line of $85 million from Höegh LNG will not be extended when it matures on January 1, 2023; and (V) Höegh LNG will have very limited capacity to extend any additional advances to the Partnership beyond what is currently drawn under the facility.

On this news, the Partnership's common unit price fell $11.57 per common unit, or 64%, to close at $6.30 per common unit on July 28, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors." End quote.

Something I find interesting is the lack of statements from any of the overnight displaced former board members - their silence is deafening.

Norwegian people are generally noted for principled behaviour and respect for others. Their sovereign wealth/pension fund is one of the largest in the world and is well known for its high standards. The Transparency International index ranks Norway as one of the world's least corrupt countries at number 7 out of the 180.

People I know in Norway are shocked by this. Investors are too and have made many comments on SA articles about HMLP including especially comprehensive ones by Annalene in Höegh LNG Partners gets $4.25/unit buyout offer. Annalene's comments are worth reading.

I and others are very unsatisfied with that offer and need to decide whether to...

Hold Or Buy

I especially like one rather ironic point. One of the excuses used to get rid of the old board was their lousy performance. A new board and a take-over by the top company would realise the true value of HMLP. Since then, one long term FSRU contract has been entered into with New Fortress Energy on less favourable terms than contracts arranged by the displaced board!

That however does not dilute my belief in the potential for HMLP and the takeover offer at $4.25 is derisory, in my opinion. The actions of these people drove the price down to around $3 so they could make an offer of 36% above that thus making their offer look honourable.

My calculations indicate that the dividend cut alone will provide sufficient money to repay the buy price in full in around 4 years. In other words, they are using my money to buy the company for themselves!

HMLP's excellent potential and dividend led me to originally buy 1340 units at $17.70. I trusted management with their attempts to fix things in the dispute in Indonesia knowing from experience it is one of the most corrupt countries in the world and that anything can be fixed by paying the right amount of money to the right person. Based on that trust I bought more after they cut the dividend and now own 3400 until at an average cost of $10.46 each.

That trust has been abused and there is nothing that I or other small unit holders can do about it because we are too small to join the legal action.

That action might take years but maybe we unit holders can force a better price. I am not knowledgeable with such things but cannot see how we can be compelled to sell to those insiders at less than the market price so if we push it up maybe they have to push up their offer to a premium over that.

As of today - Jan 24 - the committee that has to approve or disprove the takeover offer has been quiet. Maybe the legal action is causing them to take that into account before deciding.

The safest thing we can do is hold and hope. I am tempted to buy more to get my average buy price down and help push up the market price more.

Analysts are forecasting a higher price.

Those at First Call expect 0.38 EPS for next quarter with one strong buy, two holds and one sell. Their current Price Target for HMLP is $8.94.

At the Financial Times this is the picture:

High: +358.7%. Price $20.00

Med: +40.6%6. Price $13.00

Low: -19.7%. Price $3.50

I cannot see that low price occurring given the takeover offer price of $4.25.

I will not be given a vote by those taking over HMLP so, instead, that FT high will certainly get my vote!