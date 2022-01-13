naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

It is a maxim of investing that success rests on the ability to buy low expectations and sell high expectations. No sector illustrates this better than the oil sector. Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) (NYSE:PBR) is well placed to take advantage of the end-of-industry proclamations surrounding the oil industry and the massive flight of capital occurring now as a result of pressure from environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investors.

We will start with an industry perspective. The asset growth effect tells us that low-asset growth stocks outperform high-asset growth stocks, unless that high-growth stock has sustainable competitive advantages. Marathon Asset Management LLP has successfully and quietly made a fortune investing around that principle. This notion explains the success of value stocks and growth stocks alike. It is also an important tool in understanding the oil industry. Tech investors such as Beth Kindig like to talk about how product-market fit comes before financial analysis. Well, in the oil business, analysis has to start with the ebb and flow of capital, what Marathon likes to the capital cycle, rather than bottom up.

High returns attract capital, and low returns repel it. Investors have to allocate capital to industries where there are either sustainable competitive advantages allowing businesses to defend their profitability and smooth out that cycle, or, at the bottom of that cycle, when excess capital has left an industry and profitability is returning. Oil is at that point and Petrobras is a great way to invest into the industry, as I will explain below.

The Exit Of Capital Will Spur Profitability

John D. Rockefeller once said, "The way to make money is to buy when blood is running in the streets."

Since 2010, the MSCI World Energy Index has grown by just 0.68% per year, compared to 13.32% per year for the MSCI World Index. You can go back as far as 2006 and you will see a pattern of immense underperformance.

2021 was, from a historical point of view, an aberration, with the MSCI World Energy Index nearly doubling the MSCI World Index' returns, 41.77% against 22.35%. That outperformance was a result of unique circumstances, i.e. the global pandemic. After the lockdowns ended, as global economies returned to some kind of "normal", pent up demand was so great that supply, for one of those rare moments in the industry, was so tight it pushed the price of oil & gas up and along with it, the valuations of many energy firms.

The oil industry is highly fragmented and characterized by an absence of pricing power. OPEC has been an attempt at gaining some kind of control over the price, but it also has the problems of coordination that a cartel suffers from and lacks the reach to have any real pricing power. The industry suffers from a boom-and-bust cycle in which supply and capital expenditure expand along with price increases, until the industry has an excess of supply, at which point, the price collapses, and continues to fall until that excess supply has been cleared, leaving in its wake, too much productive capacity for the world's needs. Returns on invested capital fall and often, fall below the cost of capital, until sufficient capital has exited the industry for profitability to recover. This is the story of the energy industry. At the individual level, decisions to expand production when prices are rising, makes sense, but at the collective level, they eventually lead to the collapse of the market.

Investors who have been following the energy industry are well aware of the Russo-Saudi Arabian oil war during the first months of the pandemic and that triggered the oil price collapse that was exacerbated by the global lockdown and collapse in global demand.

The most recent boom phase demonstrates the capital discipline of the industry. In the 2006 to 2014 period, the oil & gas industry's total debt grew from $1 trillion to $2.5 trillion. Between 2000 and 2013, annual capital expenditure more than doubled in real terms. In that time, excess supply built up, with OPEC abdicating its role as a swing producer. In 214, the price of oil plummeted from $100 per barrel (BBL) in the first half of the decade, to under $28/bbl in 2016. The decline in oil prices rendered many oil wells unprofitable, with the more heavily indebted oil producers getting into trouble. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that over 80% of the U.S. oil industry's operating cash flow went into debt servicing in 2015. Producers slashed capital expenditure by as much as 50% to sanitize their balance sheets and improve cash generation. In 2015 and 2016, the American oil sector alone lost 300 firms to bankruptcy, and with that, 250,000 jobs. $250 billion in capital was erased. That pattern was repeated across the world. Annual capital expenditure fell from $800 billion in 2014 to under $500 billion between 2016 and 2019.

Despite the success that was 2021, the industry has suffered from a sharp exit of capital. With ESG investors gaining prominence, firms such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), have been pushed to exit the market. Investors such as Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP, the Netherlands' pension fund for government employees, have sold their positions in profitable energy companies. The narrative is that the world is ready for alternative energy and that investors should abandon this dying sector in favor of clean energy. According to New Constructs, while the core earnings of supermajors such as PetroChina (PTR), China Petroleum (SNP), Exxon Mobil, Chevron (CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), TotalEnergies (TTE), BP (BP), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Eni (E) fell just 1% between 2017 and 2021, their total market cap fell some 20%. .

That narrative ignores reality. The exit of capital and destruction of supply under pressure from ESG investors and Western governments, has simply shifted production to firms that are not under these pressures. The United States government continually calls for an increase in oil production to meet soaring demand. The difference between now and the past is that the locus of production has shifted. At least in corporate terms. The demand for oil has remained stubbornly resistant. This creates a mismatch between the exit of capital and increasing demand.

Although demand for oil will eventually decline, its demise has been greatly exaggerated and will occur over many decades and will never get to zero because petroleum is used for many other things. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), if all signatories of the Paris Agreement fulfill their pledges, which will not happen, global demand will rise until 2025, and thereafter, fall by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1% between 2026 and 2050, falling 18% below 2020 levels.

Source: IEA

Petróbras Isn't Locked Into Geopolitical Risks

At a time of rising geopolitical uncertainty, Petrobras is not locked into a complex system of pipelines and geopolitical relationships. As its 2020 Form 20-F shows, the company has a vessel fleet (owned and chartered) of 131 tankers which allow it to deliver oil across the globe. Not only does this give the company flexibility in terms of where it can supply its oil too, it also means that the company's cost of supplying a multiplicity of markets is lower than if it attempted to do so with a system of pipelines.

These tankers align with the company's focus on deep and ultra-deepwater. The company has committed to spending $55 billion between 2021 and 2025, at a time when rivals are in retreat.

Petróbras Rivals Are In Retreat

Of the $55 billion that the company has committed to capex, 84% or $46 billion, is committed to exploration and production (E&P). This is happening at a time in which E&P spending has fallen from $779 billion in 2014 to $328 billion in 2020.

Petrobras' Profitability Is Improving

Petrobras' revenues tell the tale of the capital cycle. Revenue for 2020 was $53.68 billion, compared to nearly $76.6 billion in 2019. Although the pandemic is responsible for that steep 2020 decline, witnessed by the company's current/trailing twelve months (TTM) revenue of $76.5 billion, that is still below the company's 2016 numbers: $81.4 billion.

However, the company has grown net-operating profitability after-tax (NOPAT) from $16.4 billion in 2016 to over $22 billion for the current/TTM period. In that 2016 to 2020 period, Petrobras' return on invested capital has grown from 4.1% to 6.2%. As I said when discussing the industry's capital exit, profitability is returning to the industry at a time when supply at the aggregate level is unlikely to expand because of the end-of-industry narrative plaguing the industry, as well as pressure from ESG investors.

New Constructs estimates that, at 29%, Petrobras' NOPAT margin is, like its ROIC, higher than that of its peers:

Since New Constructs published their report, the company's NOPAT margin has grown to 28.8%, having been 16% in 2016.

The company has nearly doubled its free cash flow (FCF) from $9.6 billion in 2016, to nearly $17.9 billion in the current/TTM period. In that period, FCF yield has grown from 3.9% to 12.6%, showing that the market is undervaluing the company's growing FCF.

Finally, the company itself is trading at a very attractive level, with its price-to-economic-book-value (PEBV) ratio standing at 0.2 based on a price of over $10 and an EBV of nearly $360 billion. This implies that the market expects the company's profits to decline permanently by 80%.

Risks To The Thesis

The above discussion relies on two central beliefs: that historic losses and pressure from ESG investors will lead to further exits of capital from the industry, and greater profitability; and that the doomsday scenarios of oil have grossly exaggerated the prospects of oil. On that basis, Petrobras seems an ideal candidate to benefit from the ebbs and flows of capital in the oil industry. There are risks, however.

Firstly, Petrobras is a parastatal, and Brazil's ongoing political turmoil may tempt the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to force the company into more politically acceptable, but financially harmful actions. There is precedence to this: last year, the president removed Roberto Castello Branco as the company's chief executive, after he resisted the government's demands for lower fuel prices. The markets responded by wiping out $4.5 billion of the company's market cap in a single day.

As inflationary pressures persist, the company will be forced to choose between the need to raise prices in order to reflect its own higher input prices and maintain margins, and, to keep prices low, especially as a presidential election looms. It's likely that the company will not significantly raise prices and this will eat into margins.

Secondly, the IEA's estimates of future demand could be flawed. The way that the forecasts are designed makes them very easy to massage. Essentially, the demand-based approach involves estimating future GDP, and using past correlations to determine expected desirable energy supply levels for various energy sources for the coming years. Estimates are made for things like energy efficiency, and GDP growth based on the use of different energy sources. This approach is complex and also fragile: a number of estimates have to be made before we arrive at the final estimate. Any error with a single input can lead to drastically erroneous results. For instance, the models assume that investment capital will be abundant for oil producers, but this may not be the case. Oil may prove much harder to finance than imagined, raising Petrobras' costs of capital and making it more difficult to be profitable.

Conclusion

Energy has been, for over a decade, a terrible sector to invest in. Historic losses, capital indiscipline, and plunging prices and profitability, have forced a mass exit of capital. ESG investors have added even more pressure for investors to exit the industry, and for producers to go green and embrace alternative fuels. This capital exit has seen a largely unnoticed improvement in sector profitability and is likely to result in greater consolidation and a broad return to profitability. Petrobras is well placed to take advantage of the sector's return to profitability, given it relies on tankers to distribute its fuel, it is an industry leader in terms of profitability, does not have any significant geopolitical risk, and is able to eat market share at a time when its rivals are in retreat. The market has battered the valuations of oil company to a point where pessimism around the industry is excessive and does not take into account the slowness of change in energy usage and the difficulties of shifting from oil to green fuels. This presents investors with an opportunity to buy a company with sound fundamentals, at a very loss price.