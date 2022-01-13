shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

About three years ago, I recommended purchasing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) for its exciting growth prospects and its cheap valuation. Since then, the stock has essentially doubled (+98%) and thus it has climbed to new all-time highs, having outperformed the S&P 500 (+72%) by a wide margin. The big question now is whether Parker-Hannifin has further upside potential or its shareholders should take their profits and look elsewhere for attractive returns.

Business overview

Parker-Hannifin is a diversified industrial manufacturer that specializes in motion and control technologies. It was founded in 1917 and has grown to a company with a market capitalization of $41 billion.

As Parker-Hannifin is an industrial manufacturer, most investors would expect it to be highly cyclical and vulnerable to recessions. However, thanks to the essential nature of its products in the industries it serves, Parker-Hannifin has proved less cyclical and much more resilient to recessions than the vast majority of industrial manufacturers. To be sure, the company has raised its dividend for 65 consecutive years and hence it is a Dividend King.

Parker-Hannifin has also proved resilient throughout the coronavirus crisis. The unprecedented lockdowns and the resultant fierce recession in 2020 exerted a drag on its performance and caused a 9% decrease in its earnings per share. However, a 9% decrease in the bottom line during one of the fiercest downturns in history is certainly benign.

Even better, Parker-Hannifin has emerged stronger from this crisis thanks to its cost-cutting initiatives and pent-up demand for its products. In the most recent quarter, the industrial manufacturer grew its organic sales by 16% and its adjusted earnings per share by 40% over the prior year's quarter, from $3.05 to $4.26, thanks to strong demand in nearly all its markets. The company exceeded the analysts' consensus by an impressive $0.56 and achieved record sales, operating margins and earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has exceeded the analysts' estimates for 25 consecutive quarters.

It also raised its guidance for its annual earnings per share from $16.20-$17.00 to $16.95-$17.65. As the company has exceeded its own guidance several times in the last two years, analysts expect earnings per share of $17.61, towards the upper limit of the guidance, in fiscal 2022. The analysts' consensus corresponds to 17% growth over the prior year, to a new all-time high.

Growth

Parker-Hannifin has grown its earnings per share at a 6.7% average annual rate over the last decade. A significant portion of this growth has resulted from acquisitions of smaller players, which enhance the product offerings and the customer base of Parker-Hannifin while they also result in material synergies.

For instance, in 2019, Parker-Hannifin acquired LORD, a leading manufacturer of adhesives and coatings, for $3.7 billion in cash and Exotic Metals Forming Company for $1.7 billion in cash. Those two acquisitions boosted the annual revenues of the company by approximately 10%.

Moreover, about five months ago, Parker-Hannifin agreed to acquire Meggitt, a global leader in aerospace and defense motion and control technologies, for $8.8 billion in cash. Meggitt offers technology and products on every major aircraft platform and has annual revenues of $2.3 billion. As the deal value is 22% of the market capitalization of Parker-Hannifin and the annual sales of Meggitt are 15% of the annual sales of Parker-Hannifin, the deal is obviously major for the growth prospects of the combined company. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Overall, Parker-Hannifin has consistently grown its earnings per share and has ample room to grow further thanks to the recently announced acquisition of Meggitt and its impressive business momentum, without any signs of fatigue on the horizon. Analysts seem to agree on the promising growth prospects of the company, as they expect it to grow its earnings per share by 11.4% in 2023 and 8.5% in 2024.

Valuation

As mentioned earlier, Parker-Hannifin has essentially doubled since my previous article and thus it has posted new all-time highs. Nevertheless, the company has kept exceeding the analysts' estimates and thus it has grown its earnings at a fast pace. As a result, the stock remains reasonably valued.

Parker-Hannifin is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5, which is higher than the 7-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5 of the stock. However, the fast growth pace of the company is likely to compensate prospect investors for the initial premium of the stock.

If Parker-Hannifin meets the analysts' estimates, it will earn $24.12 in its fiscal 2025, which ends in June-2025. The stock is currently trading at only 13.5 times those earnings. Even better, the company has exceeded the analysts' estimates for 25 consecutive quarters, with no signs of fatigue in its business performance. Therefore, it has highs odds of exceeding the above estimate in 2025. To provide a perspective, there have been so many upward revisions that the analysts' consensus for 2025 has increased 11% in the last six months.

It is also worth noting that a well-known investing rule of Warren Buffett applies to Parker-Hannifin right now. It is better to buy a wonderful stock at a fair price than a fair stock at a wonderful price. To cut a long story short, the reliable growth trajectory of Parker-Hannifin is likely to compensate investors for the slight premium in its valuation right now.

Dividend

Parker-Hannifin has paid a dividend for 71 consecutive years and has raised its dividend for 65 consecutive years. It thus belongs to the best-of-breed group of Dividend Kings, which includes only 31 stocks. The achievement of Parker-Hannifin is admirable, especially given the cyclical nature of most industrial manufacturers.

Parker-Hannifin currently offers a dividend yield of only 1.3%. However, it has grown its dividend at a 10.8% average annual rate over the last decade and at a 9.5% average annual rate over the last five years. In addition, the company has a solid payout ratio of only 24% and a rock-solid balance sheet, with its interest expense consuming only 9% of its operating income.

Given also its exciting growth prospects, Parker-Hannifin can easily continue growing its dividend at a fast pace for many more years. If the company grows its dividend by 10% per year, it will be offering a 2.1% yield on cost in five years and a 3.4% yield on cost in a decade. Therefore, the stock is suitable, not only for growth-oriented investors, but also for income-oriented investors with a long-term investing horizon.

Final thoughts

Despite its spectacular rally in the last three years, Parker-Hannifin still has ample room to keep rewarding its shareholders. However, it is only natural that the stock may take a breather in the short run. Therefore, investors should be patient and keep this high-quality stock with a long-term perspective.