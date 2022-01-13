CreativaStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

While Overstock's (NASDAQ:OSTK) drawdown may seem like a buying opportunity, I disagree for the time being. The company may have significantly underperformed the broader market, but its performance gap between its peers is much lower. Its valuation isn't cheap compared to its peers when accounting for growth and profitability expectations either despite its very low absolute multiples.

Furthermore, I see headwinds against the company which I think will put a cap on its price for quarters to come. I see supply chain issues getting worse before getting better. I also think that the company faces two more quarters of tough comps that could pressure results. Flows could be a headwind against the stock as well with a lot of profits to take as the price and valuation may have taken a step back since 2021 highs but they're still >20x higher than 2020 lows.

I could see Overstock as a pick for 2H 2022 but I'm neutral at best until then or until we see some of these headwinds clear.

Overstock's Price Drop Seems Like A Buying Opportunity

Overstock's stock price took the elevator on the way down recently. The price is less than half of its 52-week-highs at a time when we haven't seen a material drop in the broader market (SPY (SPY) is <2% off of its high). This seems to present an opportunity in the name as the majority of the selling occurred over the past two months and happened in the absence of material news.

Worries of inflation, supply chain issues, and discretionary spending seem to be the culprits. Investors with positive takes may view this significant drop as a good time to buy in. I'm writing this article to shed light on the changes in the consensus expectations and valuation of the company as well as in its peers to assess whether this indeed is a good time to buy.

Valuation Is Now Inline With Peers

Overstock's valuation is materially cheaper than those of its peers. I've prepared a comp table below of e-commerce marketplaces and online retailers which shows the situation. I prefer these names as opposed to traditional furnishings retailers as I think that these names better capture the underlying cost and demand drivers of Overstock's e-commerce, consumer discretionary operations.

The company is trading at a fraction of its peers on forward revenues and is also significantly cheaper on forward EBITDA.

Capital IQ, Author Analysis

What is always important and what I've also included in the table is the valuation with respect to growth and profitability as opposed to absolute valuation. When comparing the peer group's three-year forward revenue multiples and revenue growth expectations, Overstock still screens as cheap but the amount of discount is significantly lower. I've plotted the results in the chart below. While Overstock's group-low multiple places it below peers, there are players with significantly faster revenue growth at a marginally higher price. Buyers of Overstock stock must take this into account as the company isn't a value buy from this perspective.

Capital IQ, Author Analysis

Despite their overuse among retail investors, revenue multiples aren't the best indicators of price. This is especially true for relatively mature companies that aren't growing extremely fast that are profitable. Revenue growth and multiples are just a proxy for future profitability of young companies with similar operations. Earnings multiples are much more appropriate and should be preferred when they can be used. Moreover, the importance of revenue multiples is decreasing compared to earnings multiples as the discount rates increase along with inflation.

To account for this, I've provided a similar analysis with EBITDA. I've compared FY24 EBITDA multiples with expected three-year EBITDA growth in the chart below. Again, the result is similar. Overstock is cheaper than many but not necessarily cheap accounting for earnings growth.

Capital IQ, Author Analysis

Overstock isn't cheap at all when combining the two factors. I often like to build a metric called Quality Growth when assessing growth companies. This metric is based on the Rule of 40 used in valuing SaaS companies and is essentially a mix of growth expectations and future profitability. It's the summation of the consensus three-year forward revenue CAGR and three-year out EBITDA margins. The comparison in the chart below shows the importance of this value in the tight dispersion around the trendline. And based on this important metric, Overstock isn't cheap as it places slightly above the trendline.

Capital IQ, Author Analysis

Valuation isn't a reason to buy Overstock, in my opinion. At least for investors that have base cases similar to consensus numbers.

Drawdown Was Industry-Wide And Was A Valuation Adjustment For Overstock

It's also important to understand what happened in the industry to judge the change in valuation. The price decreases are the manifestation of investor sentiment and are always important to check. Looking at the peer group's % drawdown from their highs unearths something interesting; Overstock did indeed underperform peers but to a much lesser degree, it's off just 5% more than this peer group's median. All of the peers are significantly below their 52-week-highs with Overstock marginally underperforming the group.

This underperformance was a valuation adjustment for Overstock. While the revenue consensus expectations of the company fell more than its peers, expectations of FY22 EBITDA actually rose versus sharp drops among almost all peers. The sentiment on the Street seems to have not changed materially with Analyst Target Price for Overstock decreasing broadly in line with the peer median over the past 6 months.

Capital IQ, Author Analysis

There Could Be Long-Term Upside

So where we stand now is at a much cheaper industry and an even cheaper Overstock. Buyers of the company before may buy it with more conviction today unless there was a change in their fundamental views. Overstock may now be even called a value buy with well below market multiples off of forward results as can be seen in the table below. It brings growth in addition to undemanding valuation as well with an expected double-digit annual revenue growth rate for the foreseeable future.

Capital IQ

The benefits don't end there. We've been using consensus expectations to gauge value but consensus may be conservative. The addressable market of Overstock is expected to grow with a 12% CAGR and the company may be able to defend its share despite fierce competition. It can beat estimates if it can manage to lose little share in the US retail market and deliver on the Federal General Services Administration contract and expand geographically.

Moreover, the company may be an unexpected reopening beneficiary. While it did benefit from the home furnishing boom during the pandemic, it was also harmed by 2021's supply chain issues. The eventual reopening will see these woes fade and should bode well for the company. Furthermore, the revenue growth rate has stalled recently as can be seen in the chart below and it'll be easier to show YoY growth lapping these low growth quarters for the company.

Capital IQ

But Near-Term Challenges Remain And The Time To Buy Likely Isn't Now

I'm not a buyer despite the more attractive pricing in the stock and the potential upside. I see headwinds putting a cap on Overstock price for the near future. First on my mind is the pandemic situation. Supply chain issues may very well get worse before getting better for Overstock. The Omicron variant will likely be over in the West in a matter of a few months but it hasn't yet properly entered Asia. This is a matter of time and not if. Most Asian nations have zero-tolerance COVID policies which if held, will result in widespread lockdowns. This will cause immense issues for furniture/furnishing manufacturers with supply chain dependencies to the region which most manufacturers do.

The comps are still a headwind for two more quarters before becoming easy. Overstock's growth slowed in the past two quarters and was significantly elevated before. The company has to lap two more quarters of elevated growth rates before stabilization. This will be a headwind during earnings announcements.

The comps Overstock faces will likely echo in the market as well. The company's addressable market of US home furnishings may indeed grow with the expected high CAGRs but it will likely see slower growth in the reopening due to the demand pull-forward during the pandemic.

We're talking about a valuation setback, which indeed there is, but the stock price isn't materially lower looking from a historical perspective. The price may have fallen dramatically but it's fallen to levels seen just 10 months ago in early March. The stock price is still >21x higher than the early pandemic lows of 2020. This is a big technical factor against the stock as there will be a lot of investors with significant gains that may look to take profits off the table.

Overall, while I do see value in the name, I see it difficult for the company to outperform over the coming quarters. Thus, I'm on the sidelines on Overstock.