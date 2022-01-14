swalls/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Wolf Report.

Let’s take a look at Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) (OTCPK:BUDFF), which has a liquid ADR listing. It’s another stock that Wolf Report owns personally and is very knowledgeable about.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is one of the best-margin consumer companies around.

You could say it dates back to 2004, when Belgian brewer Interbrew and AmBev, Brazil’s biggest brewing company, merged. That single move created InBev, the world's largest beer brewer – a title it has kept ever since despite another merger and another name change.

BUD Investor Presentation

That next step was taken in 2008, when it acquired Anheuser-Busch, the largest brewer in the U.S. at the time. Hence its current name. Though it wasn’t done from there.

It purchased Grupo Modelo, Mexico's leading brewer in 2015. And it also swallowed up SABMiller, then the world's second-largest brewer.

The resulting corporation owns a mind-blowing 25% of the global volume of beer. So it’s no surprise that it manages profit margins that leave most competitors in the dust.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is the very definition of vertical integration and economy of scale. And it's in a near-unassailable overall position of dominance in terms of volumes.

What’s not to like about that?

A Second Sip of Anheuser-Busch InBev

From a high level, AB InBev operates under a geographical reporting model, including a unique Latin American (LATAM) composition. It’s essentially split it up into West, North, and South consideration categories alongside its:

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

North America (NA)

Asia-Pacific

That makes for a much more balanced than you might believe. NA is the largest, but "only" at 28% of annual revenues. And other segments come in at around 16%-18%.

Looked at as a whole, AB InBev is a fundamentally sound business. It's BBB+ rated despite the monolithic debt load it took on from all those mergers and acquisitions (M&As).

Frankly, it’s done an almost ridiculously good job at laddering and staggering that near €100 billion in obligations. Over 70% doesn't come due for five years or more. And over 91% is fixed at appealing current interest rates.

Plus, the revenue it’s bringing in certainly doesn’t hurt the big picture. It boasts a 47% U.S. market share, 67% for Brazil, and 59% for Mexico.

These key markets together generate almost half of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s €100 billion in annual sales from brands like:

Budweiser

Corona

Stella Artois

Beck's

Castle

Hoegaarden

Leffe

Those are some of its biggest and global brands, which amount to 19%-22% of its annual sales revenue. But it owns multi-country and local names as well thanks to its M&A obsession.

During the past 15 years, AB InBev has been on an almost crusade-like acquisition tour. Its apex was the $100 billion+ SABMiller acquisition, which it sold almost $62 billion worth of corporate bonds to facilitate – the highest in corporate history.

In fact, since 2004, it’s financed almost all its acquisitions through debt (more on that later). The amount of cash it’s had to put on the table has been close to $300 billion.

That’s resulted in an estimated 2021 net debt/cash position of €85 billion, or a 5.3x adjusted net debt/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

Again, the fact that it’s managed to maintain its BBB+ tells tales of just how well it manages its business.

Key Points About Anheuser-Busch InBev to Consider

Part of how Anheuser-Busch InBev deals with its debt is, admittedly, very unpopular in many circles. It’s been a proponent and use-case of zero-base budgeting ('ZBB') for years, which is meant to increase margins.

This is a method of budgeting that justifies all expenses for each new period. It’s something Wolf Report himself utilizes for both his business and private life.

And it’s an excellent idea after M&A movements since it forces cost control and discipline. As a result, synergy targets could be over $3.2 billion at constant FX in the end – most of which has already been realized.

Now, these have been cut short more recently since AB InBev began rethinking its members of management. Last July, it cut short then CEO Carlos Brito’s 16-year tenure, indicating that it will allow for more growth capital expenditures from here on in.

The new CEO, Mr. Doukeris, was president of AB InBev’s NA market and has a very strong premium focus. He's already implemented high-end divisions in China, as well as digital and direct-to-consumer ('DTC') strategies in the company.

Here are a few fundamental points that influence the company's profitability:

Input/raw materials – like hops, barley, sugar, yeast, and malt – bottles, plastic, cans, etc.

Key market performance metrics

It's ongoing, ZBB-based cost improvements

Exchange rate fluctuations for emerging market currencies, to which AB InBev has an uncomfortably high exposure.

In essence, AB InBev has to balance being a world-dominating brewer with volatile foreign currencies and significant debt. Keep that in mind when considering its recent trends:

Sales stability/growth in key markets, including FX expectations and currency hedges

Debt repayment and debt laddering

Shareholder return policies

Fortunately, these factors seem to be going well, with general sales revenue growth for its mainstream brands and brand sales expansion.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is also pushing quality above mass-market products, as is true with most brewing companies at this time. As a result, its premium portfolio is seeing double-digit revenue growth increases.

BUD Investor Presentation

AB InBev Brands/Premiumization

We're seeing AB InBev’s crucial development increasing revenue outside of its home markets. That finally turns certain negative trends around that have been ongoing since its M&A mania started (more on that later).

The company tries to combine continued innovation with continued growth in legacy. It innovates through new products, such as:

Health and wellness products

Hard seltzers

Vodka drinks

Tequila drinks

Double-malt products.

That last one especially has seen excellent success.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is also trying to break into new markets, such as the Dominican Republic. As of yet, that one has seen very low market penetration for its products.

Then there’s its e-commerce platform, BEES. That’s also growing significantly, more than quadrupling its number of monthly active users (MAU) in less than a year.

BEES is one of the ways it’s capturing the savings and synergies mentioned. This platform covers over 50% of the population of Brazil – and is rapidly expanding and increasing.

The company saw increases in underlying earnings per share (EPS). Admittedly, this came with drag from income tax expenses, but that’s nothing really out of bounds for the time being.

Plus, again, its bond maturities are extremely well-laddered and balanced. The biggest load starts in four years and goes on for about three years after that, giving the company plenty of time to prepare.

BUD Investor Presentation

AB InBev Bond/debt maturities

Also recall that almost all this debt is at fixed rates. It's 34% EUR, 52% USD, and the rest split amongst some currencies such as GBP and CAD… all of which carries an average maturity of 16 years and an average pre-tax coupon rate of 4%.

It’s very manageable, overall. And Anheuser-Busch InBev has its priorities very clearly stated:

Organic Growth Deleverage to 2x adj. net debt/EBITDA Selective M&A's Shareholder returns

That order is perhaps the only negative part of its recent earnings: That common shareholders are at the bottom of its strategy. From everything Wolf Report has seen, AB InBev has no real interest in massively increasing its dividend. Not while its debt is this high.

While this might very well be the wisest move - it does mean we want to see very high capital appreciation to make up for the fact.

Some Risks...

One of the primary risks to AB InBev is its debt load in relation to its income. Yes, it’s managing it well. But still.

If you dig into the company's reporting, you’ll note that over 90% of its debt is denominated in U.S. dollars and euros. And well over 60% of its EBITDA hails from geographies or markets that are exposed to extreme FX, like Brazil with its real.

Current geographical sales have a 41% LATAM exposure, and 16% of its revenue is considered fully exposed to emerging currencies. As such, any FX shifts could have sudden and even violent consequences.

Now, Wolf Report doesn't see this as being a major concern. The company's underlying operations are solid, and he doesn’t see refinancing as being an issue at current credit ratings.

The company doesn't really have pension risks as such, with provisions for pensions at below 4%.

Even so, the FX risk is one to keep in mind. A strong dollar might be good for some investors, but it's not necessarily good for this company.

If the dollar gains ground against some of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s main market currencies, this will impact its internal EBITDA margins and limit post-FX cash flows available for debt down payment.

He adds that:

“I also see it very unlikely that the company will try to do another massive M&A in the near future. The debt situation doesn't allow it, nor are there specifically interesting candidates for the company to buy. This means that AB InBev will have to rely on organic growth. There may even be restrictions levied against the company in certain geographies, preventing it from ‘M&A'ing’ due to its market position.”

Market sentiment is another risk to consider. For many years now, it just hasn’t allowed the company to recover.

Admittedly, Anheuser-Busch InBev hasn’t exactly been a good investment for that duration. Since 2016 and the start of the SABMiller integration, shareholders have lost around 40% of their invested capital.

Fast Graphs

Its performance for the past year has been lackluster as well, lagging the rest of the recovery. Moreover, this reflects its -2.5% earnings growth rate rather well.

Nor does it help that AB InBev is seeing EBITDA-impacting market pressure in Brazil due to FX and negative cost headwinds.

As for shareholder risk, there’s another reason AB InBev hasn’t been tapping equity to finance some of these deals. It’s trickier that way when two of the main stakeholders – Bevco Lux S.à r.l. and Altria (MO) – couldn't trade their shares due to restrictions.

However, this has changed. October 2021 saw those restrictions expire, which means that 15% of the company’s stakeholders are now much less prohibited, allowing for:

Issuing equity to pay down/handle the debt in case of a problematic inflation/debt situation.

Buying out stakes through tender offers, which would technically be accreditive to FY-22 EPS. If such a tender offer on a basis of cash flow investment return (CFROI) was to be above AB InBev’s weighted average cost of capital of just above 7%, it would technically be a way of creating company value.

The only problem there is that it's contrary to the company’s recently established capital allocation priorities, So the future for these stakes, for the time being, remain very muddled.

... And Some Outsized Upside/Valuation

However, Wolf Report truly believes AB InBev is a sleeping giant set to wake up over the coming years. Much of its current valuation interplay is driven by inflation expectations and realities.

These are hard to get past, but we're seeing an upside in easier compensation beating in the next few quarters (already seen in Q3-21).

Also, improving momentum in its results and operations should bring about a change in the right direction here. Pressures seen previously – including higher raw material costs, inflation, and higher selling, general, and administrative expenses – are quickly being offset by markets re-opening.

In Q3-21, for instance, we saw some of that growth start to happen.

For all those reasons and more, Wolf Report just doesn’t agree with Mr. Market’s current valuation here.

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s most relevant European peers are Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) and Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY). However, it's crucial to note that it manages more than double the former’s profit margins and more than 10% higher margins than the latter.

The only company to encroach on this is American Constellation Brands (STZ). While other relevant publicly traded peers would be:

Diageo (DEO)

(DEO) Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PRNDY)

(OTCPK:PRNDY) Remy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYF)

Though those last two are more in the wine/spirit sector.

There’s no hiding how AB InBev is trading at a significantly lower valuation than every single one of its peers. At 19.7x P/E, given its margins and expected cash flow/earnings growth, this is extremely low for the sector average of 27x+.

And enterprise value (EV)/EBITDA is 11.2x – again more than 5x below the standing sector average.

It's clear to Wolf Report that Anheuser-Busch InBev is being discounted on the basis of its FX exposure and its five to seven-year market performance. Plus, management came out very early to give guidance in a manner that some believe was premature.

In his model though, he applies a longer-term cash flow growth rate of between 2.2% and 3.3%. This is because of the company's market-leading global position in beers.

However, he doesn’t apply any outsized valuation premiums because of the risks already mentioned.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has an average cost of debt of around 5.55%, which is high for a European business. But it reflects the company’s above-4.5x leverage.

Its WACC is about 7.15%, but even considering the most conservative cash flow growth rates – and with somewhat stable capex/sales elevated at 9.5%-10% to reflect its premium focus – Wolf Report doesn’t reach implied values per share of less than €60 on the low end and €69 on the high end.

The BUD ticker symbol represents a 1:1 ADR that is extremely liquid. Based on estimated growth of around 10%-20% with an expected 50%+ EPS reversion in 2021, he sees an upside of no less than 10% annualized on the very low side at a 20x target price-to-earnings P/E ratio.

Fast Graphs

BUD valuation forecast

That upside may not be very exciting in itself, but it's what Wolf Report sees as the lowest possible upside. Plus, it expands to 27%-32% annually, or 62% in less than two years, in an upside sort of scenario with a 26x-28x P/E that's more aligned to its peers.

In short, BUD’s valuation-related upside is quite massive. And there’s also the very real potential for dividend normalization.

Current analyst estimates for that range between a recovery to a 2.2% yield and a dividend growth rate for the 2021 fiscal year of 25%-150%. Based on the company's policy, Wolf Report would put it somewhere in the midpoint.

But right now, it’s really the upside that’s attracting him, especially after Anheuser-Busch InBev’s solid Q3-21 beat – and even with the possibility of inflation pressures getting worse from here.

His price target is at the midpoint of a public comp-guided and DCF-guided valuation. And if he’s right about €70 for the long-term, that indicates an upside of around 20% from the current share price.

Current S&P global analysts consider 12.4% more likely for BUD, with an average target of around $72.85. And equity analysts consider a higher valuation with a near-40% upside of €78.

Alpha Value

In Conclusion…

The bottom line here is that Wolf Report believes BUD is investable because:

It's the largest brewer in the world, with incredible scale and market share advantages, and recent forays into Africa.

It does what other brewers do better, with significantly higher earnings and margins.

significantly higher earnings and margins. It's trading cheaply – unlike some of its peers.

To reiterate, there's no shortage of potential risks here. But he sees the rewards outweighing the risks.

As such, he has BUD as a "Buy" with the following overall targets…

Wide Moat Research

The European tickers have seen less volatile development, but the upside remains very similar.

Disclosure: Wolf Report has a beneficial long position in the shares of BUD, MO, DEO, HEINY, and STZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

He owns the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in the article, and the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks written about.