Topping Signals On The QQQ Charts (Technically Speaking For 1/13)

PPI increased:

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.2 percent in December, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This rise followed advances of 1.0 percent in November and 0.6 percent in October. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, final demand prices moved up 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since data were first calculated in 2010.

Here's a chart of the data:

The upward trajectory is still very much intact.

A key dovish Fed President came out for rate hikes in the Spring:

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates as early as March to ensure that generation-high price pressures are brought under control. “The committee has projected several hikes over the course of the year,” Brainard said Thursday in response to a question during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. “We will be in a position to do that, I think, as soon as asset purchases are terminated. And we will simply have to see what the data requires over the course of the year,” she added. The Fed is set to conclude its bond-buying campaign in mid-March. Brainard’s intent to fight higher prices marks an important shift by one of the central bank’s influential doves, who in July argued that the risk from inflation was that it would revert to its years-long pattern of being too low compared with the Fed’s 2% target.

Brainard gave a speech near the beginning of the pandemic in which she convincingly argued that price hikes were the primary result of specific market distortions (for example, used cars). This is a very important change in position. This echoes statement from Atlanta Fed President Bostic.

One of the dumbest economic ideas of all time is being discussed:

America’s recent inflation spike has prompted renewed interest in an idea that many economists and policy experts thought they had long ago left behind for good: price controls. The federal government last imposed broad-based limits on how much private companies could charge for their goods and services in the 1970s, when President Richard M. Nixon ushered in wage and price freezes over the course of a few years. That experiment was widely regarded as a failure, and ever since, the phrase “price controls” has, at least for many people, called to mind images of product shortages and bureaucratic overreach. In recent decades, few economists have bothered to study the idea at all. As consumer prices soared this fall, however, a handful of mostly left-leaning economists reignited the long-dormant debate, arguing in opinion columns, policy briefs and social-media posts that the idea deserves a second look. Few if any are arguing for a return to the Nixon-era policies. Many say they aren’t yet ready to endorse price controls, and just want the idea to be taken seriously.

Let's hope this does not gain mainstream traction.

Today, let's take a closer look at the QQQ:

On the left is a weekly chart. This week, prices dipped below the trend line on higher volume. The daily chart on the right shows a potential double-top with a short-term double bottom separating the high. Also notice the higher volume under the tops.

On the 4-month chart (left) prices dipped below support early this week. Today prices closed below that level, which is more clearly shown on the 30-day chart (upper right)

The weakness is very preliminary and could be easily reversed by a strong counter-rally. But there's enough softness to be concerning.

