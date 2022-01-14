Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Introduction and Reasoning

Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) will remain a strong value play for 2022 and beyond. The company's fundamentals will help farmers see a meaningful yield from the inflation situation holding up commodity prices. This article is a follow-up to my previous article on Deere. At these levels, Deere presents an excellent opportunity for value and growth investors alike to acquire a dependable company, giving investors a 1% yield with future share appreciation on the way. Due to macroeconomic fundamentals and demand from small- to medium-sized farmers, Deere will outperform during 2022.

Consistent Top Line Growth

Deere has been able to create shareholder value consistently. In late 2020, Deere was wildly successful, returning over 100% in that year's final two fiscal quarters. Since then, Deere's stock has been relatively stagnant and hasn't moved. However, Deere has consistently generated shareholder value, and the valuation has finally caught up with the price movements. At these prices, I like Deere and believe investors have an opportunity to own a fundamentally strong company that will perform well in the medium and long term.

Looking at top-line growth, it's easy to see how investors would be impressed by Deere's performance. Net income is up 117% YoY, and net sales are up 27%, which shows that the company has had powerful operations. The valuation now is compelling to both value and growth investors. The fundamentals have now clearly appreciated to a level where expectations can be reasonable. Deere is in a sweet spot where retail investors and institutions alike can justify buying in.

Looking specifically at Q4 results gives a better picture of how Deere has recently performed. Net income is up 69% YoY, which is almost 40 basis points higher than most Ag industrials trade. Analysts had a cap on Deere stock due to the extreme valuation, but now fundamentals have come to match the demand for the store.

Operational Strength in Multiple Business Units

Operations have been vital throughout multiple business units. Deere has historically been a stalwart of operational excellence, which hasn't changed. Throughout all of their business units, they are growing consistently and showing strong demand for various products.

Small-ag and turf customers such as college athletic teams and medium-sized farmers have continued to need Deere's products. Operating profit has consistently increased YoY as well as net sales. I believe in this business unit moving forward and believe Deere should continue to subsidize this unit and continue to update and release products.

Production and precision Ag is what Deere is known for. Think tractors and automobile equipment. The staples of Deere's product lines have been consistently performing, and farmers have had strong demand for Deere's products. I also like the over 20% operating profit YoY. Due to their legacy products, there will continue to be long-term earnings growth for Deere.

One of Deere's most surprising income streams is its financial services arm. The company offers in-house flexible rates for its products. The rising interest rates will be a significant boon for the company, as the flexible rates will now increase in Deere's favor. I like Deere stock at these levels and believe investors should load up on shares while they still can.

Risks are Low Due to Fundamental and Macro Staying Power

I believe there is long-term staying power in Deere's product portfolio and brand name. That is also helped by solid macro momentum supporting the company's long-term outlook due to high inflation and high commodity prices. Farmers have continued to have strong demand for their produce as they have expanded due to flexible interest rates from the company and regional banks. In 2022, so far, the early winners have been financial and energy. Industrials are next in the rotation due to consistent demand for products internationally. Overall, I believe Deere has multiple value propositions it can offer investors that present low-risk opportunities.

Valuation Needs to Reflect Earnings Performance

Deere stock offers investors an excellent opportunity to open a position at current levels. The valuation has room to run, and the operations have been substantial. The business and the sector as a whole are still showing consistent results. I chose CNH Industrial (CNHI) and AGCO (AGCO) because they both sell agricultural equipment and offer similar valuations and value propositions as Deere.

Source: (Deere & Co Seeking Alpha Price Return Peer Comparison)

Currently, Deere has had a somewhat strong price return over the past 12 months. While 30% is a lot, the market returned 27% over the same period. Currently, the shift from growth to value is in its early stages, and industrials could see a future boost in share prices due to sector rotations. The overall process is still in its early innings, and Deere's price could rise significantly from the 380-390 levels. I am personally looking for the stock to enter the 400-410 range soon and then. Shares should have the needed momentum to make higher highs.

Seeking Alpha

Source: (Deere & Co Seeking Alpha Net Income Margin Peer Comparison)

The net income margin is critical when determining which companies will have strong future earnings growth. Deere has shown high net income, and it seems like they will perform well in future earnings. I believe 2022 could be a solid year for Deere stock due to multiple fundamental factors showing positive momentum for shares.

Conclusion and Rating

I am very bullish on Deere shares for many reasons. First off, top-line growth is strong, and the operational execution has been very encouraging. At current levels, claims are under-appreciated and present a unique opportunity. I look forward to future earnings presentations.