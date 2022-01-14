Aslan Alphan/iStock via Getty Images

Last year, I reviewed a few value-themed ETFs only to arrive at a conclusion that passive value strategies frequently mean large exposure to stocks that are anything but fit in the cohort of underappreciated. The major reasons for this are suboptimal multiples used, as well as the premise that comparing valuation ratios of companies operating in different sectors makes sense. In fact, it certainly does not; for example, capital-intensive industrial companies tend to trade at a discount to asset-light IT players. For example, the ~18.6x EV/EBITDA ratio is the median for tech, while for industrials, the figure comes at just ~14x.

In the article on the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) from October 2021, I once again enumerated the vulnerabilities of this minimalist approach, highlighting that less than a third of its holdings had the Quant Valuation grades of B- or better. But it peer fund that we will be discussing today, the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV), has positively surprised me despite the fact its investment strategy is close to the one used by IVE, though with nuances that ultimately make it a much better option for a value investor who is seeking exposure to the upper echelon of the U.S. market.

Investment strategy

RPV is managed passively, with a portfolio of around $3 billion. The fund tracks the smart-beta S&P 500 Pure Value index, which is rebalanced every December.

The methodology for this benchmark is fairly close to the one used by the S&P 500 Value index, but the principal difference is that, as mentioned in the RPV prospectus, its constituents must exhibit "strong value characteristics." This might seem like just a cosmetic tone change at first glance, but the consequences of that are significant.

By "strong," S&P Dow Jones means players demonstrating growth and value characteristics at the same time cannot join neither the pure growth nor the pure value indices, though they are welcome in growth and value benchmarks. I compared the holdings datasets from RPV and the iShares S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) and was not surprised that the overlap between the two is non-existent, while it should be noted that the RPV holdings have ~30% weight in IVE.

To assess if a stock is underpriced or boasts strong growth prospects, the index provider uses six metrics. The first three are mixed to arrive at a value score: Book Value/Price, Earnings/Price, Sales/Price. The growth trio encompasses the 3-year sales per share growth rate, the 3-year ratio of EPS change to the price per share (also known as the earnings yield), and momentum measured as the one-year change in the stock price. Those S&P 500 constituents with the strongest VS are selected for the pure value index.

Another fact that makes the pure value portfolio distinctively different for its less picky peer is that a company's size does not influence its weight in this score-weighted index. Put simply, the higher the value score, the larger the stock's weight. This partly explains why mega-caps like Chevron (CVX) and Walmart (WMT) are in 80th and 86th place, respectively, with sub-0.5% weights, while DXC Technology (DXC), a mid-cap with a market value of only ~$8.3 billion, has ~1.3% weight in the RPV portfolio.

Also, the index is rebalanced only once a year, in December, compared to the quarterly rebalancing of the S&P 500 Value. But oddly enough, its turnover is higher compared to IVE, 46% vs. 26%; smart beta is certainly to blame.

Discussing factor exposure

As of January 11, the RPV portfolio contained 122 equity holdings, with the ten key positions accounting for ~17%.

As the median GAAP Price/Earnings for the financial sector is only 11.6x, it is not coincidental that RPV is much heavier in banks, insurance companies, and the like, with almost 32% allocation vs. IVE's just 16%. By contrast, the pure growth ETF (RPG) is remarkably overweight in IT.

We also see that both have substantial exposure to healthcare, with ~11% and ~15.8% allocations, respectively. In the S&P 500 ETF (IVV), financials are only in 4th place (~11.4%).

Turning to the Quant data, the fund's principal advantage is a large exposure to stocks with Valuation grades of B- or better, ~64% of the portfolio. Just 6% of holdings (10 stocks) are overvalued, with the D grades. In October, I found out that less than a third of IVE's assets were deployed to stocks with the VGs of no less than B-. So RPV scores materially better here, and, unlike its peer IVE, it did succeed in its effort to build a portfolio of underappreciated companies.

The dashboard below summarizes the Quant data for the top 20 holdings except for Loews (L), for which the Quant rating was unavailable.

The Quant dashboard for the 20 top holdings of RPV Created by the author using data from the fund and Quant data from Seeking Alpha

Additionally, it should be noted that substantial exposure to financials does not imply RPV holds the cheapest players from this sector. The table below shows that most have a neutral valuation rating or are overpriced. It can be explained by the fact that the fund picks the cheapest stocks from the S&P 500, not paying attention to valuation differences between industries and sectors.

RPV's key holdings from the financial sector Created by the author using data from the fund and Quant data from Seeking Alpha

Surprisingly enough, RPV has a footprint in the cohort with nice growth profiles as ~31% of its net assets are allocated to stocks with a Growth grade of B- or better. A few GARP stocks (~19%) can be spotted, like Gap (GPS) or Dow (DOW) that are relatively undervalued, whilst with growth prospects.

Undervalued stocks from RPV with strong growth prospects Created by the author using data from the fund and Quant data from Seeking Alpha

Besides, the quality is consistent with the ETF being overweight in mega/large-caps as ~86% of the holdings exhibit robust profitability characteristics and around 55% have ratings at the A level.

In sum, this value-tilted portfolio has nicely balanced other factors, creating an optimal mix.

Briefly on returns

2021 was one of the strongest years for RPV since 2013. The S&P 500 (IVV), as well as IVE and RPG failed to keep face with the pure value fund, which delivered ~33.5% return last year.

RPV, RPG, IVV, IVE annual returns Source: Portfolio Visualizer

However, amid the tech rally of the 2010s, RPV was incapable of delivering alpha returns, with a 10-year CAGR (January 2012 - December 2021) of just 13.4% vs. IVV's 16.5%; however, it did outperform IVE.

RPV, RPG, IVV, IVE CAGRs Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Besides, the fund has one remarkable disadvantage. Despite exposure to cheaper stocks, it suffered a much deeper drawdown amid the coronavirus sell-off in March 2020, as illustrated by the chart below, while its pure-growth counterpart and the S&P 500 overall fared much better.

Data by YCharts

Final thoughts

Despite being a large-cap-oriented fund and thanks to smart-beta weighting, RPV has mostly succeeded in its effort, allocating a substantial portion of its net assets to stocks exhibiting strong value characteristics. So its equity mix is something value investors should definitely take a look at.

The costs of the smart-beta methodology are higher expense ratio, 35 bps vs. IVE's 18 bps, as well as, as mentioned above, higher turnover.

In sum, RPV is nicely positioned for 2022 for two reasons. First, it is overall cheap, hence, the evaporation of growth premia, which remains a top risk hanging over the richly-priced companies, is of much lower importance for the dynamics of its NAV this year. And second, its footprint in financials should, in theory, bolster its NAV considering that higher interest rates are supportive of higher profits for banks, with higher net interest income being among contributors. Overall, I am optimistic about its performance in 2022.