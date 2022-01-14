metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Data analytics and artificial intelligence powerhouse Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) roared out of the gate in the wake of its direct listing in 2020:

However, since then the stock has taken a beating:

Despite the dramatic sell-off, PLTR stock has still delivered market-crushing returns since its IPO, beating the S&P 500 (SPY), the Nasdaq (QQQ), and ARK Investment's flagship ETF (ARKK) of which it is a part:

So, while some on one side of the table are bashing management - claiming that its stock-based compensation is excessive and crushing shareholders and that the stock is worth much less than it is today - and then those on the other side of the table are saying that the massive sell-off over the past year makes the stock a compelling bargain, we tend to disagree with both sides and believe a more measured approach to the stock is warranted.

To be clear, we are very bullish on the stock here from a long-term perspective, but we also recognize that the stock is still up substantially from its direct listing less than a year and a half ago and that insiders have sold a lot of shares since then. Therefore, to say it is trading at a bargain basement price seems a bit excessive. At the same time, the stock is down a lot from its highs, including trading well below average analyst consensus price targets of $22.14, and our analysis of the company's competitive strengths and total addressable market indicate that the stock has a tremendous growth runway that could lead to attractive shareholder returns from here.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Palantir is undervalued at current prices.

#1. Palantir's Total Addressable Market Is Huge & Growing

The demand for data analytics and artificial intelligence across industry and government applications is exploding. Private and public agencies are constantly looking for ways to cut costs and improve quality and speed of services, and intelligently applying the cutting-edge of data analytics and artificial intelligence technologies can go a long way in setting an enterprise apart from its peers. As a result, there is tremendous growth potential for PLTR as it continues to offer new and increasingly innovative software products and platforms for solving the world's greatest data and automation related problems.

The total addressable market for PLTR is already estimated to be at least $120 billion, which is massive when you consider that the company is estimated to generate only a little over $1.5 billion in revenue in 2021 and analysts expect the company to generate just shy of $2 billion of revenue in 2022. This implies that the company has current upside revenue potential of at least 60 times if it were to fully dominate its market. Obviously, we do not expect PLTR to reach those heights, but even if it were to capture 5% of its total addressable market, it would quadruple its 2021 estimated revenue and triple its 2022 estimated revenue.

On top of that, PLTR's total addressable market is not expected to remain static in the coming years. In fact, the global big data market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% through 2030. That means that all PLTR has to do is maintain its current market share and it will likely grow revenue by 20%-25% annually over the next decade.

Given that they only trade at an enterprise value to forward revenue multiple of 16.91 times, a decade from now their current price to sales multiple would be a meager 1.8 times. In contrast, much more mature software holding company Roper Technologies (ROP) trades at an enterprise value to forward revenue multiple of 9.5 times. If a decade from now PLTR trades at a similar multiple and grows at a revenue CAGR of 25% over that span, PLTR would generate 18% annualized total returns over that time frame. Even a multiple of just 5 times revenue would mean annualized total returns of 10.7%, which would still be quite attractive considering how frothy the stock market as a whole is today.

Obviously the keys to this valuation are PLTR's multiple at the end of that span as well as maintaining market share in the face of what will likely be growing competition over that period of time, but the potential is certainly there.

#2. PLTR Enjoys A Wide Moat & Strong Tailwinds In Its Government Business

PLTR's Gotham (government) business enjoys a wide moat that is increasingly becoming akin to that enjoyed by major defense primes like General Dynamics (GD), Lockheed Martin (LMT), and Raytheon Technologies (RTX).

When trying to win contracts with government agencies, it is absolutely essential that you have key relationships in places where decisions are made and budget funds are allocated. It is also essential that you have a reputation for successful execution, so that decision makers know that they can depend on your company to deliver on mission-critical so-called "no fail" projects. GD, LMT, and RTX have all established this over many decades of doing business with the Department of Defense, and as a result enjoy substantial and very stable returns on equity which have enabled them to richly reward their shareholders and leave the SPY in the dust:

PLTR has already been doing business with the U.S. Government for nearly two decades and has built up significant credibility for its ability to deliver trustworthy and effective products consistently. On top of that, over that span the company has built relationships with key decision makers and bureaucrats across government agencies. As a result, it is winning an increasing number of contracts from the U.S. government as well as a large number of contract renewals, leading to rapid growth in its Gotham business.

On top of that, we expect this growth to continue for the foreseeable future. Not only does the company have the potential to increase its U.S. Government revenue by many multiples of its current level based on the company's estimate of its total addressable market in the U.S. Government alone, but there are significant tailwinds that should incentivize the U.S. Government to continue expanding its budget for data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, particularly in the Department of Defense.

With an emerging artificial intelligence arms race against near-peer competitors like China raging, the DoD will need to bet on its best and most trusted horses to have a fighting chance. PLTR stands out from the pack in this contest, and this is increasingly evident given that the company won contracts to play an expanded role with the U.S. Space Force, the U.S. nuclear arsenal, and the U.S. Army in 2021 alone.

#3. PLTR Has Huge Upside Potential If It Can Ignite Its International Business

While the U.S. business is booming (U.S. commercial revenue surged by 103% year-over-year in Q3 on top of PLTR's strong aforementioned U.S. government business), the international business is struggling to grow meaningfully, despite accounting for 48% of the company's revenue. This is placing a heavy drag on the company's headline numbers, and management seems keenly aware of this.

In fact, CEO Alex Karp recently made a special happy New Year video addressing the nation of Japan and one of its main clients in the country in a likely effort to win more business from the country. Management has also mentioned that it expects international growth to pick up in the near future, stating on the Q2 earnings call that:

The international commercial revenue is accelerating.

And then again on the Q3 earnings call that:

our international business continues to gain momentum as well with international commercial revenue growth accelerating for the third straight quarter as economies continue to reopen and recover.

If this indeed comes to bear, PLTR's growth rate over the next decade will likely significantly exceed the 20-25% rate that we assumed earlier in this article.

Investor Takeaway

PLTR has a lot going for it fundamentally right now even if its stock price continues to plummet. While it is easy to see red consistently next to the PLTR ticker symbol and conclude that it is a tanking company that is headed inevitably lower for the foreseeable future, it is important to maintain a long-term business owner's mindset rather than a short-term trader's mindset when evaluating a company, especially a long-term growth oriented one like PLTR.

Given its competitive strength and tailwinds in its core Gotham business and the significant upside potential offered by its international business, not to mention the enormous total addressable market and growth momentum in its general industry, PLTR offers tremendous long-term potential. As a result, it could very well continue to generate outsized long-term returns - though quite possibly with a lot of volatility along the way - just like it has done thus far since going public nearly a year-and-a-half ago.