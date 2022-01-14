Maksym Belchenko/iStock via Getty Images

Office REITs have seen plenty of headline risk since the start of the pandemic. However, it’s important not to paint the entire sector with a broad brush and to separate the wheat from the chaff. This was the case with Mall REITs, in which high-quality operator Simon Property Group (SPG) has not only survived but has started to thrive in the current environment.

This brings me to Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), which is a high-quality operator in the office space. In this article, I explore what make KRC a quality Buy for potentially sound long-term income and returns, so let’s get started.

KRC: Separate The Wheat From The Chaff

Kilroy Realty is an internally-managed REIT that’s a part of the S&P MidCap 400, and has been in existence for over 7 decades, KRC is focused on acquiring, developing, and managing office and mixed-use properties. KRC is led by long-term CEO and namesake, John Kilroy, who’s served as CEO since it was a private company prior to 1996.

KRC’s quality is reflected by its presence on the dynamic and growing regions of Southern California (San Diego and Los Angeles), the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle Area, and Austin, Texas, which is an emerging tech hub. While office tenants today can afford to be choosy, they are willing to pay up for newer locations with premium amenities.

This is reflected by the fact that the average age of a KRC property is just 11 years, well below the average age of 30 years among KRC’s peers. This makes its properties some of the youngest and most modern in the office sector. As shown below, modern office properties are able to command a higher rent and valuation premium than pre-pandemic.

KRC is demonstrating healthy business fundamentals, with a 91.5% occupancy and 93.8% leased rate as of the third quarter. It’s also seeing robust rent spreads on new and renewal leases, with cash and GAAP rent increases of 8% and 24%, respectively. Lease expirations are also well staggered, with just 7% of total rentable square feet expiring per year through 2025.

Kilroy is also growing its property base, including the acquisition of a 539K square foot office project in the Denny Regrade submarket of Seattle for $490M. The building is 100% leased with Amazon (AMZN) occupying 70% of this project.

Looking forward, KRC is well-positioned for growth as it attracts technology and life sciences tenants on which much of its portfolio is based. This includes its prominent development at Oyster Point in South San Francisco (a biotechnology hub) where the first of three life sciences buildings was just added to the stabilized portfolio. This building is 235K square feet and is 100% leased to Cytokinetics, with rental revenue commenced in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Management expressed optimism around the nature of demand for its properties, as noted by the CEO during the recent conference call:

“We're experiencing significantly more tours and requests for proposals within our portfolio. This is both for existing and development projects, rental rates and strategically located modern buildings are on the rise as the result of tenants seeking the best space in the market. Vibrant and distinctive office, curated retail and residential experiences are drawing a talented labor force back to metropolitan areas. In nearly every conversation we were having these days with our tenants and potential tenants, one big theme emerges, companies want a work environment that attracts, excites and motivates their workforce. They want location, scale, a contemporary design, a healthy environment and relaxed ambience that will draw people in and support their creativity and productivity. This is the most profound impact the pandemic has had on the office sector, and we think KRC is well positioned to capitalize on these conditions.” – CEO of KRC

KRC maintains a BBB rated balance sheet. While the net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.85x is a bit high, I would expect for it to taper down to the 6.0x level as development projects are completed and leased.

Meanwhile, KRC pays a safe 3% yield that’s well-covered with a 55% payout ratio, and it come with a 5-year dividend CAGR of 6.7%.

Risks to KRC include headline risks around a delayed return to office due to the Omicron variant. In addition, higher interest rates could raise KRC’s cost of debt, and a slowdown in the economic recovery could impact demand for its properties.

Admittedly, KRC isn’t cheap at the current price of $70.58 with a forward P/FFO of 18x. I see the valuation as being warranted, however, considering that analysts expect 19% FFO/growth next year.

KRC is still trading below its normal P/FFO of 19.6 over the past decade, and may be an example of a “wonderful REIT” trading just below its fair price. Lastly, analysts have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $78.31, implying a potential one-year 14% total return including dividends.

Investor Takeaway

Kilroy Capital holds a premier portfolio of properties that are tilted towards the technology and life science space. It’s demonstrating strong underlying performance, and it’s able to command a price premium due to the modern properties. Looking forward, KRC should continue to attract quality tenants and its development projects could be growth drivers. KRC appears to be a high-quality Buy at present.