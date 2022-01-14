chinaface/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis: Dream DGI Stock On Sale

The ideal dividend growth stock would be one that offers a sustainable dividend with an above-average yield and an above-average growth rate. Alas, this ideal DGI stock is extremely rare to come by, because if it truly offers a sustainable and fast-growing dividend, the market would normally bid up the stock price to the point where the dividend yield is relatively low.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is one of those rare DGI unicorns that offers a sustainable payout, an above-average yield, and rapid growth. It owns a portfolio of predominantly renewable energy (wind and solar) assets as well as a few natural gas pipelines. That is why, as I mentioned in "Death of a Capitalist," NEP is one of my top ten holdings going into 2022.

NEP is managed externally by the stellar management team at NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), the Florida utility company and mega-renewables developer. Unlike most external management agreements, the one between NEE and NEP grants higher fees to NEE based on higher distributions. As I explained in "The Green Energy Revolution Has Just Begun":

Many IDR structures are based on a flat percentage of cash flow or assets, but I like NEP's IDR structure, because it incentivizes NEE to operate NEP in a way that maximizes distribution (dividend) growth over time, rather than encouraging the external manager to simply expand the asset base.

Management expects cash available for distribution ("CAFD") growth of ~13% over 2020's number. This would imply that CAFD should end the year around $645 million in total. Measured against NEP's units outstanding in Q3 of 76.62 million and the fact that NEP shareholders are only entitled to 42.8% of NEP OpCo (NEE owns the rest), this would imply 2021 CAFD per share of $3.60.

At today's price of ~$77, NEP trades at a price to CAFD of 21.4x. That's not bad for such a fast-growing stock!

But keep in mind that management expects another 4.5-18.5% growth (11.5% at the midpoint) in CAFD for 2022. Assuming units outstanding remain flat (which, admittedly, probably won't happen), CAFD/share will rise to $4.02 in 2022.

More likely, NEP's 2022 CAFD/share will come in around $3.90 due to further equity issuance. This would imply a price to 2022 CAFD of 19.7x. I believe this is a more than reasonable price to pay for a stock with such a fast-growing dividend/distribution.

Update On NEP

Year-to-date, operating revenues are up 6.5%, adjusted EBITDA has risen 8.7%, and total CAFD has risen by 6.0% YoY. While this doesn't seem like enough to justify 12-15% annual distribution growth, especially considering NEP's substantial equity issuance, keep in mind that the fourth quarter tends to be one of the strongest of the year. This is due to seasonal wind patterns.

In Q4 of 2020, for instance, wind production across NEP's portfolio came in at 103% of the long-term average rate, bringing the average for the full year to 100%.

Earnings Call Presentation

A mere 1% rise in wind production generates $2-4 million in additional EBITDA.

In keeping with NEP's history of fast portfolio expansion, the company has undertaken a number of acquisitions recently.

During Q3, NEP closed on the acquisition of a ~400 MW portfolio of wind power assets from Brookfield Renewable (BEP, BEPC) as well as ~590 MW of renewables projects dropped down from NextEra Energy Resources, the renewables development wing of NEE.

In Q3, NEP also announced another third-party acquisition of ~100 MW of operational wind projects in California at a run-rate CAFD yield of 8.75%.

And then, as I explained recently in "4 Dividend Growth Stocks To Power Your Portfolio In 2022," NEP also inked another deal with the parent company after reporting Q3 results:

Most recently, NEP announced the acquisition of a 50% stake in a 2.52 GW portfolio of wind and solar assets from NextEra Energy Resources, NEE's renewables development business. (The remaining 50% will be purchased by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.) The total cost to NEP is $849 million, and the portfolio is expected to generate roughly $62.5 million of CAFD on average, which makes for a CAFD yield of 7.4%.

That said, the capital needs to finance these acquisitions are largely met by various forms of equity issuance, including convertible equity and debt. As you can see from the following illustration, the impact of NEP's convertible equity portfolio financing ("CEPF") is the primary reason why CAFD came in lower in Q3 2021 than Q3 2020.

Earnings Call Presentation

The good news is that this was a one-time event. Though NEP has entered into other convertible equity financing agreements, these won't come into play for a while. But the assets purchased by this equity issuance will be performing in 2022, thus allowing cash flows to catch up to the big equity dump.

The Distribution & Payout Ratio

Management declared a quarterly distribution of $0.685 declared in the third quarter, which represents ~15% growth YoY.

NEP expects to hit a distribution per unit of between $2.76 and $2.83 for Q4 2021, but this distribution will not be declared until later this month. The midpoint of this range - $2.795 - represents 1.3% QoQ growth and 13% YoY growth.

Given my estimate of year-end 2021 run-rate CAFD/share of $3.60, this annualized year-end distribution of $2.795 per share implies a payout ratio of about 78%.

In 2022, management expects to achieve NEP's target distribution growth range of 12-15% while keeping the payout ratio in the low 80% territory. The rise in payout ratio from 2021 to 2022 is due to the distribution rising faster than expected CAFD, and equity issuance probably plays a part as well.

Given that NEP has raised its distribution at a compound annual rate of 14.9% over the last five years, I find management's plans to continue raising the distribution by 12-15% through 2024 credible.

Valuation

Buying NEP on dips has worked well for the past several years, simply because investor appetite for NEP shares continues to grow with the asset base. Right now, we are in the midst of one of those dips.

Data by YCharts

But if the mindless simplicity of buying the dip isn't persuasive to you, consider also the fact that, based on price to trailing twelve months operating cash flow, NEP is currently near the cheapest point it reached in 2019, before the pandemic began.

Data by YCharts

Consider also that NEP has dipped significantly below its analyst consensus price target.

Seeking Alpha

The average analyst price target of $88.07 represents upside of 14.5%.

Bottom Line

NEP's payout ratio is slowly creeping up as its distribution rises faster than CAFD and especially CAFD per share. But management has some room to maneuver, since the payout ratio should remain in the low 80% territory in 2022. Plus, if need be, NEP can begin financing acquisitions with a larger amount of debt.

The distribution growth range of 12-15% looks safe through at least 2024, and thereafter, we will see if management decides to adjust it. Given the length of the decarbonization runway, however, it would be surprising to see NEP's growth rate fall below the high single-digits after 2024.

In my estimation, NEP is the ideal dividend growth stock because of its:

Above-average yield of 3.55%

Rapid dividend growth rate nearing 15%

Sustainable payout ratio of around 80% backed by long-term contracts with mostly investment grade counterparties

Long growth runway based on the mega-trend of decarbonization

You can bet that I'm buying NEP on the dip.