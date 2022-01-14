DSCimage/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The shipping market is hot and not only is the demand for shipping capacity increasing, the demand for actual shipping containers is increasing as well. Most containers that are currently in use are being deployed by container leasing companies like a Triton International (TRTN) or Textainer (NYSE:TGH) which lease them to shipping companies on a long-term contract. This provides good visibility on future cash flows and that makes these container leasing outfits quite interesting. I currently don’t have a position in the common shares of Textainer, but I do have a long position in both series of preferred shares issued by the company so I need to keep an eye on Textainer’s financial performance to make sure I don’t run into any surprises with my exposure to the preferred shares.

Textainer is aggressively investing in expanding the operations, and that’s paying off

Textainer is clearly benefiting from the tailwinds in the container sector as it has been able to deploy more containers at higher rates for a longer contract duration. In the third quarter of 2021, the total revenue from leasing the containers came in at almost $196M while the operating expenses were just around $105M (including almost $73M in depreciation and amortization expenses). Textainer also generated additional revenues from management fees and container trading while it also recorded a $20M income from the sale of containers as it has been able to sell older containers at a value above their respective book values.

The combination of all elements results in an operating income of $114M and a pre-tax income of $68M. After deducting the payments on the preferred shares, the net income attributable to the common shareholders of Textainer was approximately $64.7M or $1.31/share. An excellent result which pushes the 9M 2021 EPS to in excess of $200M or $4.03 per share. That’s based on the average share count of 49.8M shares during the first nine months of the year, but the current share count is just around 49.25M shares. That’s lower as Textainer continues to buy back stock and using the current share count, the EPS would have been around $4.07 in the first nine months of the year. This means it’s unthinkable the full-year EPS will come in below $5/share although it is important to realize about a quarter of the 9M 2021 EPS was generated from the gain on the sale of containers.

Textainer has also recently reinstated the dividend at $0.25/quarter. This results in a full-year dividend of $1/share which represents a payout ratio of less than 20% if my assumptions are correct.

I’m still very confident owning the preferred shares

I have a long position in both issues of the preferred shares. The Series A (TGP.PA) has a preferred dividend yield of 7% (or $1.75 per year) which will reset in June 2026 into the 5-year US Treasury Rate +6.134% for every subsequent period of 5 years. The Series A is trading at $26.90 which is almost 8% above par and this results in a yield to worst of approximately 5.05%. The 5 year US treasury note is currently trading at 1.49% which means the Series A would reset at a preferred dividend rate of in excess of 7.6% in 2026. It’s too early to say but I think that – keeping all elements equal – Textainer may very well call these securities in 2026, especially as the company has been able to issue debt at an average cost of debt of less than 2.7%.

As the size of the Series A is just $150M, it’s easy enough for Textainer to retain $150M in earnings over the next 4.5 years to keep the equity portion of its balance sheet unchanged if the debt to assets ratio would be a concern.

I also own the Series B (NYSE:TGH.PB) which has a fixed preferred dividend yield of 6.25% or $1.5625. This series is also trading at a premium to the $25 issue price but at $25.50 the premium is easier to digest. These preferred shares are callable from December 2026 on which means they currently have a yield to call of approximately 5.75%. The yield to call is higher here because it’s less likely to see the Series B being called. It’s much more likely to see the Series A being called first (unless the 5 year US Treasury Yield tanks in 2026).

The production of new containers has spiked in the past few quarters and I’m usually concerned for a sector to ‘overshoot’, but in Textainer’s case, there are a few elements that still make me feel comfortable. First of all, Textainer is deploying its fleet on long-term contracts so that should help the ROI and provide excellent visibility. Additionally, the steel prices are currently high which means that the second-hand values of the containers and residual values will remain elevated. Textainer generated in excess of $50M in gains on the sale of containers and that’s not a coincidence. This indicates the current book value of the container fleet is still below the market value of the containers and this provides an additional layer of safety, although it is difficult to quantify this.

As you can see above, the price for newbuild containers has almost doubled which for sure means the ‘older’ containers on the balance sheet have a book value that could be up to 30-50% below the market value. It’s now up to Textainer to manage its new fleet of containers well as the book value of the newly-delivered containers may exceed the market value in case the steel price drops again. The containers are usually depreciated over a 12-16 year period to their residual value.

I don’t see this as a massive risk as Textainer is immediately deploying the containers as soon as it takes delivery which means it is actually locking in the initial returns based on the current price of the containers.

I still feel very comfortable owning the preferred shares and I would not hesitate adding to those positions on weakness.