Investment Thesis

ASGN Inc. (NYSE:ASGN) is one of the clear winners of the past decade, outperforming the S&P 500 by a 682.86 percentage points margin over the last 10 years. The strong performance of the stock was driven by fundamentals. Over the same decade, ASGN’s revenue almost quadrupled driven by organic growth and a series of successful acquisitions. Today, the company continues to be one of the fastest-growing IT and professional service providers in the industry. From a valuation standpoint, I believe the company is slightly overvalued based on management's guidance. For this reason, I would personally wait for a 10% dip before buying the stock.

Company Details

ASGN Incorporated is an IT and professional service provider in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. As of mid-2021, ASGN operated through three segments:

APEX provides technology, digital, creative, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients across US and Canada.

provides technology, digital, creative, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients across US and Canada. OXFORD provides hard-to-find technology digital engineering and life sciences staffing and consulting services in the US and Europe. The Oxford segment was sold in Q3 FY21 for a total cash consideration of $525.0 million.

provides hard-to-find technology digital engineering and life sciences staffing and consulting services in the US and Europe. The Oxford segment was sold in Q3 FY21 for a total cash consideration of $525.0 million. ECS provides advanced solutions in cloud, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, application, and IT modernization.

The company serves both commercial clients and the federal government. The Commercial business serves customers under the Apex, Creativecircle, and CyberCoders brands and made up ~72% of LTM revenues. The Federal Government business serves clients under the ECS brand and accounted for approximately ~28% of LTM revenues.

The Market Opportunity

The global staffing industry generated $497 billion in 2019. In that year, the United States' staffing and recruiting industry sales reached $161 billion, 85% of which was generated in the temporary and contract employment sector. The staffing industry in the United States is one of the largest worldwide and has also experienced continuous growth in the years prior to 2020, with a 17% decline in overall revenue in 2020.

According to ASGN, IT staffing was down 9% in 2020 but it has been the most resilient staffing category through the pandemic due to the high capacity of temporary staffing to support remote work. According to Mordor Intelligence, the US IT staffing market is expected to grow at 3.66% from 2021 to 2026, which is slightly higher than the expected US GDP growth rate over the same period.

Business Overview

ASGN competes with several public and private firms on the level of service provided to customers, the commission charged, and the quality of candidates. Some of its competitors include KFORCE, Randstad, and TEKsystems. In my opinion, the quality of candidates is the most important factor in this niche. I couldn’t find any specific way in which the company differentiates itself from competitors to attract top talent, other than on the basis of competitive salaries, benefits, duration, and location of assignments.

ASGN is targeting $6 billion in revenue in FY24, which represents a CAGR of 15.44% from FY21. Therefore, the company is growing much faster than the market and relies both on organic growth and acquisitions to fuel this growth. To put ASGN's appetite for acquisitions into perspective, the company has a market cap of ~$6.4 billion and has spent a cumulative $1.865 billion in acquisitions since January 2015. The amount spent in the last seven years on acquisitions is roughly 30% of the current market cap.

This has in turn led to a high growth rate in the business. Operating cash flow grew at a ~24% CAGR from F15 to FY20, while at the same time the level of goodwill on the balance sheet grew by $743.5 million, from $874.9 million to $1.6 billion. Moreover, ASGN has recently added a Senior Vice President of Corporate Development to support the company-wide acquisition efforts, so the acquisition trend is likely to continue.

The company posted strong Q3 FY21 results, generating over $1 billion during the quarter and $275.9 million in operating cash flow. Revenue grew by 25.8% in the commercial segment YoY, out of which 24.1% was coming from organic growth. Turning now to the Federal Government segment, it grew at 3.6% YoY, and EBITDA that margins have improved by 230 basis points over the same period:

With that said, let's turn to more detail on our segment performance for the quarter, beginning with our largest segment, Commercial, which services large enterprises and Fortune 1000 companies across multiple end markets. For the third quarter of 2021, the Commercial Segment generated revenue of $774.9 million, up 25.8% year-over-year and up 24.1% organically. Apex Systems continued to report very strong growth and for the first time Creative Circle and CyberCoders surpassed 2019 quarterly revenues. Each of these operating units also reported their fifth quarter of sequential growth. Now, let's now turn to the Federal Government Segment, which provides mission-critical solutions to the Department of Defense, intelligence agencies and other civilian agencies. Revenues for the Federal Government Segment totaled $298.9 million for the third quarter, up 3.6% year-over-year. EBITDA margin also improved during the quarter to total 11.4%, up 230 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. Ted Hanson - President & Chief Executive Officer on Q3 FY21 earnings call.

All in all, Q3 F21 revenue increased by 18.7% YoY. Another positive development is the guidance increase for FY21 which confirms the good growth prospects of the company.

As noted in today's release, we are updating our guidance estimates for the fourth quarter from the estimates we announced during our Investor and Analysts' Day conference last month. Relative to our earlier guidance, we are increasing our revenue estimate by $20 million and our adjusted EBITDA estimate by $5 million. Our updated financial estimates for the fourth quarter are set forth in our earnings release and supplemental materials. For the fourth quarter of 2021, we estimate revenues of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion, income from continuing operations of $52.5 million to $56.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $116.5 million to $121.5 million. Ed Pierce - Chief Financial Officer on Q3 FY21 earnings call.

Company Valuation

Based on 52.7 million shares outstanding, and a price of $120.81 per share, the company has a market cap of approximately $6.4 billion. In this part, I have used a discounted free cash flow model to value the business. The following assumptions have been made in the model:

Estimated FY21 free cash flow of $330 million based on Wall Street estimates, provided by Refinitiv.

A growth rate of 15.44% from FY22 until FY25, which is in line with management's revenue guidance up until FY24.

A 2% terminal growth rate.

A discount rate of 12% based on the company’s WACC.

Based on my model, the fair value of the stock should be around $107 per share. ASGN is currently trading 13% above my fair value estimate which makes it slightly overvalued in my opinion. That said, if the company is capable of achieving a growth rate of ~19% instead of 15% while maintaining the same cost of capital, ASGN is fairly valued for a 12% return over the long term at the current price.

Moreover, the company has announced a $350 million buyback program last week. The amount represents ~5.5% of the market cap. Given the asset-light business model and the strong operating cash flow, the company will have to return capital to shareholders at some point if they have too much cash on hand and not enough acquisition targets. If done at a fair valuation, buying back stock will create value for shareholders by increasing the free cash flow per share growth rate, which is a factor that I did not include in my DCF model and adds to the upside scenario.

Key Takeaways

In summary, ASGN has a solid track record of exceeding the industry's average growth rate and in my opinion, there is a high chance that this trend will continue going forward. Moreover, the increasing need for qualified IT staff in the economy is likely to translate into high demand for ASGN’s staffing solutions. The recent addition of a Senior Vice President of Corporate Development signals the company's intentions to push for new M&A deals going forward, which will ultimately serve as a catalyst for future growth.

Based on management's expectations, ASGN is likely to grow revenue at 15% until FY24. In my opinion, the stock is slightly overvalued today based on this guidance. However, if ASGN is able to exceed the target and deliver a growth rate close to 19% in the next four years, the stock is well-positioned to deliver a 12% annual return at the moment.