A year ago, I wrote about 120-year-old German power company RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) that has embraced decarbonization and renewable energy in a big way. It is now the second biggest global offshore wind company with projects not only throughout Europe, but also in the US and Asia-Pacific.

Here I cover RWE’s recent plans to expand its German offshore wind presence and also discuss RWE's plans to repurpose used BEV batteries as the source of substantial energy storage to complement and help manage its renewable energy production. RWE’s website belies its stodgy fossil fuel past. It is worth a look by investors interested in "new energy" companies.

RWE announces several new wind projects in 2022

One gets a sense of the momentum RWE is generating in its switch from being a fossil fuel giant to becoming a world leader in wind power, with 3 announcements concerning wind projects since the start of 2022.

1.3 GW offshore wind partnership of the German coast

Last week RWE announced a major partnership in the North Sea with substantial Canadian renewables company Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF). Northland has a substantial position in wind and solar power and it partners with other major players (e.g., EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF)). The partnership concerns 3 linked projects N-3.8 (0.433 GW), N-3.5 (0.420 GW) and N-3.6 (0.480 GW). N-3.8 is secured and N-3.5 and N-3.6 both have step-in rights. Being physically close there are significant benefits due to synergies in development, construction and operation. RWE already operates 5 offshore wind farms off the German coast, with two others under development.

Construction of RWE’s 17th wind farm in Spain and expansion of onshore wind in Germany

A 45 MW wind farm will commence construction in North Eastern Spain in spring with power generation expected before the end of 2022. The power from the new project will be connected to existing infrastructure for rapid integration. Spain has a goal of 45 GW wind power by 2030.

An 11.7 MW wind farm will be constructed in Lower Saxony in Germany. Commissioning of the small wind farm is planned in summer 2022.

While the above onshore wind projects are modest, RWE has multiple onshore wind projects under construction in Spain, US, UK, France, Poland, Sweden, The Netherlands and Germany. By 2030 RWE will grow its onshore wind portfolio from the current 7 GW to 20 GW.

Yesterday RWE announced commissioning the final (90th) turbine in the Triton Knoll Offshore (UK) wind farm, one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms with 0.857 GW capacity. Full operation of the facility is expected in Q1 2022. Triton Knoll is owned by RWE (59%) J-Power (25%) and Kansai Electric Power (OTCPK:KAEPF) (16%). Note the presence of Japanese partners. RWE has a significant presence in Japan (RWE Renewables Japan).

RWE announced a partnership with Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) on repurposing BEV batteries for energy storage

Those resisting the decarbonization of power and transport often focus on the intermittency of wind and solar power as reasons that renewables cannot replace fossil fuel power. Of course there are various ways that intermittent power can be managed, including demand management and time shifting of consumption, but there is a need for energy storage in some form. This has led to the rapid growth of large scale battery facilities which are commonly part of a major renewable project today.

RWE is one of the first companies to begin to address an emerging source of energy storage that has the capacity to have a huge impact. This involves repurposing BEV batteries after their useful life in powering vehicles is finished.

In a year end announcement RWE indicated a small energy storage pilot plant with capacity of 4.5 MWh based on 60 Audi BEV batteries, which have reached the end of their life as BEV batteries, in a pumped hydro storage plant. This echoes a recent decision by Genex Power (ASX:GNX) to incorporate a large Tesla battery storage system to manage power fluxes at their pumped hydro/solar PV and probably wind power site in North Queensland.

RWE suggests that the market in Europe for repurposed BEV batteries will be 8 GWh by 2030 and as much as 76 GWh by 2035. RWE currently has 10 battery projects in Germany, US and Ireland. RWE is also assessing prospects for flow batteries. Currently RWE has 0.6 GWh of battery storage and anticipates that this will rise to 3 GWh by 2030. Incorporating used BEV batteries is an interesting development.

At the end of 2021, RWE decommissions 2.2 GW of nuclear and coal power

RWE has concrete plans for an exit from its fossil fuel and nuclear past. The end of 2021 brought the closure of 1.3 GW of nuclear power and three 0.3 GW lignite coal power facilities. In 2022, a further 1.62 GW of lignite power and 1.4 GW of nuclear facilities will be closed. This means that between 2020 and 2022 RWE will have closed 7 GW of coal and nuclear power. This means a lot of change at RWE with more than 3,000 job cuts and several hundred nuclear workers involved with nuclear shutdown through 2030.

These are big and costly changes, although there has been substantial government support for these changes. Indeed the new German government seems committed to dramatic action in the energy transition to 2030, including support for exit from fossil fuels and major increases in renewable energy developments. RWE is well-positioned to participate in these projects.

RWE and hydrogen

RWE has positioned itself to be a key player if a hydrogen economy emerges and its website indicates a lot of activities surrounding the development of hydrogen infrastructure. However, digging into the details reveals that it awaits government support before it makes serious investment in this area. There are lots of announcements about partnerships concerning hydrogen projects, the most recent being a Memorandum of Understanding with Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) covering production, use and distribution of hydrogen.

Like much about the hydrogen story, the purpose of the MoU is “to identify concrete project options which could then be developed toward investment decisions”. In other words, hydrogen is a fishing exercise to try to identify concrete projects. The contrast with RWE activities in renewable energy developments is stark. When RWE announces a solar PV or wind farm, there is always a concrete project with a near-term completion.

I still see no evidence that economic development of green hydrogen is in view and when it comes to what hydrogen would be used for, invariably one ends up with hydrogen to power transport. I remain sceptical that even heavy vehicular transport is going to compete with BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) transport.

As I indicated in my earlier article on RWE, I understand that RWE needs to be interested in hydrogen because there is huge hype about it from the government and the gas industry, but so far RWE seems reluctant to commit significant spend on hydrogen until there is some reality about the opportunity.

Conclusion

While there are US power companies such as NextEra Energy (NEE) that are heavily involved in renewable energy developments, in general European companies are further down the track in transitioning from being fossil fuel businesses to focus on decarbonized energy.

RWE positions itself as a company on the front foot, with a very “up” website. A lot is happening and there are interesting leading developments in wind and solar PV. I’m particularly interested in the recent exploration of applying BEV batteries for stationary storage applications, which seems to have the possibility of substantial scale at a cost perhaps a fraction of installing new large battery facilities.

A year ago, I took a small stake in RWEOY, with an entry price of $40.05, after the company had performed well in the previous year (up 37% year on year). Since the end of 2020 the share price of RWE has been marooned (down 10.8% year on year). This may be in part due to challenges that the company has encountered in exiting its fossil fuel past and an aggressive renewables growth program. Perhaps there is a sign that the company has started a positive trajectory again (up 6.2% in the past 6 months). US investors need to consider whether an investment in a major European business fits with their investment profile, but I think the current energy transitions are providing opportunities in Europe that will be interesting in the near future.

I am not a financial advisor but I follow closely the changes happening as energy and transport get decarbonized. I hope my commentary is useful to you and your financial advisor as you contemplate your energy and transport portfolio and think about how it might change in the near future. I am an investor in the Australian company Genex Power (ASX:GNX) which has an integrated renewables/pumped hydro/battery project.