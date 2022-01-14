DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

We wrote about Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) back in August of last year when we went through the main metrics which make up the company's dividend. UVV is a closely monitored stock due to 50+ year dividend record and its present bumper 5.5%+ dividend yield. Our research at the time concerning the dividend looked promising and tied nicely in with the bullish trends we were seeing on the technical chart. Shares of Universal have rallied just over 8% since we penned that August piece just over 5 months ago.

Followers of our work will be aware that we place a lot of importance on MACD buying signals on long-term charts (due to amount of information being digested), and this is what has played itself out here once more. UVV registered a buy signal on the weekly chart last year by means of an MACD crossover on oversold conditions. Shares confirmed a bottom soon thereafter, but there should be plenty of legs left in this present rally as the technical indicator is now only entering positive territory.

As we can see above, shares now are coming up against long-term resistance which goes back all the way back to 2017. If shares can punch through convincingly, then this area will immediately become long-term support for UVV shares. Therefore, to gauge if indeed we are correct in our technical analysis, another area to consider for long-term investors besides the dividend is the financial condition (balance sheet) of Universal Corporation. Encouraging trends here would definitely strengthen the bullish case for UVV.

Universal Corporation MACD crossover Stockcharts.com

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Total cash & ST investments amounted to almost $101 million in the second quarter (fiscal 2022). With a market cap of $1.369 billion, UVV is currently trading for just under 14 times cash which is actually higher from what we have seen from Universal in past years. With the cash balance at just under $100 million, Universal is holding less cash than it usually does.

Current Ratio

Therefore, it is important to monitor liquidity by looking at the current ratio. This ratio basically is a solid read on whether UVV can meet its short-term debts if indeed it had to for some unforeseen reasons. We calculate this ratio by dividing Universal's current liabilities into its current assets. In the company's latest quarter, the current ratio came in at 4.15. Here again, interestingly, we see a declining trend over the past few years. Furthermore, if we take Universal's inventory out of the equation, we get a quick ratio of 1.15 which is definitely lower than its 5-year average.

What is the issue here? Well, although, Universal's assets have remained pretty stable above $1.6 billion, inventory now makes up $1.015 billion of that total. This brings risk to the table because Universal's inventory now is close to 50% of the firm's annual sales (TTM). Suffice it to say, this trend warrants watching over the next few quarters.

Non-current Assets

Universal's non-current assets are primarily made up of property plant & equipment ($369 million), equity & investments ($85 million), goodwill ($173 million) and intangible assets ($68 million). PPE has remained pretty stable in recent times, which is what we like generally. Goodwill only recently came out to the balance sheet through the acquisitions, so it will be interesting to see if this line item will prove itself on the income statement over time.

Return On Assets

To see how efficient Universal's assets are at generating earnings, we go to the return on assets metric. As we can see from the chart below, ROA began to increase last year when we got that MACD crossover. Over a trailing twelve-month average, Universal's ROA comes in at just over 4% which means we are still over 6% shy of Universal's 5-year average. Suffice it to say, Universal's assets are actually underperforming at present so we should see a lift here to bring us back towards the mean.

Universal Corporation - Return on Assets Stockcharts.com

Short-Term Debt Versus Long-Term Debt

At the end of Q3, Universal's short-term debt came in at $185 million whereas long-term debt amounted to $518 million. At present, the cash balance does not cover the short-term debt, which is why we always prefer higher cash and less inventory trends rather than vice-versa. Universal's debt to equity ratio came in at 0.41 in Q2, which again shows a rising trend over the past five years. The impact of this debt can be seen on the income statement through the declining trend in the interest coverage ratio which now comes in at 6.5 over a trailing twelve-month average.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity came in at $1.297 billion at the end of the latest second quarter, which means there has been minimal change in net-worth over the past 5 years. Furthermore, inventory, goodwill and debt have all risen (as a percentage of corresponding equity) within this timeframe which brings more risk to the table. The question then becomes whether the sizable dividend is the right course of action from a longevity standpoint for Universal. Dividend investors also like to see strong capital gains on their positions, but share price appreciation becomes difficult in the long run when equity is not growing on the balance sheet.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, based on the trends we have discussed above, we do not believe shares will have the necessary momentum to break above long-term resistance on this present rally. Trends in liquidity and solvency have been weakening somewhat as management continues to plough $70+ million per year into the dividend. We look forward to continued coverage.