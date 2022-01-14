BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) reported strong earnings and provided guidance for the next quarter above estimates, leading to a positive share price reaction. Despite this, its shares are still trading at a relatively undemanding multiple, providing a good entry point for long-term investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Q4 Earnings Analysis

TSMC has announced its 4Q 2021 results, beating market expectations at the bottom-line, while its revenues missed slightly estimates. Nevertheless, TSMC has maintained a strong operating performance and reviewed upwards its revenue growth guidance for the coming years, while it also increased its capital expenditures for the next year compared to previous expectations, being both factors positive signals about strong demand for its manufacturing capabilities over the medium to long term.

At the beginning of this week, TSMC had already reported Q4 2021 revenues, which amounted to $15.8 billion (+21% YoY), beating estimates (the market was expecting $15.7 billion) and the company's own guidance of quarterly revenues to be between $15.4-15.7 billion.

This strong performance is above TSMC's medium-term target of revenue growth between 10-15%, showing that TSMC has benefited from the chip shortage that shows no sign of abating and strong customer demand for its advanced manufacturing capabilities in the smaller nodes.

A signal that the chip shortage should continue in 2022 are delivery times, which according to Susquehanna Financial Group increased by six days in December compared to the previous month, to 25.8 weeks. This is the longest lag between the time of order and delivery of chips since Susquehanna started to collect data in 2017, which bodes quite well for TSMC's utilization rate of its manufacturing capacity, and could be a support for potential price hikes during the next 6-12 months.

In 4Q 2021, its EPS was $1.15, beating estimates by $0.04 per share. Its gross margin was 52.7%, near the top of its guidance, while operating margin of 41.7% was above its guidance of 39%-41%. For the full year, TSMC's revenues amounted to $56.8 billion (+24.9% YoY), while geographically some 66% of its revenues were generated from customers based in North America, such as Apple (AAPL) NVIDIA (NVDA) or Qualcomm (QCOM).

By platform, HPC and smartphones represented the bulk of revenues (81% of total) in 2021, while other platforms (IoT, automotive, etc) had much smaller weight, a profile that is not expected to change much in the next few years.

By technology, the most advanced ones (5nm and 7nm) represented about half of total revenues, increasing the weight on total revenues compared to the previous year. This trend is expected to continue in 2022 as demand for advanced chips is very strong, with the company possibly starting volume production of 3nm in the last quarter of 2022 expanding its technological leadership over competitors.

revenue by technology TSMC

Regarding cash flow generation, TSMC maintained a strong free cash flow generation capacity during 2021, given that its operating cash flow was about $35 billion and was enough to finance its capital expenditures and dividend distributions. This is a strong financial profile and enables TSMC to maintain a rock-solid balance sheet, which is key to deliver a sustainable dividend over the long term.

TSMC's current quarterly dividend is about $0.50 per share, which lead to a forward dividend yield of about 1.40%, thus TSMC yield appeal continues to be relatively low even though within the technology sector it has an above-average dividend yield.

TSMC Guidance & Cash Flow

The company's guidance for the next quarter was above expectations, given that TSMC expects revenues to be between $16.6-17.2 billion in the next quarter, some 5% ahead of estimates. TSMC also increased its medium term targets, expecting now to grow annual revenues between 15-20%, while previously was targeting 10-15% growth per year.

This shows that the semiconductor industry is in a secular growth trend that goes beyond the current chip shortage, boding quite well for strong growth over the next decade for the leading companies operating in these industries, like TSMC. As the global foundry leader, TSMC is one the key beneficiaries of strong demand for chips for several applications, such as high-performance computing, the internet of things, or even from industrial applications or the automotive sector.

Another sign that demand is expected to remain strong for many years was TSMC's announcement of higher capex in 2022, targeting a level between $40-44 billion, an increase of about 40% YoY in the middle of the range. This is impressive given that TSMC's capex was $30.1 billion in 2021, which represented an increase of 73% compared to 2020.

Considering that TSMC is expected to report revenues around $70 billion in 2022, this means that capital intensity (capex/revenues) will increase to a ratio of 57-63% this year, a much higher level than in its recent history (its average ratio was 36% from 2016-2020).

Capex TSMC

A side effect of increased capex from TSMC is higher demand for other companies in the semiconductor industry, namely equipment manufacturers, such as ASML (ASML) or Applied Materials (AMAT). In my personal portfolio I'm particularly bullish on ASML, and increased capex from its largest customer is certainly positive for its revenues and earnings in the coming quarters reinforcing my bullish stance on the Dutch company.

This is not only just justified by TSMC's capex spending in 2022, but also due to high investment in following years, in which I expect capital intensity to return to more 'normal levels' of about 30-40% of annual revenues. This means that TSMC's capex should drop to $30-35 billion per year from 2023-2025, still a very high level compared to its history before 2021.

On the other hand, TSMC's high investments have a negative implication on free cash flow, which was only about $5 billion in 2021 and is likely to become negative this year. As capex decreased after that, free cash is likely to gradually improve, but nevertheless given that TSMC has a very large size measured by its enterprise value of around $600 billion, its free cash flow yield is expected to remain somewhat low over the next three to four years.

FCF TSMC

Assuming that by 2024 the company will reduce its capital intensity to a more reasonable ratio, TSMC will be in a strong position due to its solid balance sheet and good FCF generation, enabling it to return most of its FCF to shareholders. This means that TSMC should be able to increase gradually its dividends in the coming year, while after 2024 may be much more aggressive regarding its shareholder remuneration policy both through a growing dividend and potential share buybacks.

Conclusion

TSMC has reported solid financial figures and delivered a positive outlook for the coming quarters and beyond, through its revised annual revenue growth target and higher capex related to 2022. TSMC's share price reaction was strong today, while in the past year it has underperformed other large semiconductor companies.

TSMC is currently trading at about 27x forward earnings, which seems to be somewhat undemanding for a leading company in its segment and that is exposed to secular growth trends, like high-performance computing and 5G, which are expected to support growth for many years. Therefore, TSMC is a good pick in the semiconductor sector right now for long-term investors that want to be exposed to these growth trends over the coming years.