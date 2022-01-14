The Most Important Charts For 2022

Summary

  • The market has started pricing in three hikes from the Federal Reserve to combat inflation.
  • Even in the high inflation decades of the 1970s and 1980s, dividend growth kept up with over 6% inflation for 20-years - beating inflation over that period.
  • The strong performance in the technology sector has caused the weight on non-dividend paying stocks to rise such that dividend payers have fallen to 75% of the S&P 500.

The word Inflation in blue against a yellow background. Several positiv percentage numbers as symbol for rising inflation.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

In our view the most important market issue this year, aside from the coronavirus, is inflation.

The market has started pricing in three hikes from the Federal Reserve to combat inflation. We think there is an upside risk to these rate hike forecasts.

Our Senior Investment Strategy Advisor, Jeremy Siegel, is the most aggressive with his calls that the Fed needs to get to over 2% for the Fed Funds Rate by year-end. That is nowhere near consensus and could create volatility in the markets if this forecast materializes.

Where should investors focus to protect purchasing power from the high inflation we see?

Bonds and cash are offering disappointing options.

The yield on the Treasury Inflation-Adjusted 10-Year Bonds - a very common choice for those who want inflation protection - have negative yields. Going back to its inception in 1997, when the Treasury first issued these securities, the average yield has been 1.5% - we are currently 2.5% below the long-term average TIPs yield.

A -1% TIPS yield implies you are handing the government $100 today and accepting $90 after inflation purchasing power 10 years later.

That seems wild and crazy in our view - but it is the current market dynamic.

10-Year U.S. TIPS Yields (1/31/1997-12/31/2021)

10 Year US TIPS Yield

Bloomberg, FRED

In our view, what you need are real assets that seek to provide positive returns but also hedge inflation. Stocks are such as an asset.

When you look at the long-term cash dividends on the S&P 500 going back to the inception of the index in 1957, inflation has averaged 3.6% but cash dividends have provided real growth on top of inflation.

This 2% real growth is one reason why we call stocks 'Super TIPS,' where stocks have provided purchasing power above the rate of inflation over the long term.

Even in the high inflation decades of the 1970s and 1980s, dividend growth kept up with over 6% inflation for 20-years - beating inflation over that period.

S&P Dividends CPI Inflation

Bob Shiller

Some of the early behavioral finance work from Bob Shiller looks at the changes in the income stream of stocks - the underlying cash flows to investors - and stock prices and questioned why stock prices moved so much in excess of those fundamentals. That steady march higher in cash flows can be seen with the annual dividends per share on the S&P 500 over the last 11 years.

In 2020, during the pandemic, there were 42 companies in the S&P 500 that suspended dividends, but overall regular cash dividends per share were virtually unchanged.

In 2021, only one company suspended dividends and dividends per share grew 3.5%.

S&P 500 Index Dividends per Share

S&P 500 Index Dividends per Share

S&P

The strong performance in the technology sector has caused the weight on non-dividend paying stocks to rise such that dividend payers have fallen to 75% of the S&P 500 (after approaching 90% in 2013). This is one reason that yields have dropped - in addition to strong price performance ahead of dividend growth.

Weight of Dividend-Paying S&P 500 Companies

Weight of Dividend-Paying S&P 500 Companies

S&P

But when you remove non-dividend paying stocks from the universe, you can see index yields move higher.

  • An index of 300 large-cap dividend-paying stocks (WTLDI) has an index yield approximately double that of the S&P 500.
  • The mid-cap index and small-cap indexes have more than double the dividend yields of the comparable cap-weighted counterparts and that is because those indexes have even less of their weight in dividend-paying stocks.
  • Yields can be increased even further if you select based on high dividends.

We have talked about how in today's macro environment, a stock's duration (or sensitivity to interest rates) is going to be a prime factor. Stocks with current cash flows are trading as lower duration assets - while the mega-growth stocks have been getting repriced aggressively to start 2022.

Given the historical long-term nature of tech out-performance and the large adjustment we still see in the Fed cycle, this will be a theme we come back to again and again in 2022.

Indicated Dividend Yield

Dividend Yield

WisdomTreet FactSet

Important Risks Related to this Article

Past performance is not indicative of future results. You cannot invest directly in an index. Index performance does not represent actual fund or portfolio performance. A fund or portfolio may differ significantly from the securities included in the index. Index performance assumes reinvestment of dividends but does not reflect any management fees, transaction costs, brokerage commissions on transactions. Such fees, expense and commissions would reduce returns.

Jeremy Schwartz, CFA, Global Chief Investment Officer

Jeremy Schwartz has served as our Global Chief Investment Officer since November 2021 and leads WisdomTree's investment strategy team in the construction of WisdomTree's equity indexes, quantitative active strategies and multi-asset model portfolios. Mr. Schwartz joined WisdomTree in May 2005 as a Senior Analyst, adding to his responsibilities in February 2007 as Deputy Director of Research and thereafter, from October 2008 to October 2018, as Director of Research and from November 2018 to November 2021 as Global Head of Research. Prior to joining WisdomTree, he was head research assistant for Professor Jeremy Siegel and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. Mr. Schwartz also is co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper, What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500? He received his B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and hosts the Wharton Business Radio program Behind the Markets on SiriusXM 132. Mr. Schwartz is also a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Matt Wagner, CFA Associate, Research

Matt Wagner joined WisdomTree in May 2017 as an Analyst on the Research team. In his current role as an Associate, he supports the creation, maintenance, and reconstitution of our indexes and actively managed ETFs. Matt started his career at Morgan Stanley, working as an analyst in Treasury Capital Markets from 2015 to 2017 where he focused on unsecured funding planning, execution and risk management. Matt graduated from Boston College in 2015 with a B.A. in International Studies with a concentration in Economics. In 2020, he earned a Certificate in Advanced Valuation from NYU Stern. Matt is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Original Post

This article was written by

WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
