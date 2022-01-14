Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund is run by Nuveen and its primary objective is "current income through investments in taxable municipal securities." This is a sector (and fund) that I cover regularly, although it has been a year since I wrote about NBB. At that point, I had turned towards a modest, neutral rating as I saw some headwinds on the horizon. In hindsight, this was spot on. Over the past year, NBB's return has been almost exactly flat, while the equity market has had a bull run:

Given the time that has elapsed since my last article, I wanted to take another look at the fund to see if I should change my rating for 2022. After some thought, I continue to believe a neutral view is most appropriate. There are some definite positives that I see right now, but there are some macro-headwinds that also concern me that balance out this story. I will explain the pros and cons, as I see them, in detail below.

Valuation Level Supports Modest View

To begin, I want to touch on NBB's valuation. Typically, this fund is the cheapest of the three peers who make up the CEF universe when it comes to taxable munis. These include NBB, the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) and the Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB). I have owned all three at times in the past, often selecting NBB as a relative value at times. It would historically have a lower premium than the other two funds, which I view favorably as a more conservative investor.

Fast forward to today, and this dynamic does not exist at present. In fairness to NBB, its valuation is not a reason to avoid this fund. The premium is quite low, just under 1%, which supports buying now if one was so inclined. However, as the chart below will show, NBB is trading more in-line with its peers than it did just over a year ago, during my last article:

Fund Premium in Dec 2020 Premium Currently NBB 2.91% 0.99% BBN 7.32% 1.30% GBAB 7.57% 1.91%

Source: BlackRock; Nuveen; Guggenheim

Again, this is not to suggest that NBB is too expensive. On the surface, it is reasonable, and it is certainly cheaper than where it stood just over a year ago.

However, if we are looking for value, we see that both BBN and GBAB, while sitting with higher premiums, have seen these premiums narrow more significantly than NBB. With CEFs, it is often very difficult to know where a fund is going to go next, such as whether it will revert back to its historical trading range or start a new trading range. But my point is that if one is bullish on the sector and expects these funds to move back towards their longer term premium averages, there is more opportunity in both BBN and GBAB. By contrast, if one wants relative value, NBB still has it, but much less than it has in the past. Ultimately, I don't see a major red flag here, nor a compelling buy signal, hence why I mentioned this supports my neutral view.

NBB Less Duration Risk, But Is It Enough?

I will now move in to probably the biggest headwind facing fixed-income products right now. This includes taxable munis, and just about every bond asset in the world at the moment. This is interest rate risk, and is at the forefront of investor's minds as we begin 2022. While last year we saw yields spike and then retreat, investors are looking at a much different twelve months ahead if all goes according to plan.

The reason being is that inflation has not cooled down the way some thought, and the Fed's initial "transitory" messaging turned out to be flat out wrong. This has prompted the Fed to offer more hawkish guidance, and some major market plays, such as Goldman Sachs (GS), now expecting up to four interest rate hikes by the Fed this year.

This begs the question - why? The reason is that inflation has been running red hot of late. Rather than moderating as 2021 went on, inflation actually accelerated, which was a consistent theme right through the end of the year:

CPI Breakdown Yahoo Finance

Given this reality, I have been adjusting my portfolio towards less duration exposure. I have written multiple articles on this topic, which is why I have shed some municipal holdings, have moved completely away from aggregate bonds, and have tried to diversify beyond U.S. borders to limit concentration risk when it comes to central bank movements.

From this mindset, where does NBB fit in? On this front, there is some good and bad, which again helps validate why I am not shifting my neutral rating. The good is that when we look at NBB compared to its peers, we again see an advantage. If inflation does remain high, and investors do want to limit their portfolio's exposure to duration, then we see NBB is the right pick out of the three:

Fund Duration NBB 7.72 BBN 13.43 GBAB 9.99

Source: BlackRock; Nuveen; Guggenheim

The conclusion that I would draw here is that if an investor absolutely must start a taxable muni position right now - NBB is probably the safest play. This works under the assumption that inflation is not over, yields will tick higher, and the Fed will move on rates within the next quarter or two. If these situations do not materialize, then the duration risk is minimized, but I do expect all three of those attributes to come to pass. With that in mind, NBB offers some relative safety, compared to the other two options.

Despite that dynamic, we have to recognize that a duration nearing 8 years is not "low". While it is lower than comparable CEFs, it is still quite a bit of interest rate risk, more than I would want to take in this environment. This balancing act of being relatively attractive compared to other taxable muni options, yet still being quite sensitive to rate changes, again supports the view that investors should tread carefully.

Recent Income Boost Is Positive

My next point is probably the most positive of any attribute I will cover. This relates to NBB as an income play, which I do still see the merit in. The reason being is that while yields are trending higher in 2022 and the Fed is expected to act sooner than later, absolute rates still remain very low. Yes, this could change, but the Fed is not going to go crazy with rate hikes in pretty much all scenarios. This means the hunt for yield will remain alive and well this calendar year, and NBB's yield over 5.75% is certainly attractive.

Beyond just considering the absolute yield the fund offers, another point to consider is quality of the yield. Fortunately, NBB gives us some confidence in this regard because the fund has recently increased its distribution. While this happened back in the summer, that is still pretty recent, and occurred since my most last review. While any type of increase is usually positive, NBB pumped its distribution by an impressive 9%, which is quite surprisingly given the low rate environment we saw in 2021:

Dividend Increase Seeking Alpha

The simple takeaway here is this gives readers some assurance this yield is sustainable, since it was recently raised. Beyond that, NBB's yield is high on the surface so, despite being taxable, it will likely continue to draw investor interest.

Munis As A Whole Remain In Demand

Another attribute working in NBB's favor is that municipal bonds as a whole continue to see historically high levels of investor demand. This is true across both the tax-exempt and taxable space, with 2021 being the third year in a row of robust net inflows in to the mutual funds and ETFs that hold these underlying bonds:

Net Flows To Munis CNBC

This is generally a positive - it means investors in funds like NBB are in good company and have plenty of momentum to support their position. It also helps keep a lid on any forthcoming correction. Demand is high enough that it should help municipals find a bottom fairly quickly in my view.

Of course, this story again is not all one-sided and positive. While inflows and demand have been strong in recent years, this has been counter-balanced by the fact that supply has simultaneously been at records as well:

Muni Supply Bloomberg

To reiterate, this is not specific to NBB. These trends, strong inflows and record issuance, impact the broader muni market. NBB is a piece of it, but readers will have to balance this dynamic no matter which muni fund they choose. The overall reasoning here is municipals do not appear to be strong buys or sells right now. These are generally not trading vehicles, but a chance for measured and structured positions that deliver attractive income. The environment now supports that longer term view, so deciding whether or not to buy NBB at the moment really depends on one's outlook, their need for income, and how much cash they have on hand that must be deployed. For me, I don't see a pressing need to invest the dry powder I have, so will remain patient here.

Bottom line

NBB's return has been about as flat as flat can be over the past year. Given the inflationary environment, this means a loss in real terms, so investors are right to be critical of this fund for the time being. Fortunately, there are some definite bright spots. The distribution boost over the summer was welcomed, the premium has narrowed to be very close to par value, and municipals as a whole keep on drawing investor dollars. Yet, there are reasons to be cautious. Duration risk is high, albeit less than alternative taxable muni funds. Further, supply in the muni space continues to be robust, and that could weigh on prices if demand does not remain high in 2022. With all this in mind, I am keeping a wait-and-see approach in place for NBB, and suggest investors approach the fund cautiously at this time.