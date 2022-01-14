My Portfolio Strategy For 2022: Earnings Trounce The Fed

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

How Often Does the Fed "Get it Right?"

The Federal Reserve Act was passed and signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson on December 23, 1913. This act created the "Federal Reserve System" by establishing twelve regional Federal Reserve Banks which were jointly responsible for managing the country's money supply, making loans, providing oversight of all banks, and serving as a lender of last resort.

1933 Banking Act created the Federal Open Market Committee, which oversees the Federal Reserve's open market operations. A more recent amendment requires the Federal Reserve "to promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates." That is the definition we have come to think of, as citizens and investors, as being the most important mission of the Fed.

This is not always an easy job. If the Fed and the various administrations that have relied upon their counsel would accept the fact that no one knows what curve balls will come their way and temper their projections, predictions, SWAGs, and actions that follow, we would rely less upon hoary old maxims to make our investment decisions.

The Fed's forecast, comments and public testimony on rates, core inflation, GDP growth and unemployment are all part of the essential formulary that leads the Fed to forecast what its next move will be. Do you imagine that they are close to accurate most of the time? To be of value to assist you in your investing decisions, this august body must be pretty good at crunching the numbers and divining the future, right?

50% is what we would derive from merely flipping a coin.

Rosenberg Research's chief economist, David Rosenberg, has crunched the numbers since 2012:

Dating back to 2012, the Fed's forecasts on rates have been correct 37% of the time.

The Fed's projections on core inflation do not fare quite as well. They were only accurate 29% of the time.

In making decisions based upon their best estimates on the course of unemployment? 24% of the time.

Finally, in discerning the path of gross domestic product growth, 17% of the time.

Please note that the period from 2012 to 2021 has been a period of low interest rates and, by and large, stellar corporate earnings

Don't fight the Fed? Which Fed are we fighting and why would we give them such credit? Of course if the Fed decides to raise rates 4, 5, 6 or more percent, borrowing will become prohibitively expensive, many will be denied credit, and the economy will enter into a recession. Entering into a recession is not a great time to enter new positions.

Ah, but there is one set of circumstances which suggest the Fed's planned rate increases should not cause you to sell off your investments and place the cash under your mattress. This benevolent event happens when:

Rates are coming from a point so low that three or even four ¼ point rises do not make lending too expensive, and When earnings are likely to be robust for most of the shares you might want to own.

Fed Rate Hikes, Earnings and The Markets

Four Fed raises over the next year "might" take rates to near 3%. Over the past 50 years, since 1971, the Fed has raised the target fed funds rate 103 times. And, short term panic, during those months it was raised, the S&P 500 increased at an average annualized pace of just +1.3%. (This compares to a +9.2% annualized return for "all" months.

However, we are indebted to James Paulsen of The Leuthold Group for delving more deeply into these numbers. It seems the negative effect on the stock market caused by Fed tightening was only concerning if real earnings declined.

As Mr. Paulsen states succinctly, "For 50 years, rising earnings have neutralized Fed rate hikes! When the fed funds rate was boosted while trailing 12-month S&P 500 real EPS fell (42 monthly occurrences), the S&P 500 suffered an average-annualized monthly drop of almost -10% and experienced a monthly loss 57% of the time." But "of the 61 months when the Fed raised the funds rate while S&P 500 real EPS increased, the S&P 500 posted an average-annualized price gain of +9.7% and experienced a monthly loss just 43% of the time."

Of course, investor reaction is not limited to any single month. However, the biggest issue we face as investors is managing risk, not managing performance. With this historic background we have an anchor that public opinion and media fear-mongering cannot take from us.

I am confident that the Fed will raise rates and many will panic because of it. I also am confident that corporate earnings will increase across the board in 2022. Some will fail to do so, some will do so at a reasonable rate, and some will knock the ball out of the park. I do not believe a 1% or 2% Fed increase will upset the 9% to 11% rise I see in corporate earnings this year.

As I have stated so often in my client and Investor's Edge subscriber letters and articles, "It's all about the earnings." With omicron and its successors being quite transmissible but, if history is any guide, less and less virulent, more people globally will return to work, manufacturing plants will re-open, goods will be produced and the current demand-driven inflation (too much money chasing too few goods) will give way to a flood of goods as the global supply chains unsnarl.

This is the most likely scenario I see for 2022 and that is why I am using the current pullback to round out some positions and initiate new ones in anticipation of higher corporate earnings on the immediate horizon.

How I Will Invest in 2022

In the short term, and only for the short term, I am looking opportunistically for companies that benefit from a supply chain that is simultaneously sluggish and clogged. This has led me to purchase and suggest for SA readers' due diligence of companies like ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). That article is here: Put Some ZIP In Your Portfolio With Maritime Shipper ZIM.

FYI, I and many of my clients also own CMRE, DAC, and MPZZF in the global shipping universe, as well. We also hold a number of commodity companies in the energy and materials sectors that benefit from the fear of inflation.

But these are mostly short-term investments, a few of which I have already begun to place trailing stops on. What I am filling my portfolio with on the current pullback are more traditional mainline firms. My bias is to place emphasis on the asset classes that do best in times of expansion:

US large-cap growth

US large-cap core and, to a lesser extent,

US large-cap value

Certain kinds of (mostly US) real estate and

SMID growth / SMID core.

There are times when an ETF, which typically holds the good, the bad and the ugly, is still the best way to gain early or immediate access to an industry, a sector or an entire asset class. But once I have that entrée, I like to find the crème de la crème of the companies themselves. This makes me continue my hunt for the individual innovators I believe will be the titans of tomorrow.

FYI, I see nothing on the horizon that would indicate I should elevate my cash position, buy fixed income of any type, or buy precious metals (though I may add to our industrial metals and commodity holdings) -- or do more than dabble in developed and developing nations beyond the North American continent.

I believe the US is the place to be in 2022 and that earnings across the asset classes I have suggested above will best anything the Fed might do this year.

