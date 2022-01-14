Leonidas Santana/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We're looking at Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY), the largest publicly-listed business in France and one of the largest retailers in the entire world.

This company, which I hope you might have heard of, operates a global chain of supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, and hypermarkets. Operations are found in 30 regions/nations across the world, with a total store count of over 12,000.

Let's look at what makes this company tick and why you should consider investing.

Looking At Carrefour

The operations of supermarkets and grocery chains need no description. Carrefour sells, in its 12,000+ stores what supermarkets typically sell in stores.

Founded in 1958 and inspired by American models, the company was the first European business to open a hypermarket, combining the supermarket and department store mode. They were also among the first in Europe to launch their own private product label, Produits Libres, which was initially comprised of store-brand oil, biscuits, milk, pasta, and other things, sold in completely white, unbranded packages at massive discounts.

Today, this company represents one of the largest retailers in all of Europe. In fact, in Europe, it's market-leading - and it's only behind Walmart in terms of size, making it one of the largest retail companies in the world.

Fundamentals are solid – for the most part. The company is investment-grade rated (BBB) and has a dividend, following a near-doubling (or perhaps we should say “normalization”) in 2020, of 3-3.5%.

Debt is under control and the company has an adj. net debt/EBITDA of around 2.7X. It's higher than some, but not exactly "worrying" as such.

The hypermarket store format, much like for Walmart, has been the historical key to revenue growth here, but the convenience store model has been key to driving customers as well due to change in consumer patterns calling for a well-balanced geographical exposure and price/mix.

Omni-channel retail including online is the name of the game across Carrefours markets, including conveniences like Click-and-collect services.

In a bit of an organizational twist, Carrefour also has a well-managed insurance operation under its corporate umbrella, generating €6.3 billion in outstanding credit and accounting for around 2% of annual revenues. These services are available in legacy markets such as France, Spain, and Brazil.

The biggest markets by far for Carrefour are France, Spain, and Brazil. France alone represents 44% of group profit. This means that France is more important than virtually every other market.

While the company has 35 market exposures including Spain, Asian Markets, Middle East, non-France EU markets including Belgium, Italy, and Eastern Europe as well as African markets, it remains highly dependent on its legacy markets.

The company's branded stores represent every size, from Walmart-like hypermarkets in massive sizes, to corner stores such as this one.

Both of them, and everything in between, is Carrefour.

Recent years, especially the last decade, have been a very mixed bag for Carrefour. Its strong legacy positions in France and Spain have allowed Carrefour to push capital for international expansion - not dissimilar to some European telco's - but the results for these expansions are very mixed.

Because of extremely low sales contribution from these new segments, the investments and international advantages were quickly overshadowed by slowing growth, margins, and greater omnichannel-based competition in France.

Much like in the rest of the world, competitors were not idle - and massive discounters were increasing in numbers. The company's 2004-2010 focus in conjunction with the financial crisis meant that other discounters had a much freer range of legacy markets than you might have seen in the US. Carrefour was in fact very late in starting to push price/mix actions.

I'm not talking about foodstuffs here by the way - I'm talking about the company's department store portion in the hypermarkets which lost sales volume to internet/e-commerce sales, as well as specialized department store items/categories, also losing sales volume for things like appliances.

In the years leading up to the financial recession, Carrefour lost 11% of its gross sales in the European segment, gaining only 8% back on an international basis. Add to this that both China and Brazil, the main contributors to this international growth are showing a slowdown, and one must ask oneself if this investment was, in the end, worth it as opposed to focusing on staying competitive in legacy.

Carrefour then changed this, and successfully refocused and recovered its European momentum, while at the same time retaining some impressive market share and momentum in markets like China. The company is currently the fifth-largest retailer in China with a 3.1% market share and the best-known French brand in the Asian nation. Brazil is seeing some upside as well, despite recent store closures and downsizing, and is still the leading retailer in all of Brazil.

My view is that despite Brazil and the currency being some of the worst-hit in the entire world, food will remain a recession-proof and defensive play - and Carrefours operations in Brazil will remain profitable and "good".

Recent results from FY20 confirm the solid momentum the company is currently on, following the challenges faced between 2011-2018.

Carrefour 2018-2020 Trends Carrefour Presentation

In terms of its e-commerce operations, which was one of the things that weren't working, these are at the very least maintained in the main four markets of France, Spain, China, and Brazil. Like large retailers and grocery players in other markets, Carrefour has been primarily focusing on inorganic growth strategies for these markets. It finds the most popular platforms and buys them out.

One of the biggest issues for Carrefour is that no amount of small inorganic growth M&As can outpace its competitors in legacy markets that have adapted to e-commerce before Carrefour. This has left the company in third place in its home market after Amazon (AMZN) and Casino. The same trend is, unfortunately, true in China, where its reliance on the hypermarket combo supermarket/department store model caused the company to mostly miss the omnichannel transition including e-commerce. The company launched its platforms no earlier than 2015, and back then these were only "trials". At this time, they were already starting to compete with Alibaba (BABA), and the competition in this market is fierce. The company isn't the leader in Spain either, even if things here are looking somewhat better.

There you have the high picture of Carrefour as it is.

It's a fundamentally sound retailer/discounter in both food and department store sales with market-leading legacy positions in several core markets. Its focus, due to the sales exposure, needs to be on France, but the secondary markets of Spain, Brazil, and China also contribute. It has a decent yield in terms of dividends, but a bit of a problematic position in e-commerce, where due to management, it essentially missed 5-8 years of growth when it could have been the first mover on many of its important markets.

The Issues

The company's core issues are on its operational side.

Carrefour has gone through multiple savings and efficiency plans to improve its struggling low-end margins, and this journey is far from done.

Carrefour Savings Plan Carrefour Presentation

Recent years have seen significant CapEx as the company pushes capital to remodel its legacy stores, upgrade IT and do things that other companies did a decade ago. Modeling forward CapEx still requires outsized considerations of the north of €1.5-€2 billion per year. During its difficult years, Carrefour consistently failed to deliver positive free cash flow (before debt payments), and this impacted the company's dividends which were insufficiently covered by cash flow and therefore paid out in the form of shares - not only pressuring the share price through common shareholder dilution but investor confidence.

On the debt side, the company has consolidated most of its liabilities and managed to extend its average maturities. Carrefour still has an above-average cost of debt for a European major and is currently calculated at 4.55%, a current credit/debt spread of 300 bps. Not exactly impressive in a negative interest environment where Scandinavian Real Estate like Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF) manages sub-2% borrowing to a spread of less than 200 bps.

Furthermore, for more than a decade and worsening during the doldrum years, Carrefour's margins have significantly lagged their competition. I view the share price discount the market has been applying to Carrefour for over a decade as quite justified given this margin variance. The generation of free cash flow has not been good.

For the past few years, the combined pressures of coming late to the omnichannel/e-commerce party, declining margins, and dividend decisions impacting the share price have pushed this retailer down - but this changed in 2020-2021.

The Upside - Both 2021 And Current

Carrefour changed in early 2020-2021, after several quarters and 2020 of operational improvement and restoration of a proper dividend.

Following a sharp drop, Carrefour became an M&A target. The first out to offer to buy the company was Canadian-based operator Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF), at a 30% share price premium which at the time was "okay", as the company to my mind was trading below fair value. (At least to anyone not giving credence to DCF analysis or book value premiums).

However, this offer was shot down with the power of a howitzer when the French Government stepped in and said "Non!"

Shareholders and investors familiar with European, and specifically French markets, should not be surprised by this development.

The same argument was made when Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) was at similar premiums due to takeover offers. Even compared to my home nation, French considerations in such buyouts or takeovers are very nationalistic, and it's not actually that rare for the government to step in here and stop them on the basis of "national safety".

In late 2021, Carrefour declined a friendly takeover/combination offer from French peer Auchan (No symbol) (70% cash, 30% shares). Auchan is also one of the largest retailers in the world and is the 35th largest employer on earth, especially big in France. It's not to any degree publicly available. 95% of the company is owned by the French Mulliez Family.

Now, recently (early January 2022), we were once again given indication that Auchan is preparing a second bid for Carrefour. Since the last deal offer from Auchan, the stock had essentially bounced up, appreciating 10% for a monthly gain of nearly 17%. The past 30 days, the company is up almost 15%.

Avanza, Carrefour Share price Carrefour Share Price

So, to my view, the upside in Carrefour is two-fold.

To the first, Carrefour is extremely undervalued to its peers and its actual value of what it is/how it performs. Recent-year performance confirms an overall upward trajectory for the company's current operations, and there don't seem to be any major catalysts for this to decline. My forecasts for Carrefour for 2022-2023 are positive.

Carrefour Improvements Carrefour Presentation

France is seeing the strongest growth in over 20 years. The company, as I see things, is turning things around.

The second, the current valuation doesn't include the potential of an appealing all-cash M&A.

Local risks to this? Equity analysts, including AlphaValue, do point to the risk of the upcoming presidential election which could hinder M&A's resulting in job losses.

The Valuation

Valuation for Carrefour remains very appealing. In light of the 2019-2021 operational improvements that show no signs of stopping, I view these latest years as a turning point for a downward trajectory of over a decade, disappointing shareholders with poor returns as well as dividends.

The company has finally normalized the dividend. The expected dividend for 2021, payable in 2022 is €0.53/share, indicating a forward yield of 3.35%.

European peers include Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY), Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSAIY), Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUIF), Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOY), Colryut (OTCPK:CUYTY) and Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDY). International peers include Walmart (WMT). A peer average for these companies come in at high P/E's of above 14-15X, though a lot of that is coming from US averages, with local's like Casino and Colryut trading below 7X P/E at this time.

Still, Carrefour at a current P/E of 12.5X trades at a massive discount to most of its local peers, and some of its international ones. The company's yield is higher than most of its peers.

I give Carrefour DCF estimates of €24 on the very low side and around €29.5 on the high side. Even with the most conservative cash flow growth rates, with some of the highest-scenario CapEx/sales ratios and pressured variables, you're still ending up at an indicative DCF that's potentially higher than what Auchan offered a few months back.

An upside is also present on the EV/EBITDA side, where Carrefour trades at less than 5X, with European peers at around 6X average, and US averages at almost 11X (Source: FactSet, S&P Global)

So - on a P/E, DCF, EV/EBITDA, and book value basis, Carrefour is trading at a discount to most of its peers - not all - but Carrefour isn't the only company in Europe facing issues at the moment. In fact, I would say that in terms of an investment opportunity when disregarding the risk factor, there are better opportunities available here. However, with a combined risk-reward ratio, I see Carrefour as an excellent bet with multiple potential upsides here.

I give Carrefour a current share price target of €22/share, representing not only the offer but a conservative midpoint of my own calculations as well as analyst consensus.

Concluding Carrefour

This article is the free version of a premium article posted some time ago on iREIT on Alpha, which looks into potential M&A, the risks, the valuation including targets from European equity analysts, S&P Global, investment alternatives with higher upside, as well as more expansive disclosures on financials affecting valuation. None of these things change the thesis, and the price target is the same – but they offer further insight and expertise into our thinking and considerations.

Carrefour is among the largest retailers in the entire world, despite still struggling with the transition into a hypermarket/e-commerce model. The downsides of the company are well-known, including the potential need to overhaul its non-France geographies as well as address the declining legacy market share. While things are moving in the right direction, management needs to turn up the dial on e-commerce focus and realize the fact that things are still a bit too expensive compared to Carrefour's peers.

However, the upside is significant - from fundamentals and market shares to potential M&As.

This gives us a very split view of Carrefour and one where I end up in the "positive" camp, considering the company is around 20%+ undervalued even at today's share price.

The relevant ADR for Carrefour is CRRFY, a 0.2X ADR. The ADR shows you quickly, and effectively, how poor a long-term investment Carrefour has been over the past 15 years. Note especially the absolute horror show of a decline starting 2012 and forward.

F.A.S.T graphs, Carrefour ADR F.A.S.T graphs

Annualized RoR is negative 1.2%. However, past returns aren't necessarily indicative of future ones, and in this case, I do believe the upside is significant. I also want to remind you, dear subscribers, of another company that was spoken about as though it was failing a few years back.

You might have heard of it - it's Walmart.

F.A.S.T graphs, Carrefour ADR F.A.S.T graphs

While Walmart's decline is in no way as serious or significant as Carrefour's, I remember well when contributors on Seeking Alpha were spelling doom, destruction, and bankruptcy for Walmart, declaring the Hypermarket model "dead".

I believe we're at the junction of a similar development with Carrefour, even if the returns might not be as good as Walmart. However, under even the most conservative 15X P/E multiples, the potential ROR given the 9-11% EPS growth rates are at around 25% annualized here.

F.A.S.T graphs, Carrefour ADR F.A.S.T graphs

The ADR is relatively liquid and shouldn't pose too many issues for people wishing to trade, buy or sell it.

That's my take on the company.

