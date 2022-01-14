imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) has long been known as one of the better managed companies in the industry. Ever since the founder, Harold Hamm, Executive Chairman "moved upstairs" a while back, shareholders have wondered how the next group of administrators would do. Harold Hamm purchased more than 4 million shares to bring his holdings in the company to nearly 80% of the outstanding shares in June 2020. The recent dividend increase to $0.20 per quarter along with the foray into the Permian ought to allay at least some of those fears. This new management group appears to be every bit as sharp and agile as the founder.

A very top line description of this is an absolute steal of a price. Even if one just considers the 92,000 leasehold acres, the sales price is slightly over $30,000 an acre for some very good Permian acreage. As shown below, this type of acreage can go for a good deal more than that gross price.

As I noted in a previous article, Pioneer Resources (PXD) tends to pay a lot more for acreage that management wants while selling "non-core" acreage at a far lower price. Here for example management paid about $3 billion or so more for the acreage purchased awhile back.

Shown below is the real interesting part of this acquisition by Continental.

Not only is this Permian acreage in premium places like Reeves County, Texas, but there are multiple intervals of oil as shown in the slide above. That means that this acreage will keep even a large company like Continental busy for a very long time.

Obviously, the target acreage is currently the most profitable. But back when I grew up (after the ice age is all the further, I get with my students) the most profitable acreage was usually for a vertical well of about 5,000 ft. that flows say 200 barrels of oil. In short, "most profitable" happens to be a moving target that changes with the advances in technology along with what is available. Investors with long memories may remember that the Bakken was originally "the place to be" until it was not. Much of the best acreage today was not even a potential thought back in the 1970's. Yet we now have all the oil we need.

In this case, there probably will not need to be much more of a technology advance to add more intervals onto the targeted area above. There is always the risk that technology stops advancing. Just as there is the risk that some other basin comes online that is cheaper than the Permian. But right now, this appears to be a relatively low risk venture into a very profitable situation for Continental. Just from the diagram above, the upside appears to be tremendous.

What is far more interesting is that Continental became a very large company by operating in basins that did not include the Permian. This company has a very large Bakken operation and a large Oklahoma presence.

Exceptional Cash Flow & Expanding Assets Enhancing Shareholder Value Continental Resources November 2021 Investor Presentation

Now it appears that management is expanding into two very "hot" basins. This is a more conservative strategy than the one that started the company because management in the latest case is purchasing existing production while getting more possibilities at a bargain level.

Paying attention to location costs is very important. Most companies do not show shareholders the spacing cost when they calculate publicly a well breakeven point. If wells are spaced at 100 acres for example, then Continental has a location cost of $8,000 to roughly $30,000 an acre that should be part of the breakeven calculation. $800,000 to maybe $3 million is a range that has a decent payback period. Management of course is using the $800,000 figure based upon the slide shown above. Shareholder may or may not agree.

But Pioneer paid roughly $64,000 for an acre. On 100 acre spacing the company would have a location cost of $6.4 million that is not part of the well breakeven costs that most companies present to shareholders. That is more than $3 million above just about any calculation possible for Continental. Such a pricing difference is hard to justify because well breakeven points are 6 months (give or take) on really good locations and two years on a minimum calculation to drill. But even at six months, these unconventional wells sustain such a high decline rate, that the flow rates are often 60% of the initial flow rates. That makes recovering the location cost far longer with the lower flow rate and lowers the overall profitability of the wells drilled on those locations.

Should an investor want to know why Continental avoided the Permian until now, the results above should easily answer the question. Continental has long had some of the best well results in the industry. When a company can demonstrate well results shown above without paying Permian acreage prices, then there really is no justifying the Permian prices. Just about any basin is cheaper than the Permian. Hence management waited for a buyers' market because that was the best use of corporate assets.

The company produces similarly outstanding results in the "high cost" Bakken Basin. But as shown above, the "high cost" part is probably a misnomer. Management reported that several Bakken wells drilled paid out in 4 months. A payout that short generally indicates an extremely high rate of return.

So the foray of management into the Permian is interesting in that this management produces darn good results in other basins without paying that Permian location price. Clearly the venture into the Permian had to be on the usual low cost terms upon which this management has been picking up acreage historically. It is also clear that they likely did their due diligence to pick up darn good acreage.

This management is maintaining the goal of industry leading low operating costs. Those operating expenses are far more typical of a dry gas producer than they are of an oil producing company.

The result is that net income is a huge margin when compared to revenues during this period of strong pricing. That is what is needed for satisfactory profitability throughout the industry cycle. So many managements forget that fact.

Net debt is now about $4 billion (which is about 1 times the projected company cash flow in the current fiscal year). The balance sheet could hardly be more conservative. The latest project may result (and probably would result) in a debt level higher than what management showed at the end of September. But as long as management is shopping for bargains and those bargains come with existing production and infrastructure, then the debt ratio is likely to remain conservative.

The Executive Chairman has made a good profit since he purchased those shares in fiscal year 2020. But if management keeps making deals and then has the operating results to back up those deals, then Harold Hamm is going to be making a whole lot more profits to go with the profits achieved. This stock is one of those rare large companies with a future that is equivalent to some of the smaller companies that I follow. It is also unusually volatile for a big company stock. But generally, this management performs near the top of the industry.