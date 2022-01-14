MARHARYTA MARKO/iStock via Getty Images

GAMB seems really into M&A recently, with a new deal valued as close as 10% of its market cap

Gambling.com (NASDAQ:GAMB) is down some 15% since my last article, back in October 2021. But since then, many things changed, and it's worth a new and fresh look to understand if fundamentals changed for the better or not. It's very recent the news of a $27 million acquisition that will lead to the integration of Roto Sports into Gambling.com. Such use of cash was well anticipated by management in the last earnings call back in Nov 2021, when they explained they were looking for a deal in the range of $20-50 million. But is this acquisition for the good? It's complicated. In my opinion, one of the most interesting write-ups on M&A deals and value creation was written by Aswath Damodaran, the famous valuation guru. Here, he explains why companies should just say no to acquisitions since they are often difficult to integrate, rhyme with "overpaying" and are a sign of loss of focus.

After this bearish note, let's begin the analysis of the latest Gambling.com acquisition. Roto Sports, the acquired company, is focused on fantasy sports news and advice, and offers stats and useful information in exchange for a monthly subscription cost ($3.99 - $14.99). It is expected to generate about $3 million in revenue in 2021, from three different reportable segments.

Revenue Segmentation Dec 15, Investors Presentation

(Source: GAMB investors presentation, Dec 15, 2021)

The most interesting part of this business is subscriptions. The recurring nature of revenue from users that need their services every month is what really drives value in this business. People are using Roto Sports to collect useful stats, info, and news about their favorite real and fantasy sports, to then bet money in the matches. But the acquisition multiples immediately appear expensive. Indeed, GAMB bought it for $27 million, or 9 times sales. This highlights GAMB's hunger for growth and market share expansion in a fast-growing market like the US. With easing regulation and huge market expansion opportunities, management doesn't want to lose the opportunity of a lifetime by remaining stuck out of the industry. This leads to increased risk appetite, which is what drove this M&A deal.

The final results of this transaction? We'll see in 2-3 years, but probably it was a necessary move to gain some momentum in a key time. Even if they overpaid, they are moving very fast in acquiring promising domains and small, hidden companies for which they are probably getting a fair price.

GAMB Owned Domains Dec 15, Investors Presentation

These are some of the domain names that they acquired, and since page views and domain quality are often correlated, this portfolio seems quite valuable. According to an online estimator, the only "Scores.com" is valued at $1.2 million. Along with this, they also bought USBettingReport.com, a sports betting affiliate site. About this move, they disclosed: "Under-optimized from an SEO standpoint and under-monetized from a conversion rate and deal standpoint. The acquisition adds a high-quality site to our network in a very capital-efficient way." Which means they paid a low price for a hidden, high-quality company.

The other good news about their (now expensive) acquisition strategy is integration. Indeed, management reported that they are currently focused on very similar businesses that are extremely easy to integrate, do not require new expertise, and are scalable as much as their existing ones. Here's a quote from the latest earnings call:

That would include affiliates, other companies that do exactly what we do and also digital media properties online that are kind of tangential to the affiliates space, basically, web properties to essentially would be reasonably good position to look at it monetizing and running the same business model that we do.

A fast-growing cash cow: the secret of GAMB undervaluation lies in FCF generation

After the last article, the company also released its Q3 results. The stock didn't move much, but with $800k in average daily volume, it's quite reasonable. Besides the very depressed stock moves in the last months, they posted very promising results. The real opportunity on this stock is driven by GAMB's ability to generate tons of cash even as a small, not-yet-scaled company. 37% revenue growth, 103% net income growth and 41% FCF growth. These are the stats calculated YoY for the third quarter (first two figures) and YoY for the nine months ending Sept 30, 2021 (FCF figure). And while fundamentals improved following the historical trend, the stock went cheaper.

EV/EBITDA Multiple, GAMB SeekingAlpha.com

Even considering the 40%+ EBITDA margin, multiples contracted significantly after November 2021, and the stock could now be closer than ever to a significant re-rate. While this year will probably lead to a negative FCF because of M&A deals, the company is on track to reach a $30 - $40 million FCF by 2024, which implies a P/FCF below 10 in just 2 years from now (taken from the DCF model discussed at the end).

This happens while the US is experiencing a great wage of legalization in the gaming industry. Just like cannabis, online gambling and sports gambling is being legalized in almost every state, as GAMB shows in its presentation.

Online gambling legalization December 15, Presentation

This is a quote from November earnings call that shows management discussing new markets in different US states:

Connecticut's online casino and sports betting is now live as of October 12 and Louisiana is now issuing licenses and grants and waivers for affiliates to do business. We expect Louisiana to launch in early 2022. New York regulators have now also approved 9 sportsbooks to launch online in time for Super Bowl 56. We believe we are well positioned to service the New York market with multiple media assets. Florida went live on November 2 with a single operator.

GAMB is releasing full-year results on Jan 24, 2022. They will include the most recent cash expenditure for RotoWire acquisition, along with Q4 results. Like past earnings releases, they are probably going to beat expectations and surprise investors, but FCF could be negative for some $10 million. This is because of one-time expenses for M&A and reduction of accounts payable for 2021.

Valuation: Gambling.com's fair value is well above market price

When evaluating a small, not scaled, and active in M&A deals company, a DCF model can become quite sensitive. Indeed, certain assumptions, such as acquisition expenditures, can account for as much as 200% of FCF in a given year (like 2021), and thus have a great impact on final results. For this reason, I will use management's guidance on M&A, which implies a $20 - $50 mm acquisition for every year for the next 2-3 years. I know that this sounds quite expensive, and is much different from the previous model I built in the last article, but these are the new trends for GAMB. While I do not always enjoy when a company I own becomes aggressive in buying other companies, they are doing so because of the sector's dynamics, and all this needs to be reflected in the model.

The discount rate used is close to WACC, at around 10%. Acquisitions are expected to contribute to an additional 10% of revenue growth rate per year, but margins will probably suffer in the short term as the company entirely focuses on expansion. Indeed, EBITDA margin is expected at 45% from 2022 to 2025, lower than 2021's 50%. FCF will stay negative in both 2021 and 2022, as Capex (mainly M&A expenses) will wipe out the majority of cash generated.

FCF and Capex Chart Own DCF Model

As shown, there is quite a lot of suffering in the very first years coming, since management seems totally focused on scaling through M&A. But as they improve and expand, they will collect more and more FCF, reaching almost $100 million in 2031.

The final result implies a fair equity value of about $800 million, or $24 per share, with an upside potential of about 150% from the current price ($10). This target is much more generous than the previous 60% upside, but the new focus on expansion has put more on the table in terms of long-term FCF growth. Now the majority of the company's intrinsic value is in terminal value, which makes up as much as 65% of the fair equity value.

Conclusion

Gambling.com is a promising business that now turned its attention to M&A transactions. Will this be for the good? We'll see in 2-3 years, but as of now, the overall prospectus seems bullish. They are still able to run a widely profitable business that, at the current growth rate, could be valued as much as 150% of the current price.