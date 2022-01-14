Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is one of the larger manufacturers of biodiesel in the US, having 430 million gallons of biodiesel production capacity. Biodiesel is a no-fuss solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, yet the government has to push hard for its adoption. When will the biodiesel industry become sustainable and should you invest into REGI.

Biodiesel Industry

It is widely accepted that biodiesel is a stop gap arrangement for reducing pollution until a financially viable and mass usable solution takes over. This period of transition will not be a few years, rather it would be at least a decade before fossil fuel engines are replaced with whatever technology is adopted in the future be it hydrogen, EV or even nuclear. Biodiesel has lower lifecycle greenhouse gas emission than conventional fossil fuels and are produced from waste biomass such as used cooking oil, animal fat or virgin vegetable oils such as soybean oil. Compared to diesel, they have higher cetane number (faster burning) but lower energy density, which results in slightly lower mileage. The latest report by The National Biodiesel Board shows majority of diesel engine manufacturers have certified the use of B20 (20% biodiesel + 80% petro diesel) biodiesel in their engines. Mass utilization of biodiesel by diesel engine owners will drastically reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emission into the atmosphere. That is the selling point of REGI. But do we care?

There is no definite answer to that question. Some people do and some people don't. But, for a business, the additional benefits of environment come secondary to expenditure. That is why it becomes essential for government to provide volume obligations to the refiners to support the biodiesel industry. Volume obligations force petroleum refiners and importers of petroleum fuels to either sell a minimum quantity of renewable fuels or buy RINs. A nice explanation can be found here.

The conclusion is RVOs are creating demand for biodiesel. That is not good news because if the product cannot create demand on its own, then sooner or later demand will subside. Government can provide the push for some period. Eventually, newer, more economical and greener technologies such as EV or hydrogen will take over, completely decimating biodiesel demand in the future.

Revenue Pull

EPA announced Renewable Volume Obligations (RVO) for 2022 on Dec 7, 2021, increasing biomass-based diesel obligation by 13.6% to 2.76 billion gallons. On a run rate basis, US consumed 59.4 billion gallons of ultra-low sulfur (<15ppm) diesel in 2021. The 2022 RVO of 2.76 billion gallons represents a blending requirement 4.7% for each gallon of diesel sold in the US. The biodiesel production capacity in US was 2.4 billion gallons/year at the beginning of 2021. Thus, the target RVO of 2.76 billion gallons is sufficient to ensure that the biodiesel capacity of US is fully utilized and there is just enough extra incentive for the biodiesel producers to increase their capacity.

Additionally, EPA has also proposed to reject 60 pending "Small Refinery Exemption" (SRE), which exempts small refiners from the obligation of selling a minimum amount of renewable fuel each year. The cancellation of exemption is in the public comment stage and final decision is awaited. Both the above actions indicate increased push by the government to enhance the demand of biodiesel in the economy. But just pushing demand is not sufficient.

Higher demand causes a rise in sales of biodiesel, but the production of biodiesel itself causes losses to companies such as REGI. The Heating Oil-Bean Oil (HOBO spread) is usually referred to when talking about biodiesel margins. The spread represents the difference in price between 1 gallon of soybean oil and heating oil (proxy for diesel). A positive HOBO spread means that diesel is expensive and it may be economical to purchase soybean oil and convert to biodiesel. A negative HOBO spread, obviously means that production of biodiesel is not economical. The HOBO spread for Mar'22 futures is $(0.88)/gallon, including the Biodiesel Tax Credits (BTC) of $1/gallon. Even with the support of BTC, biodiesel production margins are negative. An important point here is crude oil is not cheap today, touching $80/barrel. Even with high crude oil prices biodiesel production has negative margins. For biodiesel production to make economic sense, either crude oil prices have to go up or oil prices have to go down. The recently released short-term energy outlook (STEO) by EIA predicts that crude oil prices will go down in the future, which should reduce diesel prices and further strain the biodiesel industry margins.

The estimate on the current biodiesel industry environment is that sales will keep rising because of the revenue pull created by the government but production of biodiesel has negative margins, even with BTC. If combination of BTC and RIN incentives are mandatory for the biodiesel production to stay afloat, then I do not think that companies in this industry have a strong future.

REGI's Performance

The commentary above has largely been general about the biodiesel industry. On paper, REGI's specific raw inputs include utilized cooking oil (UCO), corn oil (CO), inedible animal fat (CWG) and virgin vegetable oils with UCO, CO and CWG totaling around 77% of their feedstock till Q2 2021. It would be fair to expect that using waste biomass such as utilized cooking oil and inedible animal fat for biodiesel production would result in positive margins, but they do not. In the past six years (2015-2020), the revenues earned from biodiesel sales (includes BTC) without the government incentives (RIN, LCFS etc.) has managed to exceed the cost of goods sold only once, in 2018. It is the demand for RINs that create positive earnings for REGI, not demand for biodiesel, in spite of its environmental benefits.

Even if we look at sales figures, REGI's combined nameplate capacity for all its biodiesel plants adds up to 430 million gallons per year and effective capacity of 543 million gallons per year (2020). Nameplate capacity is the plant's design capacity and effective capacity is the average throughput in that year. In 2020, REGI sold 425.3 million gallons of biodiesel and has sold 306.3 million gallons of biodiesel till Q3 2021. This shows that REGI is utilizing its plants at its design capacity and investors cannot expect additional economies of scale from higher throughput in the future.

If we try to understand the economics of the situation then we can understand that operating in positive margins would be rarely possible for REGI. Although, crude prices do not have a direct correlation to agriculture prices but it does have a lot of second order effect in terms of transportation cost. The cost of transportation may be avoided by closely integrating with a supplier but higher crude oil prices will filter down as increased transportation cost of fertilizers, electricity costs, farm operation costs etc. Thus, higher crude oil costs will cause raw material prices for REGI to increase. There might be a lag for the second order effects to reflect in the prices and that is the only opportunity when REGI can post positive margins while producing biodiesel. There is some research in progress to utilize marshlands and non-agricultural land to grow genetically modified biomass for converting to biodiesel and renewable diesel.

Financial Health

REGI has a healthy balance sheet with strong cash balance and no obvious red flags. In May 2021, REGI raised capital in the form of 5.875% Green Bonds of $550 M. This has created a debt of $536 M debt on their balance sheet, which is 2.98x 9-month EBIT of 2021. The debt serves two purposes, first is to provide the capital required for projects such as the Geismar Expansion and second is to protect REGI from a takeover as the bonds have a put option in case of takeover.

As per the management, they plan to spend around 45% ($427 M) of the $950 M planned expenditure on Geismar expansion in 2022. As per their latest released balance sheet, REGI has enough cash to support its capex in 2022.

Investment

REGI's input raw materials accounted for 86% of costs till Q3 2021. The raw material costs are high enough that biodiesel production has negative operating margins. The costs are indirectly affected by the crude oil price. Higher crude oil price will increase input costs for REGI. The sale of biodiesel is controlled by the government. Biodiesel as a solution to the pollution problem is elegant and simple. Owners of diesel engines do not need any modification and almost all OEMs support B5 blended diesel. Irrespective of that, there is not enough advancement into the technology for biodiesel manufacturing to produce biodiesel with positive margins. Even with the incentives, the earnings for REGI have not shown any improvement over the years. The expansion of Geismar facility may bring some boost to the earnings but it is still 2 years away from being operational. REGI is not a buy for me.