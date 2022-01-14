Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

It has already been a year since I wrote my first thought piece on IBM (NYSE:IBM), explaining my reasons why I believe the company was a classic example of a value trap.

Although it was hard to believe that a business trading at only 11x its Non-GAAP earnings could underperform in a sector where forward P/E's reach as high as 80x, one year later this appears to be the case.

Certain shareholders might seem content with IBM's total return of around 16% over the same period, but I see such thinking as flawed. During the same period, the S&P 500 returned around 27%, while the Nasdaq appreciated by close to 50%.

If the overall market, and high growth technology companies in particular, had not experienced such spectacular returns over the past year, IBM would likely have been deeply within negative territory.

More importantly, however, the reason why I have also included HP Enterprise (HPE), Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP) in the graph above is that these three companies were the other slow growth names within the cloud space a year ago.

From these four companies, IBM and SAP were the only two low valuation - low growth names in the space that did fail to deliver strong results over the past year. A year that was also marked with a significant rotation from growth to value.

As if all this is not enough, but those IBM shareholders that held onto their Kyndryl (KD) shares following the spin-off, experienced a far worse performance.

The not-so-successful spin-off

Over the course of 2021, the gap between IBM's cloud infrastructure and platform services (mostly under Kyndryl now) has widened even further.

In July of 2019, there were three distinct leaders - AWS, Microsoft (MSFT) Google (GOOGL), followed by the laggards - IBM, Oracle (ORCL) and Alibaba (BABA).

Fast forward two years and in the mid of 2021, Oracle and Alibaba have both made significant progress in the rankings, while IBM remains at the bottom.

All that might also explain why IBM was not invited by the Defense Department to participate in the bid for The Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability contract.

The abysmal share price performance of Kyndryl we saw above is hardly a surprise to anyone, given the equally worrisome business fundamentals. Revenues continue to decline, while losses are mounting and cash flow from operations remains in negative territory.

Even after adjusting for the spin-off costs and restructuring charges, Kyndryl's free cash flow still predominantly consists of depreciation expenses.

The "New" IBM

Even if we exclude the spin-off business unit that is now Kyndryl and disregard historical performance as in the rearview mirror, IBM's current standing does not appear to be the one of strength.

The main pillar in IBM's strategy appears to be the company's acquisition frenzy which I highlighted as a significant red flag last year.

The first red flag here is the acquisition spree that IBM has embarked upon. For some reason engaging in an M&A frenzy is seen as something good for a business, which has been slowly melting away. Source: Seeking Alpha

Although news on a recent acquisition could create an exciting narrative for less experienced investors, the reality is that such a strategy rarely creates shareholder value. Moreover, in the case of IBM, this very aggressive M&A approach appears to be a testimony to the company's inability to compete, without tapping into external resources.

Over the first three quarters of 2021, IBM has disclosed a long list of deals.

Even following this long list reported during the Q3 2021 earnings announcement, IBM's management disclosed a number of new deals:

Following all that and the recent spin-off, IBM's bottom line results will likely remain haunted by many one-off expenses, such as spin-off, restructuring and other excess cost items.

At the same time, quarterly performance suggests further difficulties in front of IBM as the company's management is busy integrating all of these new businesses.

Revenue growth in the Cloud & Cognitive Software business unit stands at the very low single digits, while at the same time the high-growth segment of Global Business Services noted a major decline in gross profitability from 32.9% to 29.8%.

The numbers above also speak volumes for the current situation in Systems and Global Financing business segments.

Having said all that, IBM remains priced at similar levels to those from a year ago which does not make the company a more compelling opportunity today from a valuation point of view.

However, the dividend payout ratio deteriorated significantly over the past year which puts further pressure on management to continue divesting certain businesses in order to finance the hefty dividend and acquisition-related costs.

Conclusion

Although 2021 was expected to be a turnaround period for IBM, these hopes failed to materialize. As expected, Kyndryl shareholders were severely punished, while the prospects of the New IBM remain bleak. Topline growth rate remains lackluster, even in the face of the acquisition spree, and margins are still under pressure. While 2021 was a blessing for the equity market and brought a tide that lifted all boats, a more challenging 2022 could easily spell a disaster for IBM shareholders, if management fails to deliver on current expectations.