Introduction

How many times have you read that an investment should be made, or has to be made, because there is no alternative?

This is the famous TINA acronym used to describe this unique period of roughly 13 years of emergency monetary policy that has brought, and held, short-term interest rates down in the zero bound region, almost forcing investors out the risk curve to earn yield.

Without the ability to earn an absolute interest rate above zero in a savings account or certificate of deposit, let alone above the rate of inflation, investors around the world have come to the conclusion that there is no alternative. Thus, cumulatively, there has been a rush for yield, and growth, which has been rare in a low growth world, particularly from 2011-2020, that has rarely been matched in investment history.

Similar to iron ore and coking coal, forged to make steel at extreme heat, the fulcrum of investors desire for yield and growth has manifested itself in the unquenched thirst for large-cap growth stocks, which have melded the elusive growth with a bond-like defensive quality for much of the current bull market.

Make no mistake though, even the bluest of the blue-chips are not Treasury bonds, which of course has been a good thing in investors eyes. Adding to the narrative, large-cap growth stocks, with their minimal free cash flow yields, are effectively the longest duration assets. This means they are going to have more volatility than the longest duration Treasury's, which says something loud and clear from a risk management perspective.

Notably, as interest rates rise, particularly at the longer-end of the yield curve, they are having a gravitational effect on growth stocks, particularly the higher multiple growth names.

This is one reason why the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is down roughly 50% from its high the past year.

ARKK One-Year Performance

Personally, I pick on ARKK quite a bit, as I have repeatedly warned investors about the risks in this name, including with this August 10th, 2021 article.

Author's ARKK August 10th, 2021 Article

Since that publication date, ARKK shares are down 33.8% cumulatively, versus a 5.0% gain in the S&P 500 Index (SP500). The focus on ARKK serves a purpose beyond just the price performance itself. More specifically, the decline in the ARK Innovation ETF serves as a convenient example to explain that cash has not been trash, there are alternatives, and interest rates normalizing are going to be a significant issue for many investors who have grown accustomed to the low rate environment that has dominated the investment landscape for much of the past 13 years.

Treasury Yields Are Rising Vigorously

German 10-Year Treasury yields are actually a leading indicator for U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yields and they are both rising from the abyss. Taking a closer look at the one-year chart of German 10-Year Treasury yields illustrates what is happening quietly in the background.

German 10-Year Treasury Yields One-Year Chart

Zooming out to a five-year view paints an interesting picture too. More specifically, yields were falling even prior to the global pandemic outbreak in the spring of 2020.

German 10-Year Treasury Yields Five-Year Chart

The heart of the pandemic printed a new low in German 10-Year Treasury yields, however, this was only marginally lower than the low that was recorded in the fall of 2019. Said another way, the reflationary trade was already getting its sea legs, and the pandemic outbreak just delayed, and ultimately amplified, this recovery.

Looking at the bigger picture, specifically a 15-year chart, one can see how much room longer-term interest rates have to rise.

German 10-Year Treasury Yields Fifteen-Year Chart

Turning to U.S. 10-Year Treasury yields, you can see a similar, yet exaggerated pattern playing out.

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Fifteen-Year Chart

Looking at the chart above, the spring 2020 panic low in yields far undercut the fall of 2019 lows. Adding to the narrative, with the current inflation backdrop and money supply dynamics supportive of much higher long-term interest rates, the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF (TLT) could have a long way to fall.

iShares 20+Year ETF

Based on the chart above, and what we know about the current investment landscape, it is not inconceivable for the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF to get back to its 2018 lows. In this case, that would mean a roughly 27% fall from Thursday, January 13th, 2022's levels. If this happened, which again seems entirely plausible, think of the impact this would have on the stock markets largest market capitalization equities, which are effectively bond proxies.

Free Cash Flow Yields For The Leading Stocks Are Still Extremely Poor

Last year, I did a deep-dive into the free cash flow yields for the top-ten largest market capitalization equities in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Microsoft (MSFT) is the epitome of a central problem here, more specifically, Microsoft has roughly a 2% free cash flow yield at today's prevailing market prices.

Ironically, Microsoft's closing price on Thursday, January 13th, 2022, was $304.80, which is very close the $305.28 high price in August of 2021, when I spent roughly two weeks modeling the free cash flows of the largest companies in the S&P 500 Index, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ).

Microsoft Short-Term Chart

Said another way, despite a lot of volatility, not much has changed, and thus the point I want to make with this research is still very relevant today.

From that research, here is what I found. Starting with the largest company, Apple (AAPL), which I have written about from both a bullish, and a bearish perspective over the years (depending on valuation levels), here were the estimated free cash flow yields of the ten-largest companies in the S&P 500 Index for 2021. Again, this was based on August 2021 market capitalizations, which in aggregate, are remarkably close to market capitalizations today, as shown with Microsoft example earlier in this section.

Apple - 2021 Estimated 4.0% Free Cash Flow Yield

Microsoft - 2021 Estimated 2.0% Free Cash Flow Yield

Amazon (AMZN) - 2021 Estimated 1.2% Free Cash Flow Yield

Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG) - 2021 Estimated 5.2% Free Cash Flow Yield

Facebook (FB) - 2021 Estimated 2.3% Free Cash Flow Yield

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), (BRK.B) - 2021 Estimated 5.5% Free Cash Flow Yield

Tesla (TSLA) - 2021 Estimated 0.4% Free Cash Flow Yield

Nvidia (NVDA) - 2021 Estimated 0.7% Free Cash Flow Yield

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - 2021 Estimated 4.2% Free Cash Flow Yield

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 2021 Estimated 5.2% Free Cash Flow Yield

To provide a comparison, I also calculated 2022 estimated free cash flow yields, based on market capitalizations from August of 2021. For Apple specifically, the free cash flow yields would be modestly lower today because of the stock price appreciation since August of 2021. To provide perspective, I am currently calculating a 3.5% free cash flow yield for Apple in 2022, a relatively minor difference. The bigger picture point is this research makes the point I want to hammer in, specifically that free cash flow yields are low for the leading capitalization equities, not only for 2021, but 2022 too.

Apple - 2022 Estimated 3.8% Free Cash Flow Yield

Microsoft - 2022 Estimated 2.5% Free Cash Flow Yield

Amazon - 2022 Estimated 2.8% Free Cash Flow Yield

Alphabet - 2022 Estimated 5.1% Free Cash Flow Yield

Facebook - 2022 Estimated 3.5% Free Cash Flow Yield

Berkshire Hathaway - 2022 Estimated 5.3% Free Cash Flow Yield

Tesla - 2022 Estimated 0.4% Free Cash Flow Yield

Nvidia - 2022 Estimated 1.6% Free Cash Flow Yield

JPMorgan Chase - 2022 Estimated 4.5% Free Cash Flow Yield

Johnson & Johnson - 2022 Estimated 5.9% Free Cash Flow Yield

For a further comparison, I tabulated 2023 estimated free cash flow yields as follows.

Apple - 2023 Estimated 3.8% Free Cash Flow Yield

Microsoft - 2023 Estimated 2.8% Free Cash Flow Yield

Amazon - 2023 Estimated 4.5% Free Cash Flow Yield

Alphabet - 2023 Estimated 6.1% Free Cash Flow Yield

Facebook - 2023 Estimated 4.1% Free Cash Flow Yield

Berkshire Hathaway - 2023 Estimated 5.3% Free Cash Flow Yield

Tesla - 2023 Estimated 1.1% Free Cash Flow Yield

Nvidia - 2023 Estimated 2.0% Free Cash Flow Yield

JPMorgan Chase - 2023 Estimated 5.0% Free Cash Flow Yield

Johnson & Johnson - 2023 Estimated 6.5% Free Cash Flow Yield

Working through these free cash flow numbers, which I developed from my own modeling, and then comparing these to Credit Suisse (CS) and Morningstar (MORN) models, it should be noticeable that the free cash flow yields here are nothing to write home about.

In fact, the largest 10 companies in the S&P 500 Index are projected to routinely earn low single-digit free cash flow yields. By my calculations, the weighted average free cash flow yield is 3.1% for 2021 for the top-10 S&P 500 Index constituents. This is pretty amazing when these 10 companies make up roughly 29% of the S&P 500 Index.

Compared to the out-of-favor energy sector, where free cash flow yields routinely top 20%, as I have written about in articles on Cenovus Energy (CVE), EQT Corp (EQT), Antero Resources (AR), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Warrior Met Coal (HCC), the compare and contrast in free cash flow yields is simply staggering.

However, compared to 10-Year Treasury Yields, which are roughly 1.75% as I write this updated piece today, up from 1.35% on August 26th of 2021, a blended free cash flow yield of roughly 3.1% for the top-10 companies in the S&P 500 Index looks relatively attractive.

The point remains, though, that looking forward, if longer-term Treasury yields would materially rise, the relative valuation attraction quickly would lose its appeal, given the low absolute levels of free cash flow yield for the top-ten S&P 500 components.

Similar to the first quarter of 2021, when the historical capital rotation that I have written about frequently the past several years was in full bloom, that forecasted scenario appears to be playing out right in front of our eyes, again. This is shown with the weekly chart of the U.S. Ten-Year Treasury yield, which depicts a potential breakout happening imminently.

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Weekly

A break above the 1.79% to 1.80% level shown above, could usher in a technical rally with long-term yields moving higher, which would negatively impact bond prices, and longer duration stocks, with large-cap technology equities being effectively the market's longest duration assets.

Bottom-Line Takeaway: Look Forward, Not Backwards

Many market participants are operating out of an out-dated playbook, not recognizing that there is both a bear market and bull market occurring right now simultaneously. Similar to college football, or the National Football League, in investing, there is a constant cycle of adapting, trying to take advantage of the current offensive or defensive philosophies that are being employed. Investors have to have this same mindset, in my opinion. Said another way, simply running the same plays that worked for much of the past thirteen years as an investor, particularly the last decade, when global growth and inflation were disappointing versus expectations, will not work the same way when global growth and inflation are exceeding expectations.

Building on this narrative, that is exactly the investment backdrop that we are in right now, with the Atlanta Fed GDPNow real GDP estimate running at 7% for the final quarter of 2021.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow Real GDP Estimate

Keep in mind that this robust estimated real GDP growth is happening with a renewed outbreak of the pandemic, and CPI inflation that just printed a 7.0% year-over-year level, which is the highest rate of inflation since 1982.

Put simply, there is an economic recovery happening that is much stronger than many realize. The U.S. housing sector, which was under built for roughly a decade following the 2007-2009 financial crisis centered in housing, is a perfect example of the burgeoning recovery taking place. One look at the stock price chart of KB Home shows a picture in a thousand words.

KB Home Short-Term Stock Chart

Clearly something positive is happening. Call it pent up demand, call it a return to normal, call it robust growth combined with still historically low interest rates, whatever you call it, growth is surprising to the upside. Given this backdrop, robust growth with inflationary pressure, interest rates are likely to surprise to the upside too, and this may not all be roses for investors. In fact, rising short-term, and rising long-term interest rates are likely to pop the biggest bubble of all-time, something that appears to be happening real-time.

Quietly, we have already seen a passing of the baton of market leadership. Most investors are simply not aware of this leadership transition yet. Recognizing this changing backdrop after years of study, including being too early, I have been pounding the table on the extremely out-of-favor commodity equities for several years now, and I still think we're in the early innings of what will be a longer-term price appreciation. Personally, I think we will supersede the capital rotation that took place from 2000-2007.

Investors skittish of commodity equities should research cast aside financials as they also will benefit from rising inflationary expectations and rising long-term interest rates. Understanding the bigger picture, then having an understanding of the bottoms-up fundamentals has been the key to outperformance, and this is a path that has not been easy with those participating confirming this reality. However, the road less taken is sometimes the better one, and I firmly believe that today, as traditional stocks, bonds, and real estate offer very poor starting valuations and very poor projected future real returns from today's price levels. More specifically, the out-of-favor assets and asset classes, including commodities and commodity equities and out-of-favor specific securities, are where the historic opportunity has been, and that's where it still stands, from my perspective.