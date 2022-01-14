Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

A few months ago, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) announced their merger with Donald Trump's media company, called Trump Media & Technology Group. Not surprisingly, the SPAC quickly popped and reached a high point of nearly $100, before pulling back towards the low-$40 level. Investors immediately wanted exposure to Donald Trump given his massive social media following, however, I believe this stock carries a lot of risk.

In recent news, Reuters reported on January 6 that Trump Media & Technology Group was expected to launch their social media app, Truth Social, on February 21. The social media app seems very similar to Twitter (TWTR) in that users are free to post anything they want in addition to following other users and trending topics. The stock has been up nearly 35% since this news, however, I believe there remains a long, volatile road ahead for shareholders.

Yes, it's undeniable that Trump has a massive following, however, I believe shareholders could be holding a risky asset in their portfolio. Aside from potential regulatory scrutiny among all social media companies, the financial projections appear very aggressive and the stock is already pricing in success.

For now, I believe investors should stay away from the name, though admit I wouldn't be shocked to see a nice pop once Truth Social officially launches next month.

Digging Into TMTG and Truth Social

Before digging further into the social media app, Truth Social, the entire organization is built around Trump's large social media following and the belief that this company can disrupt the traditional social media players. While I agree there is some disruption potential, it takes significant scale, investment, and time horizon in order for new social media companies to become successful.

Interestingly, before Donald Trump was banned from Twitter, he posted an impressive 89 million followers to go along with his 33 million Facebook followers and 24 million Instagram followers. While this represents a massive following base, this does not automatically correlate to 100% conversion into Trump Media & Technology.

In total, Donald Trump had around 146 million followers, though it's likely some of these are the same person (i.e., one person could follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, which would equate to 3 followers). By comparison, Facebook has nearly 2 billion daily active users (unique individuals) and Twitter has over 200 million average monetizable daily active users. In other words, even if Trump's 146 million followers were all individuals with no repeats (which it's not) and the company converted 100% of these into monetizable users (not likely), they would still be way smaller than Twitter.

Admittedly, Trump Media & Technology will compete in several areas of the market, including news, paid subscription content, podcasts, and a messaging platform. While none of these services are new to the market by any means, the company's approach appears to be very broad in order to garner as much interest as possible.

In the company's filings, they provided financial projections over the next several years. On a positive note, the company is not ascribing too much revenue for their Truth Social platform, which is a reasonable assumption given the difficulty in increasing users and being able to monetize them.

Over the next 5 years, the company is forecasting their total TMTG+ user base to reach 81 million with 26% of these being monetizable users, thus achieving $3.7 billion of revenue. While these assumptions are not 100% guaranteed, they do present a blue sky growth opportunity.

However, many social media platforms, especially in their infancy, struggle to improve their monetization base as it costs millions, if not billions, of dollars to achieve scale in terms of daily active users. Interestingly enough, the company's financial projections to not look at operating margins or profitability. So even if the above assumptions end of being true about user growth and revenue, this company could still lose billions of dollars.

In a recent survey that asked consumers if they would use a Trump-backed social media platform, only 30% of respondents said yes, while 54% said no. Even when looking across political lines, Republican respondents were only 54% likely to use a Trump-backed social media platform, while 27% of his own following said no. This further backs the idea that attracting a large user base solely focused around Donald Trump is likely to be difficult to achieve.

In addition, many social media users might not be willing to pay monthly subscription fees for news, podcasts, messaging, etc. In an era where so much information and messaging capabilities are made free, it's difficult to imagine that all of Trump's followers are willing to pay monthly fees for the services.

Over time, investors will surely look at the combination of revenue growth, users, profitability, and cash flows. Not just the company's ability to expand user engagement by any means necessary.

Even when doing a quick Google Trends search, over the past year, the search inquiries of Trump Media and Truth Social have not changed too much. Yes, there was a massive spike when the acquisition was originally announced, but interest in the company has seemed to settle down pretty quickly.

Remaining on the Sidelines

Another area of concern is how much Trump will be earning from this deal. When the acquisition was originally announced, the purchase price was quoted at $875 million. However, this purchase price is simply using the $10 initial SPAC price. According to the company's filings, there are up to 40 million additional earn-out shares based on the stock achieving certain thresholds, with the highest target being the stock achieving $30/share.

Using the stock's current price of ~$68, this could result in billions worth of earn-outs. In other words, after the acquisition closes, the company could be on the hook for massive share dilution and earn-out payments related to the initial $875 million purchase price. Yes, the $875 million purchase price combined with the company's recent $1 billion in PIPE financing are a great job to building out a social media empire, but this industry requires significant capital investment for many years in order to gain scale (not to mention even more time to build out consistent profitability).

One other area of concern is government regulation over big tech. Given the rise in concern over the large social media players monopolizing the market, it seems as if social media may be closely monitored by regulators for many years to come. Truth Social is looking to become a more "free marketed" idea of social media, though in a time when the government is cracking down on what's considered free speech on social media, it's hard to imagine Truth Social will avoid any regulatory scrutiny.

The chart above shows relative stock performance among leading social media companies compared to DWAC. Given the significant rotation out of growth and high-valuation stocks, leading social media companies like FB, SNAP, TWTR and NFLX have all pulled back 15-25% (FB pretty flat over the past month). On the other hand, DWAC is actually up over 20% given the recent news of Truth Social potentially launching in February. I believe this significant outperformance is overdone and more sentiment-driven than a change in DWAC fundamentals, thus, a reversion to the mean is likely.

Even though Trump's following could quickly download Truth Social and subscribe to TMTG's podcasts, news, etc., I am not convinced this will be enough to justify what is currently priced in the stock.

Management provided very bullish projections for the next several years and until we see more details in future filings, I think investors should be cautious with this speculative investment.