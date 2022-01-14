SoFi: Bank Charter Approval And Implications
Summary
- Investors are now selling first and asking questions later. Investors should think like owners of the business, not owners of the stock.
- SoFi's underlying prospects continue to improve, even if there's some uncertainty still lingering.
- SoFi's valuation is compelling, as the stock trades at a 40% discount from its highs.
- A discussion of SoFi's bank charter approval and what it may mean for shareholders.
Investment Thesis
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has been taking a huge hit. Presently, investors are selling, at any cost, out of high-growth names, and SoFi hasn't been spared.
As the stock continues to sell off, investors' worries continue to increase. Here I argue both the bearish and the bullish cases, while at the same time noting that the risk-reward of investing in SoFi Technologies is now very compelling.
Investment Sentiment Facing SoFi Stock
The past year has been brutal for SoFi shareholders. As you can see above, this stock has been highly volatile, hitting investors all over the place, during the past year.
In fact, as it stands right now, anyone that's invested in SoFi is holding onto a loss as the stock continues to move towards all-time lows day after day. That has dramatic implications for shareholders. This implies that anyone that's holding onto SoFi's stock holds nothing but regret.
That being said, fundamentally, the business continues to perform strongly.
Revenue Growth Rates Re-Accelerate
As you can see above, the guidance for Q4 2021 points towards SoFi reigniting its revenues growth rates to 55% y/y growth. That's important on two counts.
Firstly, let's see the context. SoFi has seen its revenue growth rates consistently and rapidly decelerate over the past 4 quarters. Therefore, this Q4 guidance shows that SoFi still has more upside left in the business.
Secondly, what's particularly notable is that Q4 2020 saw such strong revenue growth rates of 168%. Accordingly, whenever SoFi came up against that, it was setting itself up for a challenging comparison.
In this light, for SoFi to be able to guide for its Q4 2021 revenue growth rate to be up at the high-end of its range up 55% y/y, provides investors with reassurance during this turbulent time that SoFi is indeed still rapidly growing.
Why Invest in SoFi Now?
SoFi has 3 different business segments.
Over the next several years, SoFi is expected to see a dramatic acceleration from its fintech arm. This is where the bulk of the bullish thesis points to as justification for its valuation.
Meanwhile, there's the outstanding question of whether or not SoFi will get its bank charter approval.
However, I believe that this could actually be a double-edged sword, with positive and negative considerations.
Firstly, I'll discuss the positive consideration, then the negative.
The Big Uncertainty, Profit Margins Discussed
As I previously highlighted, irrespective of SoFi's future growth rates and potential, bearish investors continue to remark that SoFi is too unprofitable to support its valuation.
As it stands right now, as we look out to the end of this year, SoFi is expecting as its base case approximately $254 million of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. This implies that investors should see its EBITDA line increase by nearly 10x over the next twelve months.
And note, that this adjusted EBITDA guidance is assuming that SoFi doesn't get the bank charter approval to go through.
Now let's discuss the negative consideration.
SOFI Stock Valuation - Cheaply Priced
Here too, there are two sides of the argument that overhang the stock.
If SoFi gets the bank charter approval its adjusted EBITDA profile will explode higher:
This would put the stock right now trading at approximately 23x this year's EBITDA. That's not bad at all, considering that many stocks are still being priced at 23x this year's revenues!
Yet, on the one side of the equation, investors highlight that SoFi's balance sheet is already somewhat stretched:
As you can see above, as of Q3 2021, SoFi holds $2.8 billion of debt. Even if we take away the $500 million in cash, you are still left with a balance sheet that holds more than $2 billion of net debt.
However, if SoFi ends up getting the bank charter approval that is necessary to reach that expected $450 million of EBITDA, then, in that case, its balance sheet will become dramatically more restricted.
As SoFi will need to comply with the Federal Reserve's regulation as a bank holding company, this means the amount of restricted cash SoFi will have to hold will meaningfully increase, which will reduce its ability to be asset-light going forward.
All this together will meaningfully impact the multiple that investors will be willing to pay for this stock.
The Bottom Line
In summary, the stock is cheaply valued at 24x this year's EBITDA, if SoFi gets the charter approval. However, as I note, if SoFi gets the charter approval, it will have to put in place a lot more restrictions on its balance sheet, which will impact its ability to be nimble and opportunistic going ahead.
Thus, even though 24x EBITDA is very cheap for a fintech stock, if the investment community starts to consider SoFi to be more representative of a traditional bank, the multiple that investors will be willing to pay for the stock would compress.
On the other hand, much of what I've discussed here is widely known by most investors. And given that the company continues on the same path as it has been, the only difference is that the stock is trading at all-time lows, the risk-reward profile is arguably the best it's been of late.
Indeed, just a few months ago, the stock was being priced nearly 40% higher. So, nothing has really changed, it's just that investors are being given an opportunity to slowly dollar cost average into their holding.
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. There are no gimmicks and no place to hide because all I care about is delivering high performance against the S&P500.
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Tyler is long SOFI.