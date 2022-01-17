DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Data by YCharts

COVID-19, like other viruses, could be with us for a long time. Changing expectations, especially when a new variant was discovered, rocked the markets, in particular stocks of companies heavily dependent on an unrestricted economy. More pressure was added when it became apparent that inflation wasn't "transitory", but a problem that the Fed needed to tackle. By year-end, the Fed was starting to taper off and expectations were for a possible three rate hikes in 2022. Of course, these have resulted in concerns about bubbles bursting and asset prices suffering in the new year. Worse case is for another "lost decade" of investment returns!

For 2021, US equities was definitely the place to be overweight in one's allocation. All three bond indices showed negative Total Returns. That should continue with inflation and continued government outlays having most forecasts indicating 2021 will be the bottom in this interest rate cycle.

This article will cover what 2021 meant for our investing and other strategies, and will cover the following:

A big change in income and its investing effect

Another year of conversions and what is ahead in that area

Account-level review for each of our many accounts

Starting Social Security before 70

Apparently SSA reps are told to ask multiple times when you request to start getting checks closely after your Full Retirement Age, or FRA. Both my sister-in-law and myself were asked if we really wanted to start on our FRA, not several months later. I guess they wanted to make sure we knew the rules!

When to start has so many variables that the decision is very individualized, with any article on the subject drawing lots of comments and counter-opinions, as my Why I Started Collecting Social Security Now Instead Of Waiting Until 70 did. Two big influences for us were I have another "annuity" in the form of my pension, though it doesn't have a COLA, and the fact my wife's check would increase 40+% by switching over to her spousal benefit. With her health issues, starting now made even more sense. If we had qualified for "File & Suspend", the number crunching might have produced a different decision.

RMD reduction strategies

For high-income individuals and couples who the Democrats are promising higher tax rates and the rest of us who are highly likely to see them considering the 2017 cuts disappear in 2026 unless extended, looking at strategies to minimize one's future Required Minimum Distributions, or RMDs, is worth exploring.

My most-read article, Cutting Taxes By Converting To A Roth: An Analysis, explained why I am converting my After-Tax assets in my 401k plan to the Roth option. There is a possibility this strategy will end if that provision remains in and the Build Back Better bill passes.

While the breakeven year was no real surprise (late 80s), how little the breakeven age moved with big changes in the tax rate or investment returns on the post-converted funds assumptions was. Even with the new 10-year withdrawal rule in place, my beneficiaries were the real "winners" by any conversions I make.

The IRS provides at least three additional means to reduce your RMDs, all of which I covered. One is converting up to $100,000 or 25% of your IRA balances into a QLAC, or Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract. As you can tell from the article title, I am not a fan of this strategy, mainly as it has the same negative as conversions, a distant breakeven age: Using A QLAC To Reduce Your RMDs: A Highly Questionable Strategy.

The second one becomes available to IRA owners who have reached 70.5 in age, not a day sooner; that's one of the multiple rules for using a QCD, or Qualified Charitable Distribution. Every dollar taken as a QCD offsets a dollar that would be a RMD dollar. Plus you can start using QCDs in advance of your RMD starting year. This strategy was covered here: The Tax Code Provides A Strategy IRA Converters Should Consider: QCDs. My spouse becomes eligible to use QCDs this will and not only will we replace your inherited IRA RMD with QCDs, the plan is to drain part of her IRA using them also.

The third has limited effect on future RMDs and comes with its own set of restrictions. This one is the Qualified HSA Funding Distribution, or QHFD. To execute this one-time strategy, the person needs an IRA and be enrolled in a HDHP. Read IRS Allows A One-Time Transfer From Your IRA To Your HSA: Another Strategy To Reduce RMDs for more details.

For those funding a Traditional IRA or a Pre-Tax 401k and your marginal tax bracket would stay the same, consider reducing future RMDs by taking the tax hit now by funding either a Roth IRA, After-Tax 401k, or Roth 401k. Any of these will have a long breakeven times but chances are your tax bracket could be higher once you start collecting Social Security and any RMDs kick-in.

Finally, if you find your income down due to retirement and pre-SS, consider making strategic withdraws up to near the top of your current tax bracket.

Besides reducing future RMDs, these strategies could help you avoid an IRMAA limit that hikes up your Medicare Part B and Part D premiums. I compiled more thoughts on this topic in Reasons To Estimate Your Future RMDs.

My plan going forward is cutting my conversions in half from recent years, for three main reasons. First, I completed converting my 401k assets that were only about 50% taxable. Second, our added Social Security income shrinks how much can be done without entering the next tax bracket. Finally, until Congress gives a clearer picture on tax rates, the long breakeven time makes benefit less certain.

Accounts: One closed, one opened

Since my home state offers two ways for married couples to file their taxes and my wife's income was fraction of mine, we held three taxable accounts: mine, hers, joint. With my retirement cutting my income and no more funds going into my Donor Advised Fund, having my own account was no longer of value, so I closed it on January 1st. After confirming how this effects our investment income exemption from state taxes, we might close her account and just keep the Joint account, which feeds both exemptions and permits movements to/from our individual retirement accounts.

While we have paper Ibonds from 2003, I haven't considered them much since as the fixed interest component dried up as inflation did. After reading A Risk-Free Return On Cash: Guide On Why And How To Buy Ibonds, and believing inflation will be with us longer than expected, I opened a TreasuryDirect account and funded the yearly maximum of $10,000. I will buy an identical amount toward the end of January. The current rate, good until May's reset, is 7.12%, all floating. Right now, there is no plan on opening an account for my wife and we seldom get a tax refund that would allow purchasing up to $5000 more any year. This PDF shows the full history of what Ibond rates have been.

Strategy change: Income to Growth in Taxable Accounts

One reason investors start Social Security before maxing out their benefit is the cash flow increase from collecting sooner allows for a greater equity allocation and one more focused on growth versus income, where returns historically have been better. Such is the case with us. While the first $25k of retirement income avoids state taxes, that's a fraction of what we would owe Uncle Sam. Starting in 2021, one part of this plan was to write tight Put options to convert about $150k in cash into growth-focused sectors like biotechnology or medical device funds in the Joint account. We picked up 200 shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) with this strategy. So far, limited price weakness in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) or the Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) has slowed this conversion strategy. The only income-focused assets in the Joint account are two Muni Bond ETFs.

I need to start reducing the cash level in my wife's taxable account. While the large cash position isn't hurting in terms of income tax generation, its value is shrinking after inflation's effect. Early in 2022, I added some International equity exposure to this account by purchasing 200 shares of the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT). There are also some income assets we should consider owning in a tax-sheltered account instead. Luckily (??) most show limited amounts of taxable gains. While we have historically placed income-producing assets in the tax-sheltered accounts, I will be more focused on this now.

Strategy continuation: Maintaining the bond ladder

With interest rates predicted to start their climb back to normal levels, even if stretched out over years, building and maintaining a bond ladder can provide 4+% yields even in today's world and eliminate interest-rate risk. I discussed this strategy in Building A 'CD' Ladder Using Baby Bonds, with a recent follow-up article. Here you trade away one risk for new ones versus using fixed income funds: call risk and default risk. There are strategies to employ that will help control both. I expect 2022 will be less hectic than 2021 in terms of call risk if rates do climb as expected.

Strategy continuation: Option writing

While this can generate $15-20k yearly, I do it more for the enjoyment and challenge. It also forces me to be more alert to forces effect my stocks and overall market, which then should benefit my total performance. There will be one change: less activity in our Joint account to cut taxes. Of course that means any losses aren't deductible either. Since I reviewed those trades in 'How's That Working For You?': My Q4 Option Trading Review, those interest can go there. Not counting the Covered Call paper losses, these trades had a 10.5% CAGR.

Author's note: All XLS tables shown below were pulled from my Portfolio Tracking XLS with data from multiple sources unless noted otherwise.

How we are invested across all accounts

Total Asset Allocation Personal

The importance of my Stable Value Fund to both return and risk reduction becomes obvious with its 28% weights in our overall portfolio. As the other allocations grow, that percent will shrink and I plan on reallocating my 401(k) plan assets away from that fund. Also notice that we currently do not own any Convertible or Balanced funds as we had in the past.

With Equities being the driver behind most wealth creation, here is how that segment is allocated.

Equity Allocation Personal

We have a large percent outside the US which has held back our equity performance recently. Emerging includes our small Frontier markets exposure. Within the US, we are weighted to stocks below the S&P 500 universe and that has hurt our performance recently too. While the REITS has generated income, their overall performance has also distracted from performance returns recently. If all those domestic allocations return to their long-term trends, they should be positive allocations.

Account reviews

The benchmark was more equity-weighted than we were actually investing but that gives us an idea of what return we "left on the table" by our conservative investment approach.

Account results Personal

The cash percent is misleading as a majority of that is my Stable Value Fund. One goal for 2022 is raising the equity percent to between 45-50%.

My 401k

As I wrote in My 401k - The Linchpin Of My Retirement Investing Plan, that is obvious by its 43% weight of my investable assets. Performance here drives the overall return of our portfolio. There is actually no cash but I chose to classify my Stable Value Fund there instead of Fixed Income as it behaves more like a HY CD than a bond fund.

While working, I had the three account-type options to pick from and I contributed to all three based on tax avoidance needs: Before-Tax, After-Tax, and Roth. Even though I haven't relabeled it, all the After-Tax portion is now taxable as I converted all the true After-tax contributions into the Roth option. The IRS rules limit contributions to the Before-Tax & Roth, so by making After-Tax contributions too, I was able to delay taxes on that growth until I started the conversions.

401k Plan Holdings Personal

Some equity funds are Index-based, others Actively-managed; all are internally developed for the company plan and not on the open market. Fees and performance data match well with outside funds so I have chosen not to use the brokerage window available to us or move the assets.

401k Funds Returns 401k provider's private database for my account

There are several certain and one undecided action that will occur. First, the Roth part will be merged into my Roth IRA before I reach my RMD age (72 unless SECURE ACT 2.0 raises it to 73). Second, I like having the Stable Value Fund as the value never decreases and as rates climb, so will its yield, currently about 2.2%. Only 401k plans can offer a Stable Value Fund. That fact effects the undecided: whether to keep all the non-SVF assets here or roll them over to my taxable IRA. One advantage of the rollover is QCDs cannot be used in place of 401k RMDs as the can with IRA RMDs.

My Roth IRA

If things do not change, we do not expect to ever tap either of our Roth IRAs. This account will double in size once I convert my 401k Roth over. This is the biggest source of cash I use to secure my Put writing strategy. While that has done well since restarting in 2019, the poor performance of two assigned Puts: 200 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) and 600 shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) alone reduced the CAGR by 4% in 2021, more than the CAGR that was netted. Both stocks should continue to recover (up $2k since YE) as the economy becomes more normal.

ROTH IRA Personal

Almost all the cash is currently employed covering the four Puts, despite the Grouping name listed. This strategy earned $13,056 in 2021, or 8.4% on the average cash held. The three Common stocks were all acquired via Put assignments. One disadvantage of accepting assignments, even at a loss, is the amount of cash they absorbed from the Put writing strategy; currently about 40% of the "cash". Except for the two ETFs, the other assets provide income for the Put writing process.

For 2022, I will lose the Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) as it terminates unless extended into 2023. Despite my belief COVID will come under control in 2022, I need to diversify my Put writing to include stocks not effected by the actions done to control the virus.

My Traditional IRA

With my cutting back on option writing in the Joint taxable account, this will be the only other account used for that strategy. Depending on Congress, RMDs for this account will start in 2027 or 2028, but I can start using the QCD strategy in 2025.

Traditional IRA Personal

Like my Roth IRA, almost all the cash currently backs the open Put contracts. The other assets are almost evenly split between income generators (ARCC, ANGL, LDP) and equity funds (XMLV, ACWI). At least once a year I review all those assets to determine if another fund would provide better results.

This would be the account that receives any rollover from my 401k account, which isn't in the time table yet.

My Health Savings Account

This account is very small as my employer did not offer a HDHP until near my retirement and I made the mistake of drawing funds out almost as fast as I contributed, meaning I lost some of the tax benefits of having an HSA. Once I retired and lost my ability to contribute, I moved the account to the same firm that managed all but one of our accounts. The account is our most conservatively managed one, with the only real equity exposure being the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), which I added in 2021. Unless one of the Fixed income assets gets called, the only change I see is reinvesting The Merger Fund (MERFX) elsewhere.

Health Savings Account Personal

My Donor Advise Fund

I started funding this account about ten years before I retired. For those donating to charities, I explained the benefits of having a DAF in Using A Donor Advised Fund As Part Of My Retirement Investing Strategy. Even for investors not in retirement, there are some great benefits:

Capital Gain tax avoidance

Anonymous giving to charities to avoid their mailing lists

Possibly switching from Itemizing to the enhanced Standard Deduction

Besides having "prefunded" a large part of my retirement charity support, which is allowing us to give at the same level despite lower income, we get to use Benefit #3 above. In 2021, this is how those gifts were allocated.

DAF Gift listing charitablegift.fidelity.com

I try to maintain the historical 60/40 split in this account. I also decided to "go green" by using my first ESG-focused funds. That seemed to be a good tie-in for funds allocated to charity support. There is a Sustainable Bond fund available that I have not researched yet. Over the past five years, the sustainability funds have outperformed the Index funds available.

The only big allocation change was done late in 2021 when I split the Fixed Income allocation between the Short-Term fund and added the Inflation Protection fund.

Pool name Ticker Wt % Inflation Protected Bond Index FIPSX 20% Short Term Fixed Income Access TBSIX 20% Sustainable International Index FNIDX 20% Sustainable U.S. Index FITLX 40%

Source: Fidelity CFT; personal account page

My TreasuryDirect Account

I bought $10,000, the yearly maximum in December. I tried buying in November but the online account setup process failed to recognize my information and I had to send in a paper form with my signature guaranteed. That took about two weeks. I will buy another $10,000 in January. My estimate shows no Federal tax refund to use this year.

Our Joint Fidelity Brokerage Account

This account is our control center. We charged almost everything to our credit cards (rewards) and then autopay them from this account. This is one reason we keep a decent cash balance in this account. We have it linked to our bank for easy movement of cash to/from as required.

Having a Joint account is also needed to move money to/from our individual accounts, which is why when we consolidate down to one Fidelity brokerage account, this stays; wife's closes. As mentioned above, I closed my account into this one already.

Also mentioned above is main 2022 strategy for this account: less option writing so cash can be allocated to growth funds; my preference over researching and owning individual stocks.

Joint Fidelity Account Personal

This account holds our only exposure to Frontier Market stocks and most of our Municipal Bond assets. If all four Puts get assigned, the cash level of 25-30% of the account will almost be met.

Our Joint Morgan Stanley Account

The purpose behind having this account was detailed in Why I Hired Morgan Stanley To Manage 10% Of My Portfolio. In short, I wanted to establish a personal relationship with a broker, not representative, in case I die first. Secondarily, to see if they managed an account better than me. A risk the first reason has is brokers migrate. Lucky for us, they were a team and one stayed with Morgan Stanley. On the second point, the answer is "it depends". Their ROI is running in the middle over the last five years.

In 2021, we made a few changes that did result in a large capital gain I offset with the 2020 carryover and selling some of my biggest dud: AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH). We sold JPMorgan Chase (JPM), iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), and Amgen (AMGN). These were replaced with WisdomTree Europe Hedged (HEDJ), American New World (NFFFX), and Ally Financial (ALLY). Except the AMGN trade, all the others were broker suggested. Another difference with how this accounts is managed is most of the funds are in reinvestment mode.

Joint Morgan Stanley Account Personal

There are several unique features to this allocation versus the other accounts.

It holds what I classify as Alternative assets. Beside Gold (IAU), there is a Long/Short fund (JSFDX), and a market neutral fund (CMNIX). These are about 10% of the account.

It holds more assets than I think any other account and probably covers most market segments. Part of that is due to its purpose of judging the broker's performance.

Most Mutual Funds we own are held in this account. Morgan Stanley allocates to MFs from ETFs when they believe there is Alpha to gain. The big downside of holding MFs is their need to distribute gains at year-end. In 2021, I think that total over $5,000.

The cash is higher than normal from a recent sell and the suggestion I wait to reinvest it. One allocation missing is REITs so we are looking there.

Wife's Fidelity Brokerage Account

Like my taxable account at Fidelity, this one might get merged into the Joint account if the tax benefits do not justify keeping it open. Basically this account has been on auto-pilot but this year we need to get its excess cash allocated into assets that earn more than inflation. One trade in this strategy was mentioned above. In executing that strategy for this account, it requires analyzing our allocation across all of our accounts to understand where we could be under allocated. Growth ETFs would be targeted as providing the best tax results for this type of account.

Wife's Fidelity Account Personal

I am considering "moving" the top 4 assets from here to a tax-sheltered account depending on their need to fill my wife's state income exemption and the tax hit required. The CSSE 9.5% 2025 Note (CSSEN) might be sold as its callable this summer and the YTC is below 2%. Since the Joint account will meet our cash flow needs, this account needs to hold almost no cash. Most likely strategy will be buying more of the ETFs already in the account or ones held elsewhere versus adding another asset's performance to track.

Wife's Roth IRA Account

For the first, and maybe only time, we converted $20,000 from her IRA to reduce her pending RMD. Unlike my Roth IRA, this account has a more growth focus, with the highest equity ratio of all our accounts. Another 14% are in parts of our bond ladder and could be moved to equities and not a new step on that ladder.

Roth IRA Personal

We have done a good job keeping the cash employed. Unique to this account is the two Micro-Cap funds: Royce Micro-Cap CEF (RMT) and Wasatch Micro-Cap Value MF (WAMVX). Most of our Emerging Market exposure is also here with Templeton EM CEF (EMF) and the Fidelity EM Discovery MF (FEDDX). We have left the Large- and Mid-Cap exposure for other accounts to hold.

Wife's IRA Account

She isn't required to start RMDs yet but we can start using the QCD strategy mentioned above this year if we want to. Doing so would save DAF usage and future taxes by reducing pending RMDs. We try to have cash available for the QCD as it is unclear whether "in-kind" QCDs are permitted.

Traditional IRA Personal

The Vanguard Total Market ETF (VTI) is the only pure equity in this account but it is a larger part. I view most REITs or BDCs as Fixed Income assets as yield-providing is their main benefit though hopefully better than bonds as the income can grow (or shrink). The Nuveen EM Debt CEF (JEMD) is scheduled to close later this year. I liquidated a large part when in broke $8.30 last year.

Wife's Inherited IRA Account

Even though her IRA hasn't started RMDs, this one does since her dad was in that mode when he died. We would love to merge her two IRAs, but an inherited IRA can only be combined with others from the same person. The account is designed, if possible, to generate most, if not all, the RMD. With her reaching 70.5 in 2022, the RMDs will be replaced with the QCDs. This will also greatly reduce what we take out from my DAF. What I haven't found out yet is whether either IRA can be used to meet both RMDs. This account uses a table that generates a higher RMD per dollar than the non-inherited one.

Inherited IRA Personal

Since the RMD was just made, the cash level is below what will be needed next December. Like most investors who do not need the cash, we delay the RMDs to the end of the year. As we discovered, there is a downside to that strategy if you inherit and IRA with RMDs: we had to pay the taxes on the value of the RMDs not yet taken in the year my wife's dad died. From what I understand, we could not have made the remaining RMDs part of his estate's income for that year, which was taxed at a much lower rate. Unless one of the baby bonds is called in 2022, I don't envision any trading in this account unless required for the December RMD.

Portfolio Strategy

Obviously the investment strategies we have chosen to follow are based on our personal circumstances and reflect such things as:

No family financial responsibilities: Only one set of parents are still alive and they are well set for life, as will be my siblings with their inheritance. Also next generation to worry about, though we annually help our nieces and nephew fund their Roth IRAs.

Only one set of parents are still alive and they are well set for life, as will be my siblings with their inheritance. Also next generation to worry about, though we annually help our nieces and nephew fund their Roth IRAs. Solid personal finances: Between our Social Security checks and my pension, our standard expenses are covered. Of course, my wife would see about a 50% guaranteed income drop if I pass first. I have a $250k 16-year Term policy to help out if that happens. If needed, our current RMD and future RMDs would make up for the drop.

Between our Social Security checks and my pension, our standard expenses are covered. Of course, my wife would see about a 50% guaranteed income drop if I pass first. I have a $250k 16-year Term policy to help out if that happens. If needed, our current RMD and future RMDs would make up for the drop. Both Retired: Age is a very important input. Even though we could be in retirement for decades, younger investors have more time to make poor market returns regardless of reason. Also, we have chosen to enjoy life and not be tied down to a work life, eliminating a potential income source.

Age is a very important input. Even though we could be in retirement for decades, younger investors have more time to make poor market returns regardless of reason. Also, we have chosen to enjoy life and not be tied down to a work life, eliminating a potential income source. Time usage: Even though I hold two Finance degrees and spent 30 years working as a Data Analyst for a pension manager, as mentioned above, I want to spend my life away from sitting with my computer. This is why almost all our investments are in funds, not individual stocks. Even the baby bonds we hold are a small part of our portfolio.

I am working on being sure the investment focus of each account aligns with the long-term purpose we see for that account, those being:

Roths: If things time out as desired, the next generation will inherit both accounts about the time they enter retirement. Unless things change, they all will need this financial security. These need a growth focus.

If things time out as desired, the next generation will inherit both accounts about the time they enter retirement. Unless things change, they all will need this financial security. These need a growth focus. IRAs: During our lives, these provide extra funds and will help with known and unexpected large one-time expenses. Afterwards, our favorite charities will receive the balance in each account. Good equity mix of Growth & Value stocks, combined with higher yielding assets. This should help our cash flow if we get 70s-like inflation again.

During our lives, these provide extra funds and will help with known and unexpected large one-time expenses. Afterwards, our favorite charities will receive the balance in each account. Good equity mix of Growth & Value stocks, combined with higher yielding assets. This should help our cash flow if we get 70s-like inflation again. Taxable accounts: Along with being our "bank", these are our six-month "emergency fund" advisors recommend as part of any good financial plan. Holding tax-efficient assets is important here more than any other account types. Currently the Morgan Stanley account doesn't follow that concept, but we are okay with that for now.

Final thoughts

There is a well-known investment question: Does your portfolio allow you to sleep well at night? Over the last decade, we have tons of money "on the table" by running under 50% in equities. That was our call and we sleep well still having made it. If we get another "lost decade" as occurred after the century turned, our allocation will look better in 2032 than maybe it does now.

Hoping we all meet our investment goals in 2022!