On the 1st of December, U.S.-based financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald (operational since 1945) announced that Canada-based Rumble is merging with its SPAC titled "CF Acquisition Corp. VI" (NASDAQ:CFVI) at an enterprise valuation of $1.2 billion with a goal to go public on Nasdaq.

Rumble states that it's a neutral platform "built on the premise for the small creator." Comments aren't amplified and "like ratios" don't affect placement in the users' feed. Instead, the feeds are currently being populated in chronological order.

After a number of conservative figures in the U.S. political space who were removed from YouTube (GOOG) made their way over to Rumble in recent times, viewership and engagement has skyrocketed. CEO Chris Pavlovski, however, emphasizes that the company is building a fair ecosystem for everyone, regardless of political affiliation.

Based on the facts and empirical observations on public discourse, the post-IPO entity earns a modest recommendation for investment (indicated with a "neutral" rating). The company certainly has some long-term growth potential to eventually become a decent "mid cap" tech company and existing Big Tech players likely won't lose sleep over it any time soon.

The "Content" Landscape: An Overview

It's difficult to get a comprehensive read on U.S. content consumption preferences; there's simply no way to accurately measure the tastes of (hundreds of) millions of consumers. One means to get a sense of this is through surveys, which may not always absolutely represent reality but might give a sense of trends. In the U.S., the grand lady of all polling statistics firms is the non-partisan, non-profit Pew Research Center.

In April, Pew stated that its surveys indicate video platform YouTube is heavily favoured by U.S. adults.

Interestingly, the surveys also indicate that YouTube shows strong adoption even in the 65+ age segment, with "younger" segments showing 80% or greater adoption of the video platform. Facebook is the only other social media platform that shows similar high adoption.

Now, like most surveys, Pew's sample is size is quite small: 1,502 adults across all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The margin of error ascribed is quite varied among age segments.

Under the assumption that the surveys are indicative of general trends, it can be stated that users are increasingly comfortable with switching from content sources via "traditional TV" to that on another device across virtually every age demographic. Key figures in the U.S. commentariat (a formidable bulk of monetizable assets in U.S. publications and legacy media outlets such as cable news networks) are active on social media platforms as standalone "content creators". In fact, the aforementioned publications and legacy media outlets are also working on building a presence in the "social media" space, which can be accessed via modern "physical" TV sets. Thus, traditional delineations between "social media" and TV channels are steadily eroding. It would be more appropriate - for lack of a better term - to consider social media video platforms and TV channels together as members of the "content" industry as opposed to their respective present-day categories.

Recent news reveal a year-on-year reduction in audience numbers across the board for the three major cable news networks in the U.S., which indicates that the content on offer is finding fewer and fewer buyers/consumers.

Of the three, CNN in particular has witnessed a massive 90% drop in viewership in the 25-54 demographic (which is highly coveted by advertisers) while conservative news network Fox News scores very high in this segment. This might be surprising to those readers subscribed to the notion that political conservatism is the domain of "older" population segments.

Another notion that needs to be rectified is that only "conservatives" would consume a "conservative" outlet's content: as per Nielsen data, the network has a "liberal" audience share nearly identical to that of CNN (while CNN certainly couldn't claim the same among "conservatives") as well as the lions' share of viewership among "independents". In another point that might gall at least some "liberals" in the arts, punk/heavy metal aficionado and self-professed libertarian TV presenter Greg Gutfeld's eponymous talk show "Gutfeld!" on the Fox network frequently leads in ratings over "liberal"-labeled late night talk shows in the U.S.

Note: In an Axios poll conducted among college students in December, those professing to be "liberal" Democrats indicate an overwhelming disinclination to date, be friends or do business with Trump voters. The dating numbers, in particular, are consistent with Pew survey findings in 2020. In both polls, "conservative" Republicans are shown as being less likely to exhibit similar behaviour with "liberals". In a classical sense, this might support the notion that the labels "liberal" and "conservative" don't mean the same in the U.S. as they do in the rest of the world. As before, it bears noting that survey sample sizes are quite small relative to the population.

However, if these surveys are indicative of general trends, it supports the notion that "politicized" content programming has shaped the views of younger demographics in the U.S. In recent times, audience viewership numbers indicate that such trenchant polarization doesn't seem to have delivered substantial benefits to legacy media outlets labeled as "liberal" while those labeled "conservative" seem to be faring comparatively better.

Now, as a whole, Pew research noted in September that around half of all regular news consumers on social media on either side of the divide consume it via YouTube and Facebook, unlike other platforms which skew heavily "liberal".

Going by the relatively higher consumption of "conservative" content by all sides of the political divide as exemplified by Fox News' demographics and the growing ease of source switching by consumers (i.e. TV to video platform), it could be implied that Rumble potentially has a burnished edge in monetization, given the recent heavy movement of "conservative" commentators on to the platform.

YouTube vs Rumble: Comparative Statistics

The outlining of political positions in the U.S. becomes germane when considering the fact that YouTube's parent company Google's Political Action Committee (PAC) routinely donates to political campaigns. In fact, in a Senate Subcommittee hearing last October exploring the deleterious effects of social media on children, 11 of the 12 senators had received campaign donations from said PAC. Furthermore, 94% of donations made by Google employees were reportedly made to Democrat politicians.

On an empirical basis, "conservatives" have long expressed beliefs that their voices and reach are limited on YouTube by design: Republican Senator Marco Rubio expressed this concern in a letter to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki in August and contended that the platform was misusing the spirit of Section 230 of the U.S. Communications Decency Act, which generally provides immunity for website platforms from third-party content. The platform's highly automated content moderation tools driven by user interactions and reporting certainly might be a contributory factor to this concern among U.S. "conservatives", leading the platform to bring back a number of once-furloughed human moderators in 2020.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pavlovski recently stated that he's not a political person and there are no records of any Rumble employees making political donations in the U.S. (likely because of the fact that most mid- to senior-level employees are based in Canada).

Publicly-available drilldown data regarding YouTube usage statistics tend to be rather infrequent and derived by data analytics firms using a variety of methods. As per one source, the U.S. was second (behind India) in terms of number of users and nowhere in the Top 10 in terms of population penetration as of October.

Aggregated statistics across different analytics firms, however, estimate that the U.S. generates the largest number of views and ranks sixth in terms of population multiple (i.e. the number of views divided by the population). India is last in this Top 10 list.

Now, Rumble's usage statistics aren't as closely monitored as YouTube, likely because it's still an ascendant platform and isn't publicly traded (yet). However, one website traffic analysis provider estimates that the platform is predominantly active in the U.S., with France coming a distant second.

A point of attraction in favour of Rumble for "content creators" in general is that while YouTube shares 10-15% of ad revenue with the creator, Rumble shares up to 60% of ad revenue in one of its many models of monetization.

It has been estimated that YouTube has shown steady growth in U.S. users in recent years, with very few U.S.-based "content creators" in the Top 10 in terms of subscribers.

Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald revealed in its Form 425 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in December that Rumble's monthly active users grew by 1700% between Q3 '20 and '21 - in which period YouTube's U.S. users grew by a little under 2%. Furthermore, the number of minutes watched per month has shown a 3900% increase in the same period.

In the same presentation, both the reported number of hours of uploaded content as well as content exclusive to the platform have seen steady growth as well.

Note: YouTube doesn't manage content beyond its own exclusively.

An interesting point of differentiation in Rumble relative to YouTube is that there is currently no "recommendation" algorithm. Videos are grouped by category and presented chronologically. This holds true even when searching with keywords.

Possible Road Ahead

In its latest investor presentation, Rumble asserts that user onboarding and content consumption via video platforms as a whole would likely continue to trend upwards, which finds some support from the trends seen in viewership numbers for U.S. legacy media so far.

The company further asserts that the high partisanship and censorship seen in content handling by the likes of YouTube, Facebook (FB), Instagram, Amazon Web Services (AMZN), Snapchat (SNAP) and Twitter (TWTR) represent a solid opportunity for Rumble.

Towards this end, the company stated that it has offerings in video, streaming, email services, storage as well as cloud/website hosting currently in development. This is an interesting statement: while there can be no reasonable expectation of Rumble overtaking, say, AWS in market share any time soon, what drives line item performance would be operating efficiency and not market share.

At the same time, it bears noting that the company's entire enterprise valuation is far, far lower than YouTube's estimated advertising revenue for a single recent quarter.

There is virtually no chance that Rumble will replace YouTube worldwide, given its current U.S. focus as well as diminutive stature, any time soon. Again, size doesn't determine the attractiveness of a company; performance and efficiency does.

On that subject, given that the company hasn't yet announced an IPO date, the company hasn't released its past financials (nor is it obligated to). When the company does go public, its performance relative to past years and subsequent quarters, along with reports on its progress in offering infrastructure solutions to Big Tech champions' alternatives will make for very interesting reading.

In terms of policies, Rumble states that it forbids pornography, harassment, racism, antisemitism, copyright infringement, and illegal content on its platform. In practice, it has remained steadfast in its refusal to censor on the basis of claims of sensitive topics such as "vaccine misinformation".

For instance, on December 14, the company ended its relationship with digital ad placement company Tremor International Ltd (TRMR) after it attempted to remove advertisements on Dan Bongino's website and videos hosted on Rumble. Mr. Bongino is a popular content creator and commentator labeled a "conservative".

The company stated that Tremor cited vague complaints from unnamed "partners" as the cause for its actions. After Tremor could offer no proof or examples of the allegedly "fake covid information" being propagated by Mr. Bongino, Rumble ended its relationship with Tremor.

Interestingly, on the very same day, former President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group announced that it has entered into a "wide-ranging technology and cloud services agreement" with the company wherein the latter would operate part of Mr. Trump's TRUTH Social network as well as TMTG+, an on-demand streaming service.

It also bears noting that by no means is Rumble solely a haven for those labeled "conservative": former Democrat Representative (and presidential candidate) Tulsi Gabbard and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glen Greenwald - both of whom are labeled "liberals" - inked deals with Rumble to host videos on the platform in August.

Going by the aforementioned concerns over Big Tech monopolies, the company offers an interesting benefit for Big Tech: if Rumble were to be successful in its business and provide a "safe haven" to those seemingly proscribed by Big Tech, Big Tech champions are well-positioned to make the case that they have no monopoly and downplay growing calls for legislative action in the U.S. This makes the company a "necessary rival".

Pre-IPO Performance and Investment Strategy

In a trajectory similar to other "blank check" SPACs, CFVI traded flat relative to the benchmark S&P 500 (SPX) as well as YouTube parent Google until the Rumble deal was announced. After that, there has been pretty substantial volatility until a recent uptrend put it above both in term of cumulative performance since the SPAC listed in April last year.

Comparative Performance: Rumble vs Benchmark and Google Sandeep G. Rao (based on data from Yahoo!)

Now, SPACs are massively speculative by nature which explains the volatility immediately following the merger announcement. The recent uptrend, however, might be indicative of an imminent IPO or a perception of thereof. In a similar vein, IPOs also tend to generate a lot of froth based on narratives and past performance imputing high valuations, which subsequent quarterly earnings and annual reports tend to either dampen or support.

Similar to coverage given earlier to Rivian (RIVN) and the U.S. electric vehicle market in general, until the aforementioned post-public financials indicate positive trends, it's not possible to objectively assign the company a positive rating. However, the company's present position in the grand scheme of evolution in the "content" industry is an interesting niche. The company's continued evolution, as mentioned earlier, will be one to watch, possibly with lessons for Big Tech, which respondents in a recent poll have opined as having too much influence in the shaping of life in the U.S.

In terms of investment strategy, it is recommended that investors wait out the hyperbole in the immediate aftermath of the IPO and initiate a modest holding after stock prices have tempered. Subsequent performance metrics - both financial and business - should inform future investment strategy. If these metrics trend positive, the initial holding might prove to be rather profitable in hindsight.

However, it bears noting that the current economic scenario isn't really conducive for growth/tech ticker trajectory (particularly new ones). The framing of an acceptable time horizon for said investment strategy's profitability thus becomes a rather important consideration for the disciplined investor.