David McNew/Getty Images News

Note this article was sent to subscribers of The Turnaround Stock Advisory on Jan. 6, 2021.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is one of the more controversial and volatile stocks on Seeking Alpha. This has mainly been due to the rising oil prices offset by the increasing pressure from ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) groups.

As we enter into the new year, many are wondering how XOM will fare by the end of 2022 and beyond.

I have written 12 articles about XOM including two positive ones "Exxon Mobil: ESG Could Push Dividend And Price Higher For Years" and here "Exxon Vs. Green New Deal: Buy Exxon If You Have A 5, 10 Or Even 20-Year Plan".

But I have not always been positive about XOM and in 2016 I wrote about my concerns with XOM's long-term future because of decreasing oil prices and increasing Saudi Arabia's competition here "No Ha-Ha At Doha: Saudi Arabia Raises The Oil-Price Ante, And Exxon's Credit Takes A Hit".

In this article, I will concentrate on what I consider to be the key issues affecting XOM's price by 12/31/2022.

Here are four considerations for XOM's performance over the next 12 months.

1. Several big hitters are projecting $100 plus oil prices in 2022.

JP Morgan has called for $150-200 oil saying this:

"We believe the evolution of coal prices might reflect supply, demand, cost of capital and energy transitioning issues for all fossil fuels, and it would certainly be possible that oil prices will follow the same pattern (inflation adjusted for oil, that would be in a $150-200/bbl range)," wrote a team of JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Marko Kolanovic.

Source: Fox Business

Goldman Sachs has chimed in with this prognostication:

Goldman Sachs noted recently that oil could hit $100 a barrel, as demand might reach a new record high in the next two years. The Goldman Sachs analysts predict a new high in oil demand in 2022 and again in 2023.

Source: 247wallstreet

Bank of America chimed in with this:

Bank of America Global Research said it could bring forward its $100 per barrel oil price target to the next six months from mid-2022 if the winter is colder than usual

Source: Reuters

Again Capital founding partner John Kilduff:

Again Capital founding partner John Kilduff said Tuesday that oil markets could catch a "price fever" early in 2022, making it possible that crude reaches $100 per barrel.

Source: Seeking Alpha

And finally, the most recent oil price bull was Blackstone Vice Chairman Byron Wien:

Not wanting to make the same mistake twice, the Blackstone Vice Chairman is calling for $100 oil in 2022 on a thesis that OPEC+ and US shale will be unable to meet demand growth this year calling for $100 oil.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Of course, experts are often wrong but this list of big names is certainly worth considering when deciding whether to invest in XOM for 2022 profits.

2. Lower costs and buying back shares will help earnings per share in 2022.

Part of XOM's long-term plans is to lower cost so that breakeven is lowered and by definition earnings will be higher.

Here's CEO Darren Woods on 3rd quarter earnings call:

We're also ahead of schedule on our work to improve our cost structure, we expect to deliver more than the $6 billion in structural savings by 2023. We continue to find additional synergies and greater efficiency throughout our new organization.

Source: Seeking Alpha

And this from an Exxon press release:

Exxon

So even if oil prices don't increase in 2022 (unlikely per number 1 above), earnings will increase from lower costs and fewer shares outstanding.

That's not to mention the sale of low-productivity properties adding to XOM's cash and buyback ability. Recent sales include the sale of Iraq's West Qurna oil field interest to the government of Iraq for $350 million and the sales of Exxon's Santoprene business to Celanese for $1.15 billion. XOM's asset sale goal is $15 billion which could be used to pay down debt (decreasing interest expense) or fund more buybacks.

3. Exxon's deft handling of ESG demands should enhance shareholder returns in 2022.

So far, XOM has deftly handled increasing ESG demands. One of their recent commitments was $15 billion to lower emissions over the next 6 years.

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM announced its intention to spend $15 billion over the next six years on projects associated with reducing greenhouse gas emissions. With the investment target, XOM will be cutting its emissions of greenhouse gases across its operations as well as increasing spending in businesses related to low carbon solutions.

Source: NASDAQ

$15 billion sounds like a lot of money but that is an average of $2.5 billion per year for a company with projected 2022 revenue in excess of $250 billion. If they can maintain that 1% of revenue ESG cost, profits in 2022, and beyond, should be enhanced.

Exxon also announced it is buying 49% of a biofuels company:

US oil major Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) made another venture into the low-carbon sector by buying 49.9% of Norwegian biofuels company Biojet AS, a producer focusing on biofuels made from forestry and construction waste.

Source: Oilprice.com

That is another example of XOM meeting its ESG bona-fides in a manner that has no effect on its oil or gas production. Very smart move in my estimation.

Plus if extremely cold weather persists thru the rest of the winter, NG (Natural Gas) prices may spike leading to more profit for XOM. In addition, freezing citizens may demand that ESG rules be lessened until renewable energy is proven to be able to handle extreme weather like we are seeing this year.

4. If oil prices average $92 in 2022, XOM's price could easily hit $100 per share in 2022.

If oil prices do hit $100 or more in 2022, how will that affect XOM's earnings?

In the following chart, I have attempted to show XOM's earnings relative to oil prices going up in 2022.

My assumptions are simple and I believe, conservative.

1. Oil prices averaged $72 in Q3 2021 so that is the base.

2. I then look at average price possibilities in 2022 at $5 increments from $72 to $92.

3. I assume XOM's oil production will remain the same as Q3 2021 or 2.3 million barrels per day or 840 million per year.

4. Downstream, NG, and chemicals all remain the same as 2021.

5. PE ratio decreases as earnings increase.

Author

Note that if the FWD PE stays at 13 (per Seeking Alpha on 01/06/2021) and does not decrease, XOM's price could hit $120.

Conclusion.

I threw my oil-price crystal ball away on March 23, 2020, when oil prices went negative. Another hard investment lesson learned.

But based upon current trends that show considerably lower capital investment in new production, the seeming inability of OPEC+ to increase production by much, the non-performance of renewables, and the unending turmoil in the Middle East, oil prices sure look like they could go up considerably in 2022. And if they do go up, Exxon is a great buy at current prices.

Offsetting those price-positives, you have to be aware of the potential negatives: COVID expands and economies contract, OPEC+ finds and releases new production, or Iran is allowed back into the market.

I would rate COVID as the most likely of those three possibilities.

Exxon is a strong buy if oil prices go up in 2022.