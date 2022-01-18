hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is set to be acquired by the SPAC DWAC. TMTG will initially focus on competing with Twitter via a social media site called TRUTH Social. Rumble is a video streaming site, similar to YouTube, that is set to be acquired by the SPAC CFVI.

While few details exist about TMTG, we can look to Rumble as a model for the opportunities and challenges to come. This article takes a look at Rumble to identify a potential path for disrupting social media that could be applied to TMTG. We also identify some roadblocks at Rumble that present potential risks to TMTG.

Social Media Is Ripe For Disruption, Leaving An Opening

The social media industry reminds me of the early days of television when a handful of channels dominated the landscape. That's going to change and social media is already showing signs of fragmenting. Social media platforms have proliferated and newer platforms such as Tik Tok, Pinterest and Reddit are all growing faster than Meta's (FB) dominant flagship site. The consumer appetite for new and innovative social media is so high that Clubhouse could get to 10M users within a year of its launch.

There's absolutely room for innovative competitors to continue to take share from social media behemoths. Gearing content toward conservative audiences is a plausible way to peel off share from mainstream brands and also grow the pie. When Fox News (FOX) was founded in 1996, few thought it would come to dominate the cable news segment and eventually rank as the fifth most watched channel after CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox. The same thing could happen in social media.

Rumble In The Jungle

When it comes to conservative social media, TMTG sucks up most of the oxygen in the room but Rumble is an interesting upstart in the space that has been quickly gaining traction. Rumble has a long way to go but it illuminates a framework for how something like TMTG can succeed, while also highlighting some challenges.

Investor Presentation

Rumble was founded in Toronto in 2013 by Chris Pavlovski. Slate said, "Unlike Parler, Rumble wasn't intended to be a platform specifically for conservatives. Pavlovski originally saw the site as a way to help small-time creators who weren't influencers or big brands to still make money with a compensation model that paid them through licensing content. Rumble's partners like MSN, Yahoo, and MTV can pay creators to license videos. Creators can also earn $100 if a video makes it to Rumble's front page. In contrast, YouTubers typically earn revenue from ads."

For its first seven years, Rumble subsisted on cute animal and baby videos. Then, in the summer of 2020, a handful of conservative politicians and media figures began posting videos to the site. The site really took off when Trump joined and started posting videos that generated huge numbers of views.

Rumble implemented restrictions on speech to accommodate Trump which other conservative social media found hypocritical. Their reaction highlights the difficulty any site will have in consolidating the often fractious conservative audience. Their reaction also highlights the difficulty of balancing the free speech aims of conservative media with mainstream decency standards. The founder of Gab (a conservative version of Twitter) said:

Slate

The founder of Parler (another conservative Twitter clone) echoed that same challenge while highlighting another one - avoiding the hypocrisy of relying on the same companies you are bashing.

Slate

While Parler's 13M users and Gab's 4M users don't represent an enormous portion of the conservative audience, Rumble and TMTG shareholders would hope to get a lot of those users. And, while you'd expect Parler and Gab to compete hard to retain their market share, their scorched earth approach is not helpful to growing the pie.

Rumble's Fast Growth and Growing Pains

Rumble's (NASDAQ:CFVI) lofty enterprise value of $2.2B is backed by solid growth metrics. Engagement has grown 44x over five quarters to 8 billion minutes per month. However, to put that into context, it is only 0.44% of YouTube's one billion hours watched per day.

Dec 2021 Rumble Investor Presentation

Some companies seek out opportunity. In Rumble's case, opportunity has found them. However, there are many challenges ahead to take advantage of that opportunity. Reviews of Rumble's app at Apple's App Store indicate widespread dissatisfaction with the technology. Among the top 10 user reviews, 9/10 highlight significant negatives such as the app "always crashes", "is a pain", "the search engine doesn't work well", "some kinks to work through", "service is crummy", "viewing challenge", "frustrating", and "app needs fixing".

Pioneers in new forms of media such as radio, movies and television were not just media companies but also technology companies. Similarly, it's important for conservative social media companies to be as focused on technology as content and creativity. Developing a well-functioning app and related infrastructure is not as easy as it looks and will be a challenge for any new social media company. Rumble's ability to demonstrate a mastery of technology capabilities will be doubly important to the conservative social media space - TMTG is relying on Rumble for a wide range of technology and cloud services including infrastructure and video delivery.

Rumble may be able to overcome their challenges with the sage advice of their high quality sponsor and advisor, Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor's billionaire CEO Howard Lutnick is the CEO of CFVI and has taken a hands-on approach to advising and managing Rumble. He adds some much-needed experience and financial savvy to Rumble's executive team.

As the social media industry continues to fragment, could Rumble and TMTG become the next names on the below list of top social media sites? Rumble is competing with YouTube which is the second most popular social network while TMTG aims to compete with the 15th most popular network.

Statista

Rumble highlights some challenges conservative social media companies will have to overcome but also provides a framework for how they can succeed:

Leverage an existing platform to enable quick ramp up

Compete in a large addressable market (e.g., video streaming)

Build a strong management team that pairs innovators with seasoned executives

Prove the concept and grow into a lofty but reasonable valuation

Rumble and TMTG will have bright futures if they can realize their potential to disrupt the oligopolistic social media industry while overcoming key risks and challenges.

This is the first in a series of articles on the conservative social media space.