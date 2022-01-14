imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

L3Harris finds itself in an enviable position as part defense contractor, part technology company. The company's high-tech, mission-critical solutions enable the company to scale across multiple domains - land, air, sea, space, and cyber. These qualities create a wide-moat for the company, and help the stock to earn a slight premium valuation above its peers. In this article, we will touch upon the unique business of L3Harris and how they are positioned to capitalize on the evolving battlefield landscape of this decade. After conducting research on L3Harris, we come away impressed with not only their business model, but also their dividend growth prospects, and we are initiating a position at current levels.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) was formed in 2019 when Harris and L3 Technologies merged together. The company provides a wide array of technology and solutions to the US government and commercial customers worldwide. If you're not too familiar with L3Harris, we would refer you to read Leo Nelissen's article on Seeking Alpha from last month. Leo does a tremendous job reviewing the company's history, valuation, and balance sheet. If Leo's article doesn't already entice you to invest in LHX, then perhaps this article will.

Defense Contractor or Technology Company?

While L3Harris is technically a defense contractor and receives a majority of their revenue (60%) from the Department of Defense, one could argue that they are more of a technology company. In an interview with former CEO Bill Brown around the time of the merger, Bill Brown states:

At the end of the day, we are a technology company, so we are going to be in businesses where technology investments drives differentiation. Twenty thousand of our 50,000 employees are engineers and scientists, so it's fundamental to what we do and who we are, and we will use that clearly as an important lens for the business we will be in.

In a way, this statement reminds us of Honeywell (HON) a few years ago, when they touted that half of their employees were software engineers. Honeywell, at the time, was in the midst of a transformation from a stodgy industrial to a more software and technology-focused company.

L3Harris fully embodies this approach. The reason they consider themselves a technology company versus a traditional contractor is because at their core they are a mission solutions provider. They aren't involved in the actual manufacturing of ships, planes, or tanks. Instead, they provide solutions and equipment for those ships, planes, and tanks that make them operate better, more resiliently, and more securely. L3Harris isn't heavily leveraged to any one platform in the way that Lockheed Martin (LMT) is to its F-35 program. Because of this, L3Harris is able to scale their solutions across all Department of Defense domains - air, land, sea, space, and cyber.

L3Harris is also heavily investing in R&D. This ensures that they are at the forefront of new technologies that result in actionable insights for their customers. Data from the company's sensors placed on planes, satellites, and ships communicate securely and in real-time back to a soldier on the field, a drone pilot stationed at an air force base, or a digital analyst based at the Pentagon.

Furthermore, L3Harris is developing AI and machine learning technologies and is also deploying this across all of the domains in which they operate. This enables their customers the ability to take an immense amount of data and translate it into relevant information for autonomous operations and battlefield tactics. The soldier of the 21st century will no longer need to memorize a plan prepared prior to a mission and react on the fly if things go awry. Instead, they'll be able to receive actionable data in real-time to identify and counter any unforeseen threats. Recently, the U.S. Air Force awarded L3Harris to provide two of the three components for their AI platform.

In their November 2021 investor presentation, L3Harris highlights the areas of R&D investments and promotes that they are "building the infrastructure for the future fight."

L3Harris R&D Investments Company Website

The Battlefield of the 21st Century

By now it should be evident that the way wars and conflicts are fought this century will be fundamentally different than in the past. New domains are opening up that are becoming high focal points, namely space and cyber. Nation-states and terrorist groups are constantly attempting to hack corporate and government databases, either as a denial-of-service for a ransom, or for military and technological espionage. The domain of space is also garnering increased attention by the military. Last November, Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated in an interview:

Space and cyber are of grave concern to the Defense Department. There are significant capabilities that happen in space today, which our economy, country and military are entirely dependent on. Space today is a new domain of more conflict. We don't want to have conflict in space. I would say that we are the No. 1 country on earth that has capabilities in space, but other countries are close behind. Space is becoming a very contested domain for the United States to operate in, and a lot of work remains to be done in space and cyberspace.

This speaks volumes about where the DoD perceives the origin of future threats, and how they will likely invest taxpayers' dollars going forward. L3Harris is in a prime spot to be a beneficiary of this. Their Space & Airborne System division accounts for nearly $5B of the company's revenue, or roughly 27%. L3Harris recognizes the importance of maintaining space superiority and has developed solutions to serve ongoing and future missions ranging from weather observation to missile defense to ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance).

L3Harris Space Solutions Company Website

Space-related companies are also gaining increased interest from the investment community, as evidenced by a number of space delivery and satellite stocks recently coming public via IPOs and SPACs. Cathie Woods even created a new space-related ARK ETF last year (ARKX), in which L3Harris is the fifth largest holding. Many of these pure-play space stocks have taken a beating lately, and ARKX is down 15% since its inception last April. We posit that a much safer way to play this trend is through a company like L3Harris. In fact, they think their satellite business alone can be worth billions. Former CEO Bill Brown stated in a CNBC interview in 2020 that every GPS system that's ever been launched by satellite contains content from L3Harris.

Given the expertise that L3Harris has in communication systems, electronic warfare, space systems, and cyber/intelligence, along with the R&D investment the company is making in these areas, we are convinced that the company stands to benefit as militaries around the world invest in next-generation technologies.

Shareholder Returns

To add to our bullish outlook for L3Harris, we like the fact that management has prioritized shareholder returns in their capital allocation policy. Last year the company increased the dividend by 20% to $1.02 per quarter, or $4.08 annualized. This has been the third increase since the L3 Technologies/Harris merger, and equates to a cumulative increase of 50% since then. In the November investor presentation, management states that there are "significant dividend increases ahead." We anticipate that another dividend increase will be announced next month. Based on their history of double-digit increases, we envision this to be an increase between 15-25%. Taken at that midrange this would be approximately $4.90 annually. This would result in an immediate yield of 2.20% at the current price of $222. If the company was able to keep up this pace of growth for the next few years, investors would be looking at a yield-on-cost approaching 4% by 2025.

Buybacks have also been a lever that L3Harris has pulled to increase shareholder returns. On the Q3 earnings call, management announced that they expect to buyback $3.6 billion versus the previously stated $3.4 billion. Combining share buybacks and dividends, capital returns will have equated to roughly $4.5 billion in 2021.

Sizing Up The Competition

In the chart below, we take a look at how L3Harris compares to some of its peers. In the mindset as a dividend growth investor hoping to achieve a quality company at a fair value, we will look at dividend, profitability, and valuation metrics.

Market Cap Dividend Yield Dividend Growth (Most Recent) Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth P/E Forward P/E P/S Gross Margin L3Harris $43B 1.85% 20% 20 17.2 17 2.5 30% Kratos $2.3B 0% N/A N/A 58 56 2.6 27% General Dynamics (GD) $59B 2.25% 8% 30 18.2 18.4 1.6 17% Northrop Grumman $64B 1.6% 8% 18 15.1 15.5 1.7 21% Lockheed Martin $100B 3.1% 8% 19 13.7 13.6 1.5 13% Raytheon (RTX) $136B 2.25% 7% 28 23.1 21.6 2.1 18%

When it comes to dividend growth and profit margins, L3Harris certainly takes the cake. Kratos (KTOS) comes close to L3Harris' profit margins but is penalized for its lack of a dividend and unusually high P/E ratios. Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Lockheed offer slightly better valuations based on P/E and P/S ratios, but they are a couple steps behind L3Harris in terms of profitability.

Given the high-tech nature of L3Harris' solutions and service-oriented portfolio of offerings, the higher margins make sense. We also think that the company deserves a slight premium specifically because of its technology-like characteristics, so we are okay with the P/E and P/S being slightly higher than some of their peers. We're also content with the dividend being on the lower side, given the strong dividend growth and management's commitment to "significantly" raise that dividend in the future. All in all, we think that L3Harris is the most attractive company on this list.

Risks

Like any defense contractor, L3Harris is subject to defense spending budgets. Last month, congress passed the 2022 defense budget that authorized $740 billion for the Department of Defense. This was an increase of $35 billion, or about 5% from 2021's budget. On the surface, an increase of only 5% might be a cause for concern for defense contractors. However, we think L3Harris will be able to capture an outsized portion of revenue from the DoD given their prime position as a provider of next generation, mission-critical services.

Supply chain disruption has also been at the forefront as a risk to the business. After all, all those sensors, communications equipment, night vision goggles, and related products require semiconductors as key components. The chip shortage has impacted a wide range of industries, and defense contractors such as L3Harris have not been spared. We did get some insight into this on the latest earnings call. Current CEO Chris Kubasik stated:

Global electronic component shortage has led to a supply chain disruption for our product and electronics focused businesses, notably tactical communications. In the third quarter, the impact was nearly a $100 million or approximately 2 points of revenue. And in the fourth quarter, our expectation is for the backlog of unfilled orders to grow, and all told we foresee a roughly $250 million to $300 million revenue impact for the year, implying another step-down in the fourth quarter.

So far this is sounding rather bleak. However, Kubasik went on to say:

Having said that, we do not anticipate any impact to our bookings, nor our win rates, and expect the segment to end the year with a book-to-bill well over one times. In addition, despite the supply chain challenges we faced in Q3 and ongoing headwinds, we were able to meet delivery requirements on all of our key U.S. DoD modernization programs, and are on track to continue to do so in the fourth quarter.

When faced with such an existential and uncontrollable event, it's good to see that management is able to execute their strategy and capture future business, while attempting to mitigate these risks as much as possible. Any prolonged supply chain issues and chip shortages however, still do have the potential for downside risk this year, so this will be something we listen for on the upcoming earnings call at the end of January.

Conclusion

Before we conducted our research on L3Harris, we did not own any shares. We were content to hold Lockheed Martin as our main exposure to the aerospace and defense industry. However, after doing our due diligence and wrapping our head around what L3Harris is truly made of, we come away quite bullish on the stock. While we remain positive long term on Lockheed, L3Harris strikes us as a different breed of company with the same high-caliber quality. With its expertise and investments in next generation solutions such as cyber, space, satellites, advanced communication systems, AI, and UAVs, we find that LHX is worthy of a position in our portfolio. We are initiating a starter position in the stock at the $222 level, and will look to purchase another tranche if we get a broader market sell off around the $200 level. We think that investors with a long time horizon, especially those with a penchant for dividend growth, can start a position at these levels as well.

Thanks for reading. We hope you enjoyed this article!